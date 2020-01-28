High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington scores 1,000th point in victory

Senior Linzy Sendelbach and junior Chloe Halverson each added 15 points for Arcadia, which had a 35-18 halftime lead. Sendelbach had 11 points in the first half and Halverson eight in the second.

The Red Hawks (8-8, 4-4) were led by seven-point performances from senior Cassy Schmitz and sophomore Genna O’Neill.

Westby 45, Onalaska Luther 27

WESTBY — The Norsemen (11-4, 6-2) maintained sole possession of second place in the conference by bouncing back from a loss to first-place Arcadia over the weekend.

Macy Stellner scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for Westby, which held the Knights (10-6, 4-4) to seven first-half points as they tried to force a tie for second place.

Josi Bishop added nine points for the Norsemen, and Grace Manke and Cassie Warren each scored eight to lead Onalaska Luther.

Black River Falls 47, Viroqua 43

VIROQUA — The Tigers picked up their first conference win of the season by taking care of the Blackhawks.