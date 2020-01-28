High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington scores 1,000th point in victory

MELROSE — Having a 1,000-point scorer is special for a high school basketball program.
Having three at one time doesn’t happen often, but it has this season for the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team.
Senior Calette Lockington became the third Mustang to reach the scoring plateau with 20 points in a 70-20 Dairyland victory over Eau Claire Immanuel on Tuesday.
Locking, who will play next season at Viterbo University, had 10 points in each half as Melrose-Mindoro (14-1, 9-0), ranked fourth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won its 58th straight conference game. Lockington has 1,001 career points.
Seniors Mesa Byom and Emily Herzberg, also members of the 1,000-point club and South Dakota State commits, added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.
Blair-Taylor 71, Augusta 48
BLAIR — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Coulee
Arcadia 70, G-E-T 30
GALESVILLE — The Raiders (12-2, 8-0) completed a regular-season sweep of the Norseman and won their fourth game in a row. Senior Ellie Hoessley made two 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for Arcadia.
Senior Linzy Sendelbach and junior Chloe Halverson each added 15 points for Arcadia, which had a 35-18 halftime lead. Sendelbach had 11 points in the first half and Halverson eight in the second.
The Red Hawks (8-8, 4-4) were led by seven-point performances from senior Cassy Schmitz and sophomore Genna O’Neill.
Westby 45, Onalaska Luther 27
WESTBY — The Norsemen (11-4, 6-2) maintained sole possession of second place in the conference by bouncing back from a loss to first-place Arcadia over the weekend.
Macy Stellner scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for Westby, which held the Knights (10-6, 4-4) to seven first-half points as they tried to force a tie for second place.
Josi Bishop added nine points for the Norsemen, and Grace Manke and Cassie Warren each scored eight to lead Onalaska Luther.
Black River Falls 47, Viroqua 43
VIROQUA — The Tigers picked up their first conference win of the season by taking care of the Blackhawks.
Makayla Nortman scored 11 of her game-high 18 points after halftime for Black River Falls (3-14, 1-6), and teammate Zyanna Deloney made two 3-pointers and added 12 points.
Sophomore Vanessa Lohr had 10 points to lead Viroqua (3-12, 0-7).
Nonconference
Sparta 66, Mauston 13
MAUSTON, Wis. — Junior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley University commit, scored 28 points as the Spartans routed the Golden Eagles.
Sophomore Taneea Henderson added 11 points for Sparta (6-10), which led 42-3 at halftime and ended a four-game losing streak.
Adams-Friendship 42, Tomah 28
ADAMS, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 67, Royall 40
ELROY, Wis. — The second-ranked and first-place Cardinals (13-0, 7-0) took care of the Panthers to win their 51st straight conference game.
Senior Grant Manke had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, who also received 14 points and two 3-pointers from junior Zane Langrehr.
Cashton 63, New Lisbon 51
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The third-place Eagles (8-4, 4-2) scored 41 points in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit.
Senior Kristt Hilden had 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half for Cashton, which trailed 25-22 after the first half. Sophomore Bowdy Dempsey added 13 of his 18 in the second half as the Eagles won for the third time in four games.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 63, C-FC 43
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Isaiah Loersch scored a game-high 20 points as the Knights won their third game in a row and improved to 6-8. Joey McNamara added 11 for Onalaska Luther.
Brett Drazkowski had 11 points to lead the Pirates (3-12).
Boscobel 62, De Soto 35
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Kaden Pedretti led the Pirates with 12 points.
Prairie du Chien 50, Aquinas 29
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Sophomores Quinn Miskowski and Chris Wilson had 11 points each to lead the Blugolds (5-9).
Black River Falls 74, Nekoosa 52
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Tomah 73, Adams-Friendship 34
ADAMS, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 39, Sparta 33
WEST SALEM — The Catbirds won four straight matches late in the dual to secure a team victory.
Bradyn Glasspoole (20-5, 113 pounds) and Evan Wolfe (27-6, 126) both had late pins for West Salem/Bangor in a meet that began at 138 pounds. Sparta’s Vince Polhamus (20-11) pulled out a 2-1 win over Adam Rogge (18-13) at 138 in the biggest head-to-head matchup.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 40, Tomah 16
TOMAH — The Titans, ranked third in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, woon four matches by pin to beat the Timberwolves.
Tomah’s Marques Fritsche (8-0) beat Hunter Andersen (23-6) 9-4 at 170 in one big matchup, and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Jacob Summers (27-7) took care of Jairon Pierce (22-10) 6-2 at 182.
The Titans also received a big performance from Trevor Daffinson (15-3), who pinned Hayden Larson (27-10) in 1:09 at 285, and Tomah’s Nate Boulton (24-10) pulled out a 5-3 decision over Sam Johnson (26-9) at 138.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Jaden Anderson (24-11) took out Sam Linzmeier (20-9) at 160, and teammate Carson Koss (30-6) beat Landen Bloom (20-9) 7-2 at 106.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 2, Aquinas co-op 0
ONALASKA — The Panthers (7-10-1) scored both of their goals in the third period to beat the Avalanche (2-17-1).
Zach Hutchinson broke the scoreless tie at the 5:17 mark, and assisted Nathan Gribble to score on an empty net later in the third. Weston Gerke stopped 17 shot to earn the shutout.
Onalaska co-op 13, Black River Falls co-op 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Hilltoppers (16-2-1) won their 11th straight game, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.