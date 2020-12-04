High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball handles Augusta

MELROSE — Behind 23 points from senior Teagan Frey and 19 from sophomore Lilly Radcliffe, the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team earned a 71-46 win over Dairyland Conference foe Augusta on Friday night.

The Mustangs, who led 35-15 at half and improved to 2-0, have now won 66 straight conference contests and 56 straight home games.

Radcliffe did most of her damage before the break with 11 first-half points, while Frey scored 13 of her points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Junior Ella Tracey added 10 points, eight of which came in the second half.

Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51

WHITEHALL — The Wildcats got 16 points from Abby Thompson and 14 from Lindsay Steien as they won their season opener.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 40, Ithaca 18

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates continued their strong start to the season and improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Nonconference