High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team suffers first loss

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team made a run at Black Hawk, but the defending WIAA Division 5 state champion held off the Mustangs in a battle between two of the teams in the state Saturday at JustAgame Field House,
The Warriors (12-0) made 13 3-pointers and ran their winning streak to 40 games by beating the Mustangs (11-1) 78-62.
Black Hawk, ranked first in Division 5, made nine 3-pointers in the first half, and Maddy Huschitt had four of them. Bailey Butler and Natalie Leuzinger matched Hutschitt’s four 3s, and Leuzinger’s 28 points led the team.
Melrose-Mindoro, ranked second in Division 4, trailed 43-27 after one half, was led by a 26-point game from senior South Dakota State commit Mesa Byom’s 26 points. Byom scored 17 of her points in the first half. Calette Lockington added 13.
GYMNASTICS
McLellan Invitational
HOLMEN — Holmen was the team champion with a score of 140.275 in a meet that used one division instead of the normal two due to weather.
The Vikings posted the best score in every event, and Central/Logan senior Caelen Lansing was the top individual with a victory in the all-around (37.425). Lansing won the vault (9.625), the bars (9.325), the balance beam (9.25) and floor exercise (9.225).
Viroqua co-op’s Aaliyah Fox was fourth in the all-around (31.95) and Central/Logan’s Maddi Marx fifth (31.775). Viroqua’s Kenzy Kreuzer was second on the vault (8.5).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
You have free articles remaining.
Onalaska co-op 6, Waunakee 5
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored three goals in the third period, including the game-winner from Brennan Mason with 8 seconds left, to come back and beat the Warriors. With the win, the Onalaska co-op (13-2-1) has won eight games in a row.
Carter Stobb had two goals and CJ Lass had five assists to lead the Hilltoppers. Tommy Duren added one goal and two assists, and Hudson Weber had one goal and one assist.
Drew Christianson had two goals and two assists to lead Waunakee (10-4), which led 2-1 at the end of the first period and 5-3 at the end of the second.
Sauk Prairie 11, Aquinas co-op 0
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Eagles, who led 6-0 at the end of the first period and improved to 10-2, got hat tricks from Nick Mast, Luke Mast and Camden Desroches. Desroches also had four assists.
The Avalanche (2-13-1) had just eight shots on goal to Sauk Prairie’s 62. Jack Coleman made 47 saves.
Reedsburg co-op 3, West Salem/Bangor 1
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Panthers gave up a goal in each of the first two periods to put themselves in a hole they couldn’t escape.
Junior Ian Lastofka scored West Salem/Bangor’s lone goal — his first of the season — with an assist from junior Zach Hutchinson in the third period. Sterling Skrede had 12 saves for the Panthers (6-8-1).
WRESTLING
Ladysmith Invitational
LADYSMITH, Wis. — Black River Falls placed sixth out of nine teams with 60½ points and were led by sophomore Jackson McCormick (24-2), who won the 132-pound championship with three pins, a major decision and a technical fall during a 5-0 day.