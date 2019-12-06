High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg scores 1,000th point

MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro High School senior Emily Herzberg entered Thursday night’s girls basketball game against Augusta with 975 career points — just 25 away from 1,000.
The South Dakota State commit surpassed that milestone, and went a little farther, as the Mustangs prevailed 72-30 against Augusta in a Dairyland Conference matchup. Herzberg recorded 26 points in the win to bring her career total to 1,001, marking the team’s second 1,000-point accomplishment this week — senior Mesa Byom had the first.
Herzberg had a big first half with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Byom also finished in double-figures with 12 points after scoring 10 in the first half. Teagan Frey also added double-digit scoring with 12 points.
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 44
BLAIR — The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) kept their undefeated season alive behind the power of freshmen Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien.
Thompson led the win with 27 points, and Steien was close behind with 23. Thompson put together a 19-point second half, and Steien was strong in the first with 21 points. Marlee Nehring (11) and Chloe Wagner (10) also finished with double-figure scoring.
Coulee
Westby 40, Black River Falls 22
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen held Black River Falls to just six points in the second half to win the Coulee matchup.
Macy Stellner led Westby with 15 points with a team-high three 3-pointers. Grace Hebel followed with 12 points.
The Tigers were led by a nine-point performance from McKenna Dutton.
Southeast
Houston 81, Spring Grove 23
SPRING GROVE, Minn. — The Hurricanes (2-2) wasted no time to pull past Spring Grove (0-4) and entered halftime with a 52-10 lead.
Emma Geiwitz had a 17-point first half and finished the game with 26 for Houston. Jenny Albrecht (16), Sydney Torgerson (16) and Becca Rostad (13) finished with double-digit scoring.
Over half of Albrecht’s points came from three 3-pointers.
Nonconference
Logan 48, Eau Claire North 37
The Rangers’ duo of Claire Borsheim and Jenna Davis combined for 36 points to earn the win.
Borsheim led the way with 22 points, and Davis’ 14 all came in the second half.
Byron 53, Caledonia 38
CALEDONIA — Alexis Schroeder made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for the Warriors (2-2), who were limited to 14 second-half points after building a 24-23 halftime advantage.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bangor 79, G-E-T 67
GALESVILLE — Grant Manke had a game-high 35 points for the Cardinals (1-0) as they took down G-E-T (0-1).
Zane Langrehr contributed to the win with 18 points, and Mathieu Oesterle had 10.
Grant Beirne led the Red Hawks with 30 points, and Sawyer Schmidt tallied 15.
Westby 58, Sparta 37
SPARTA — DaVontae Spears had 22 points for Westby to help earn the team’s season-opening win.
Joe Arbruster (19) also turned in double-figure scoring for the Norsemen (1-0).
Kadon Milne lead Sparta (0-1) with eight points as Haydn Guns had 12 rebounds.
Viroqua 65, Brookwood 47
ONTARIO, Wis. — Viroqua held Brookwood to 17 points in the first half, and the Falcons never recovered.
Dawson Swenson led with 15 points in the win, followed by 13 apiece from Jacob Lotz and Drew Fortney.
Kaden Brandau led Brookwood with 16 points followed by 10 from Mitch Klinkner.
C-FC 55, Arcadia 52
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Ethan Weltzien scored 17 points for the Raiders, who also received nine from Brody Larson in a close loss to the Pirates.
Wisconsin Dells 71, Black River Falls 50
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Elliot Bird had 13 points and Jeff Dobson 11 for the Tigers, but they couldn’t dig themselves out of a 50-16 deficit after one half.
Mauston 63, West Salem 42
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Panthers trailed 41-20 after one half and couldn’t get any closer.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 4, West Salem/Bangor 2
WEST SALEM — Danny Amberg had a hat trick for Tomah/Sparta to help earn the team’s victory.
Amberg had two goals in the second period in an eight minute span, and then recorded the final goal of the game with just over three minutes remaining. Adam Thompson had a goal and an assist in the win.
Jackson Odenbach and Sam Syzmanski each had an unassisted goal for West Salem/Bangor.
Gavin Hammer had 17 saves for Tomah/Sparta, and Sterling Skrede had 30 for West Salem/Bangor.
Eau Claire North 3, Onalaska co-op 3 (OT)
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored three goals in the second period and ended in a tie with Eau Claire North.
Tommy Duren, Max Popp and CJ Lass each had a goal for Onalaska, which converted a power play through the combination of Duren and Popp.
Noah Clemment was in goal with 33 saves for Onalaska.
Mora/Milaca 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2
LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell and Owen Davison each had one goal and one assist for the Lancers, who took a 2-1 lead on Davison’s goal at the 12-minute, 14-second mark of the third period before allowing the final two goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska 5, Chippewa Falls 4
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored two goals in the third period to secure the win over Chippewa Falls.
Jaidyn Groshek had a hat trick in the win with goals in the first, second and third periods. Groshek had the first goal of the game two minutes into the first period, and had the Hilltoppers final goal in the third period. Paige Christenson had a goal and an assist for Onalaska.
Izzy Lassa was in goal with 30 assists for the win.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 48, Logan/Central 26
WEST SALEM — West Salem/Bangor won eight matches by pin as it defeated Logan.
Evan Wolfe got the night started at 132 pounds with a first-period pin over Logan/Central’s Dakota Gruen. Zach Servais (138) followed with another first-period pin against Logan/Central’s Alex Weinberger. Carlyle Lyga (120) had a second-period pin over Logan/Centrals Daylin Haney.
Dylan Ellefson (145) posted a 4-1 decision win for Logan/Central by defeating Adam Rogge. Donavin Wylie (126) posted the lengthiest win by pin after defeating West Salem/Bangor’s Elijah Schniepp-Duffy in 5 minutes, 43 seconds.
Westby 46, Cashton 21
CASHTON — The Norsemen had four pins and a major decision to defeat the Eagles.
Dylan Nottesad (285) won the first wrestled match with a 22-second pin over Cashton’s Zachary Mlsna. Dakota Bakkestuen (145) posted the team’s major decision after beating Matthew Harter 10-2.
Cashton’s Tristan Grant (152) had a second-period pin over Alex Hebel, which was followed by a first period pin from teammate Zachery Harris (160) over Carlos Castro.
Independence/Gilmanton 42, Onalaska/Luther 36
ONALASKA — Onalaska/Luther won three matches as it fell to Independence/Gilmanton.
The wins came as a trio of pins, starting with Daren Chiquini (120) pinning Gabe Romalski in the first period. Matt Hermann (126) and Bryche Buchanan (132) also posted pins in the first period.
P-E-M 63, La Crescent-Hokah 12
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers were overwhelmed in the dual and received victories from Samuel Peterson at 113 and Bryce Duffy at 126. Peterson pinned Riley Borland in 5:45, and Duffy took care of Austin Michel in 4:23.