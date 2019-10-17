The Logan High School volleyball team posted a tight-knit three-set victory over Tomah on Thursday, and two seniors had career milestones en route to the 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 win.
Martissa Kleman — a UW-Milwaukee recruit — recorded her 1,000th career kill in the victory and Anna Koblitz tallied her 1,000th career assist. Kleman finalized the night with a game-high 19 kills while adding eight digs and four blocks, and Koblitz had 21 assists and three digs. Jazzy Davis chipped into the team’s setting role with 12 assists and helped out the back row with 16 digs while Jenna Davis had five kills and six blocks for the Rangers (7-5).
Tomah (6-6) was led by a 12-kill performance from Savannah Murphy. Ella Plueger and Courtney Leis combined for 24 assists with 14 and 10, respectively. Lily Redcloud led the team’s defense with 13 digs.
Aquinas 3, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The Blugolds (26-3, 12-0) posted a sweeping 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 win over Sparta (2-10) to finish off an unbeaten conference season.
Senior Taylor Theusch set up Aquinas’ front line — which was led by 14 kills from Lexi Donarski — with 35 assists. Natalie Warren turned in nine kills, and Kayla Bahr had 15 digs.
Laney Schell led the Spartans with 13 assists and 11 digs while adding five kills.
Holmen 3, Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — Holmen (4-8) pushed out a tight 26-24, 25-20, 25-23 three-set victory to upset Onalaska (8-4).
Raegan Boe led the Vikings with 14 kills, and Sydney Jahr contributed with six. Marissa Peterson had 25 assists and 10 digs, and Ellie Kline tallied 15 digs.
Cailie Kowal (16) and Caitlin Zlabek (14) had a combined 30 assists for Onalaska, while Olivia Gamoke turned in 22 digs. Sam Plantz had 11 kills.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Viroqua 0
WEST SALEM — Natalie Jeranek helped lead the champion Panthers to a 25-9, 25-4, 25-20 victory over Viroqua (0-12). Jeranek had 14 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
Kara Gavaghan had eight kills and three blocks for West Salem (12-0) as Ally Priebe recorded 16 digs. The Panthers ran their conference winning streak to 48 matches.
Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 2
WESTBY — The Knights (6-6) won a five-set back-and-forth battle against Westby (16-16, 6-6) by going 25-21, 13-25, 21-25, 25-15, 16-14.
Emily Wintrone was busy helping Luther’s front row with 47 assists, 16 of which were turned into kills by Annabelle Koenig. Leah Wintrone led the defense with 20 digs.
The Norsemen were led by an 8-kill performance from Bethany Roethel, Eva Lee and Macy Stellner. Ella Johnson tallied 19 assists, and Claire Griffin had 24 digs.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 3, Brookwood 1
CASHTON — The Eagles came back after a second-set loss to defeat Brookwood 25-18, 24-26, 25-12, 25-12.
Adelynn Hyatt had 15 kills, and Braylee Hyatt followed with 13. Katelyn Schmitz kept the offense moving with 20 assists, and Ally Peterson had 11.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Blair-Taylor 0
MELROSE — The Mustangs (26-6, 10-0) clinched the conference title outright by defeating Blair-Taylor 25-20, 25-18, 25-13,
Senior Emily Herzberg led the winning efforts with 23 kills and 11 digs, while Serena Handrick recorded 17 assists. Calette Lockington had 15 assists and Krystle Vang 13 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Brookwood girls and boys won their respective races to bring home the crowns. The Brookwood girls had 33 points and three top-five finishes, followed by Cashton (45) in second.
Shelly Powell won the girls race for Brookwood with a time of 20 minutes, 35.2 seconds to finish nearly 20 seconds ahead of second-place Hannah Munson (Hillsboro, 20:54). Katie Gruen (Brookwood, 21:14.9) finished third and Kimberlee Downing (Brookwood 21:57.7) finished fourth. Gracey Mlsna (22:11.7) finished first for Cashton and fifth overall.
On the boys side, Dylan Powell (18:21.1) led Brookwood (59) with an eighth-place finish followed by teammate Charly Guzman (18:24.8) in ninth. Cashton (60), which finished second, was led by a race victory from Jarret Carpenter (16:56.6). Carson Hayes (Cashton, 17:47.4) finished third. Bangor (84) finished fourth and was led by a fourth-place finish from Carlyle Lyga (17:55.2) and sixth-place finish from Gavin Benzing (18:15.1).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 6, West Salem 0
Adian Roth had a hat trick plus one for Central as the Red Raiders blanked West Salem.
Andrew Lee and Cameron Weilandt had Central’s remaining two goals. Lee and Joseph Lee each had a pair of assists, and Rayhan Siddiqui also tallied an assist for Central (11-4-2, 9-3-2).
Tomah 2, Logan 0
The Timberwolves (5-6-2) had a goal in each half in a shutout win over Logan (4-10-0).
Tyler Torkelson got the game started with an unassisted goal in the sixth minute, and Charlie Lisi netted the team’s second-half goal in the 43rd minute with no assist.
Zach Jorgenson had six saves for Tomah, and Thomas Flottmeyer had four saves for Logan.
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA State Tournament
MADISON — Onalaska’s Faith and Chloe Leithold opened up their Division 1 state tournament appearance with a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Neenah’s Ashlyn Brown and Alex Van Zeeland (23-3). The duo will take on Ashwaubenon’s Maddy Coopmans and Kennedy Conradt Friday at 10:15 a.m.
Fiona O’Flaherty (Aquinas, 23-6) defeated Gabriela Davis (20-5, The Prairie School) 6-2, 6-4 and will take on Kohler’s Shelby Horth (23-5) Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Division 2.
Onalaska’s Alli Laux (23-5) ended her season with a 6-4, 6-0 loss against Elianne Del Campo (Brookfield Central, 23-5). West Salem’s Madison Freng (16-12) was defeated 7-5, 6-3 by Altoona’s Morgan Dekan. Sarah Hoffe (17-11, Onalaska Luther) was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Eau Clauire Regis’ Carolin Koweiski (10-1).
West Salem’s duo of Julia Krien and Josie Lajuenesse (15-11) were defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner (Lake Mills). Luther’s Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl (28-4) ended their season with a 7-6, 6-4 defeat against Altoona’s Kate Harris and Ally Wagner.