LAWRENCE, Kan. — A handful of runners on the Onalaska High School girls track and field team made waves on Friday with their performance at the Kansas Relays.
The team of Lydia Malecek, Amalia Malecek, Abrey Clements and Kora Malecek ran the 6,400-meter relay in 21 minutes, 8.72 seconds, good for second in the 18-team field. The Hilltoppers fell behind the winners from Betonville, Ark., on the third leg, but pushed them to a meet-record 20:59.34.
Kora Malecek clocked the fastest mile for Onalaska at 5:07.66.
Amalia Malecek, Jillian Lonning, Lydia Malecek and Kora Malecek teamed up to take second in the distance medley relay (12:24.39). Lydia Malecek’s 2:20.88 run of an 800 in the race’s third leg got the team into second, and Kora Malecek’s 5:10.42 mile run in the anchor spot kept it there.
Lee’s Summit West (Mo.) won in 12:11.40, setting a meet record.
The Malecek triplets and Clements will run in the 3,200 relay on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Altoona 7, Holmen 6 (10)
HOLMEN — The Vikings built a 6-1 lead after a three-run fifth inning, but Altoona tied the score with five runs in the seventh, and then scored on an error in the 10th.
Cameron Weber got to third after walking to lead off the ninth, but a fly out ended the game.
Kevin Koelbl went 2-for-4 with a double, Adam Quam added two hits, and Logan Stauffer tripled for Holmen (6-3).