High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball handles Augusta

MELROSE — Behind 23 points from senior Teagan Frey and 19 from sophomore Lilly Radcliffe, the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team earned a 71-46 win over Dairyland Conference foe Augusta on Friday night.
The Mustangs, who led 35-15 at half and improved to 2-0, have now won 66 straight conference contests and 56 straight home games.
Radcliffe did most of her damage before the break with 11 first-half points, while Frey scored 13 of her points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Junior Ella Tracey added 10 points, eight of which came in the second half.
Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51
WHITEHALL — The Wildcats got 16 points from Abby Thompson and 14 from Lindsay Steien as they won their season opener.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 40, Ithaca 18
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates continued their strong start to the season and improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Nonconference
Viroqua 58, North Crawford 32
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) outscored Trojans 35-14 in the second half as they bounced back from Thursday night’s loss to De Soto.
Viroqua had three players in double figures, led by Jessica Anderson and Alicia Stuber’s 12 points apiece, both of whom scored 10 after the break.
Hallie Sherry and Jessica Tryggetad added 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Blackhawks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Cashton 77, Independence 37
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Eagles, who led 35-16 at half, had three players in double figures as they won their season opener.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey had 20 points, while senior Aiden Cook and junior Jack Hilden added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 71, De Soto 54
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates dropped their season opener. Sophomore Evan Pedretti and freshman Landon Pedretti scored 10 points apiece for De Soto, which also received nine points each from Jimmy Dammon and Josh Boardman.
WRESTLING
Scenic Bluffs
New Lisbon 41, Cashton 30
CASHTON — The Eagles, who had to forfeit two more matches than the Rockets, got pins from Jack Schreier at 182 pounds and Austin Culpitt at 285.
Schreier pinned Ethan Baumgart in the second period, and Culpitt pinned Ean Quarne in the first period.
Nonconference
Tomah 48, Auburndale/Marathon 33
TOMAH — The Timberwolves received pins from Gavin Finch (120), Logan Boulton (152), Thor Lass (182) and Chase McIntosh (285) to win their first dual of the season.
Auburndale/Marathon led 21-18 when Jacob Smith scored a pin at 145, but Boulton’s first-period pin at 152 got Tomah back on track and started a string of five straight victories.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 6, Menomonie 3
TOMAH — John Christen scored two goals in the first period, Boone Mathison scored two in the second and Danny Amberg scored two in the third as Tomah/Sparta won its season opener.
Tomah/Sparta hopped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Mustangs responded with their first goal. Mathison, who also had three assists, struck right back, and Tomah/Sparta held a 4-3 lead going into the final period.
