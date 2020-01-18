High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team suffers first loss

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team made a run at Black Hawk, but the defending WIAA Division 5 state champion held off the Mustangs in a battle between two of the teams in the state Saturday at JustAgame Field House,

The Warriors (12-0) made 13 3-pointers and ran their winning streak to 40 games by beating the Mustangs (11-1) 78-62.

Black Hawk, ranked first in Division 5, made nine 3-pointers in the first half, and Maddy Huschitt had four of them. Bailey Butler and Natalie Leuzinger matched Hutschitt’s four 3s, and Leuzinger’s 28 points led the team.

Melrose-Mindoro, ranked second in Division 4, trailed 43-27 after one half, was led by a 26-point game from senior South Dakota State commit Mesa Byom’s 26 points. Byom scored 17 of her points in the first half. Calette Lockington added 13.

GYMNASTICS

McLellan Invitational

HOLMEN — Holmen was the team champion with a score of 140.275 in a meet that used one division instead of the normal two due to weather.