SPARTA — Senior Nick Church scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Sparta High School boys basketball team knocked off Tomah 70-59 in an MVC matchup on Friday.
The Spartans (7-2, 2-0) are tied with Onalaska for first place in the conference after winning for the third time in a row and for the sixth time in their last seven games.
Haydn Guns added 15 points and Jaden Raymer 13 for Sparta, which outscored Tomah by eight points in the second half. The Timberwolves (1-4, 0-1) were led by Isaiah Nick’s 16 points, while teammates Mason Gerke and Kade Gnewikow added 13 and 12, respectively.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 78,
Chatfield 59
CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Lancers (5-1, 4-0) bounced back from a loss against Onalaska on the strength of big nights from Luke Schwartzhoff and Zach Todd.
Schwartzhoff, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored a game-high 19 points, and Todd added 16. Isaac Petersen had 13 points as well.
Caledonia 89,
St. Charles 88
CALEDONIA — Noah King scored 23 points and Eli King added 21 for the Warriors (5-2, 4-0). Riley Gavin (16) and Austin Klug (11) also reached double figures for Caledonia.
Dairyland
Alma Center Lincoln 44, Melrose-Mindoro 39
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — Ethan Breheim scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Hornets (6-2, 3-2) snapped a 14-all halftime tie. Connor Christopherson led the Mustangs (5-2, 3-2) with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Tomah 57, Sparta 37
SPARTA — Senior Madison Lindauer had 24 points for Tomah (8-2, 3-0) as it beat Sparta to remain undefeated in the conference.
Lindauer recorded five 3-pointers, four of which came in the first half. Emma Liek (11) also finished in double figures.
Sparta (3-6, 1-3) was led by Callie Ziebell’s 10 points.
Nonconference
Holmen 53,
Chippewa Falls 48
HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-7) brought an end to a four-game losing streak with a good win over the Cardinals (5-3), who are unbeaten in the Big Rivers Conference.
Holmen outscored Chippewa Falls by 12 points in the second half to erase a seven-point halftime deficit. Sophomore Lexie Jeffers scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, and sophomore teammate Sydney Jahr had 10 of her 13 in the second.
Prairie du Chien 45, Crestwood 30
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks got out to a big lead and never let Crestwood — last year’s IHSGAU Class 3A champions — recover. Prairie du Chien (10-0) led 31-7 at halftime.
Lily Krahn tallied 18 points, while Macey Banasik had 10 and Gabby Ritchie added eight.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 61, St. Charles 56
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Kaitlin Conniff scored a career-high 25 points, and eighth-grader Alexis Schroeder added 12 for the Warriors.
Nonconference
West Salem 48,
Mondovi 27
MONDOVI, Wis. — The Panthers defense allowed Mondovi just seven points in the first half as they paved their way to a 21-point victory.
Brooke Bentzen led West Salem with 13 points and had a 10-point first half as Kendall Gerke had nine points.
WRESTLING
SWC
Prairie du Chien 42, River Valley 27
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Colten Wall got the night start for Prairie du Chien after pinning Ben Muhr in the third period of the 285-pound match.
The Blackhawks ended up winning six of 10 wrestled matches. Ben Riter recorded the team’s second pin after defeating Logan Tonstad in the first period. All of the other Blackhawk victories were won by decision.