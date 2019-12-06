High school sports roundup: Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg scores 1,000th point

Noah Clemment was in goal with 33 saves for Onalaska.

Mora/Milaca 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell and Owen Davison each had one goal and one assist for the Lancers, who took a 2-1 lead on Davison’s goal at the 12-minute, 14-second mark of the third period before allowing the final two goals.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska 5, Chippewa Falls 4

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored two goals in the third period to secure the win over Chippewa Falls.

Jaidyn Groshek had a hat trick in the win with goals in the first, second and third periods. Groshek had the first goal of the game two minutes into the first period, and had the Hilltoppers final goal in the third period. Paige Christenson had a goal and an assist for Onalaska.

Izzy Lassa was in goal with 30 assists for the win.

WRESTLING