ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team needed a spark Tuesday night in its nonconference matchup against West Salem.
The Hilltoppers were locked in a tight battle in the second half, and needed something to get them going. That’s when sophomore Molly Garrity stepped in by making a driving layup, two free throws, and a 3-pointer over a three-possession stretch that gave Onalaska the cushion it needed to pull away with a 64-49 home win.
Garrity scored 17 points, including three 3s, while junior Lexi Miller scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3s. Onalaska (3-1) made 11 of 29 3-pointers.
West Salem (2-1) received nine points from Brooke Bentzen, while three others scored eight apiece.
Central 74, Wisconsin Rapids 46
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Central, thanks to three players scoring in double figures, earned its first win of the season after building a 34-17 lead at the half. Madison Trussoni led the Red Raiders (1-1) with 17 points, while Ava Parcher (15) and Rachel Peterson (14) also played key roles. Central did struggle from the free-throw line, hitting just 12 of 27 attempts.
Kayla Huglen led Wisconsin Rapids (0-3) with 14 points.
Winona 65, Logan 61
WINONA — The Rangers received a 28-point outburst from Claire Borsheim, but the Winhawks prevailed. Brittin Winter had 23 points and Phoenix Matthees 12 for Winona. Borsheim had 18 points in the first half and made three 3-pointers. Jenna Davis added 12 points for Logan (0-2).
Arcadia 56, Holmen 48
ARCADIA — Ellie Hoesley drained three 3-pointers and recorded a game-high 18 points to power Arcadia (3-0) past Holmen (0-3). Linzy Sendelbach and Mercedes Romo added 15 points apiece for the Raiders, while Chloe Halverson hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight.
Sydney Jahr led Holmen with 14 points, while teammate Alexis Jeffers had 10.
Arcadia was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line, while the Vikings were 7-for-13.
Blair-Taylor 66, Bangor 39
BANGOR — Danyelle Waldera and Isabel Berg each scored 16 points for the Wildcats (3-0), who took care of the Cardinals (1-2). Karsen Kershner scored 10 points for Bangor.
Neillsville 63, Black River Falls 16
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — Black River Falls was led by three players with four points each as it fell to Neillsville on the road. Abby Ross, Mady McCormick and Miyako Deloney all had four points for the Tigers (0-3).
Tomah 52, Stratford 45
STRATFORD, Wis. — A good night from deep range helped the Timberwolves (3-0) stay unbeaten. Ella Plueger made five 3-pointers and led the team with 17 points, while Madison Lindauer added 14, and Emma Liek tallied 12.
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 49, Caledonia 36
CALEDONIA — Heidi Bolduan had 13 points and Katie Tornstrom 10 for the Warriors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Marshfield 58, Holmen 57
HOLMEN — Holmen, despite five 3-pointers from Jimmy Gillespie, fell to Marshfield in its season opener.
Gillespie led the Vikings — who held a 30-26 halftime lead — with 20 points and made 5 of 6 free throws. Teammate Sawyer Phillips also finished in double figures for Holmen (0-1) with 16 points.
Onalaska Luther 53, Tomah 50
ONALASKA — The Knights had to hold off a late push to come away with the win.
Onalaska Luther’s Bennett Loersch tallied a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Joey McNamara scored 18 points and recorded five assists.
Tomah’s Kade Gnewikow turned in a big all-around performance with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. The Timberwolves went 2-for-27 from 3-point range.
Menomonie 63, Sparta 49
SPARTA — The Spartans couldn’t keep up as Menomonie scored 40 second-half points.
Seniors Bryce Edwards and Nick Church each had 12 points for the Spartans.
Hillsboro 45, Viroqua 43
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-1) dug themselves a 17-point hole in the first half, but had the ball with 1.9 seconds remaining and a chance to steal one in its home opener.
However, they had to go the length of the floor, and they didn’t get a shot off after an inbounds play. Dawson Swenson had 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
De Soto 46, Cashton 44
CASHTON — De Soto held on to a 2-point halftime lead to win its second game of the season.
The Pirates (2-0) received 16 points from Riggin Beck, 10 of which came in the second half. Isaiah Zink followed with 11 points.
Kole Ripley and Sam Freeberg led Cashton (0-1) with eight points apiece.
Alma Center Lincoln 54, Brookwood 47
ONTARIO — The Falcons got 12 points from Jack Mulvaney and 10 from Jesse Rueckheim, but they couldn’t overcome the slim deficit they faced much of the game.
Lincoln’s Justin Rowekamp scored 21 points.
Wisconsin Dells 90, Black River Falls 56
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Elliot Bird put together a 15-point first half for Black River Falls (0-2) as it wound up with its second loss in two days.
Bird finished the game with 19 points as teammate Nate Becker had 14. Becker also put together a hot first half by recording three of his four 3-pointers in that time.
BOYS HOCKEY
Coulee
Black River Falls 6, La Crescent 5 (OT)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers figured their way out of a tie with the Lancers (0-3) thanks to an overtime goal.
Three of the Lancers’ goals came from Alex Boudreau while Gavin Christenson recorded 38 saves in goal.