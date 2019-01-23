ONALASKA — The Holmen High School girls basketball team was able to trim a 20-point deficit in the first half to eight in the second, but Onalaska recovered to post a 54-39 MVC victory at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The win moves the Hilltoppers (10-3, 6-1) within one game of first-place Aquinas (16-0, 7-0) entering Thursday’s 7:15 p.m. game between the teams at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The Vikings (6-11, 3-5) were within 38-30 when sophomore Haley Valiska hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 10 minutes, 18 seconds left, but couldn’t get closer. Both teams missed several shots from under the rim the rest of the game, but Onalaska made enough to pull away.
Molly Garrity’s 12 points led the Hilltoppers, who also received nine from Olivia Gamoke and eight from Lexi Miller.
Holmen was led by Valiska’s game-high 14. She made four 3-pointers.
BOYS HOCKEY
Onalaska co-op 8, Aquinas/Holmen 0
ONALASKA — Mason Manglitz scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help the Onalaska co-op defeat the Avalanche at the OmniCenter. Onalaska took a 1-0 lead after the first period, then put the game away with five goals in the second. Brennan Mason, Tommy Duren, Carter Stobb, Ben Fowler, Andrew Walz and Jake Ziegelbein also scored for the Hilltoppers (17-2). Onalaska outshot the Avalanche 60-10, with Jack Weber turning aside all 10 shots.