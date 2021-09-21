High school sports roundup: Ninth-ranked Bangor volleyball team still unbeaten in SBC

ELROY, Wis. -- The Bangor High School volleyball team won its fourth straight match by beating Royall 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup on Monday.

The first-place Cardinals, who are ranked ninth in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 15-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Senior Madisyn Herman led the way with 17 kills, and junior Joeryn Freit added 14 for Bangor, which also received 41 assists from Aliyah Langrehr and 40 digs from Taylor Jacobson. Madeline Janisch added five blocks.

Royall was led by Mara Gruen’s 24 kills.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 3, Independence 1

BLAIR -- The Wildcats beat the Indees 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.

Lindsay Steine had six kills, Abby Thompson eight aces and Madison Goodbear six aces for Blair-Taylor.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Stevens Point 4, Central 3