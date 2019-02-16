They had to survive a second-half surge in which their opponent took a lead, but the Mustangs of the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team executed down the stretch and defeated Onalaska 63-58 in a nonconference matchup at UW-La Crosse’s Mitchell Hall.
Hilltoppers sophomore guard Olivia Gamoke had a superb second half, and was key in their taking a 47-46 lead midway through. But coach Joey Arneson’s team stayed composed, shared the ball on offense, and changed the look Gamoke got on defense to pull it out.
“We talked about it at halftime, I told the girls they were going to make a run. I said we were going to learn a lot about ourselves,” Arneson said. “Gamoke, she was making 3s left and right, but we put (Emily) Herzberg on her for a little more length.”
Melrose-Mindoro (21-1), which is ranked third in Division 4, made 16 of 26 free throws in the second half, and was led by Mesa Byom’s 22 points. Erika Simmons added 13, and Herzberg 10.
Gamoke scored 19 of her game-high 23 points after halftime for Onalaska (15-6), while Kenzie Miller had 12.
MVC
Aquinas 90, Tomah 45
The top-ranked Blugolds (21-1, 12-0) scored 52 second-half points at the Reinhart Athletic Complex to win their 47th straight conference game.
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski made 12 of 17 field goals for a 28-point night. Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch both had 15 points, and Jacy Weisbrod had 11.
Tomah’s Emma Liek led the Timberwolves (13-8, 6-6) with 18 points, while Madison Lindauer had 14.
Holmen 51, Logan 48
HOLMEN — Sydney Jahr scored 15 points for the Vikings (7-14, 4-8), who made 15 free throws in the second half. Haley Valiska added 12.
The Rangers (2-20, 0-12) were led by Claire Borsheim’s 15 points. Jojo Davis added 12 and Jenna Davis 11 for Logan.
Coulee
West Salem 49,
Westby 41
WESTBY — Brooke Bentzen scored 15 points and Maddie Quick added eight as the Panthers (12-9, 7-5) held off any Norsemen thoughts of a comeback.
McKenna Manske’s 15 points led Westby (14-8, 8-4).
SWC
Platteville 52,
Prairie du Chien 44
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gabby Ritchie led the Blackhawks (18-1, 9-1) with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough for the fourth-ranked team in Division 3.
Macey Banasik also scored 10 points for PdC.
The Hillmen (17-4, 8-2) had three players who scored in double figures. Izzy Carroll led Platteville with 16 points.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 55,
La Crescent 34
CALEDONIA — Senior Katie Tornstrom made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Warriors (20-4, 15-1) as they won their 16th straight game and earned a share of the conference title.
Caledonia led 33-17 at the half and also received 12 points from Kaitlin Conniff. The Lancers were led by Sadie Treptow’s 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 84, Necedah 68
BANGOR — Junior Grant Manke scored 18 of his 31 points in the second half as second-ranked Bangor (18-1, 12-0) remained unbeaten in the conference and extended its conference win streak to 42 games.
Zane Langrehr added 14 points and Trevor Jones 11 for Bangor.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 85,
La Crescent 67
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Warriors quickly took control with a 20-3 run keyed by junior Noah King.
King finished with 32 points for Caledonia (18-5, 13-0), which also received 19 points from Eli King and 10 from Casey Storlie.
Luke Schwartzhoff’s 18 points led La Crescent (17-6, 11-3), which had won its last 10 games.
Nonconference
Westby 66, Royall 56
WESTBY — Ryan Daines scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and teammate Sam Strangstalien 11 of his 17 in the second half for the Norsemen (13-5), who won their seventh game in a row.
Alex Gluch added 14 points and made four of Westby’s 10 3-pointers. Strangstalien had three of them.
Onalaska Luther 62, Tomah 57
TOMAH — Emery Byus made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points, while teammate Bennett Loersch had 15 for the Knights (11-9). The Timberwolves (6-14) were led by Dustin Derousseau’s 10.
Cashton 65, La Farge 30
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Eagles (12-8) led 41-18 by halftime and were led by Kristt Hilden’s 16 points and Kole Ripley’s 12.
WRESTLING
MSHSL team sections
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston co-op knocked off top-seeded and defending Class A champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33-25 before Goodhue stopped it 33-27 in the section final.
BOYS SWIMMING
WIAA state meet
MADISON — The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 200-yard freestyle team of Jude Thrush, Harrison White, William Ranis and Evan Weber finished 22nd in Division 1 with a time of 1:31.94.