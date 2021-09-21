 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Ninth-ranked Bangor volleyball team still unbeaten in SBC
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Ninth-ranked Bangor volleyball team still unbeaten in SBC

ELROY, Wis. -- The Bangor High School volleyball team won its fourth straight match by beating Royall 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup on Monday.

The first-place Cardinals, who are ranked ninth in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 15-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Taylor Jacobson mug

Jacobson

Senior Madisyn Herman led the way with 17 kills, and junior Joeryn Freit added 14 for Bangor, which also received 41 assists from Aliyah Langrehr and 40 digs from Taylor Jacobson. Madeline Janisch added five blocks.

Royall was led by Mara Gruen’s 24 kills.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 3, Independence 1

BLAIR -- The Wildcats beat the Indees 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.

Lindsay Steine had six kills, Abby Thompson eight aces and Madison Goodbear six aces for Blair-Taylor.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Stevens Point 4, Central 3

The RiverHawks received victories from Allison Culp (No. 3 singles), Allie Schlicht (No. 4 singles) and the team of Ella Lysne and Sam Vandermolen (No. 3 doubles).

Culp won 6-4, 6-3, and Lysne and Vandermolen 6-2, 6-2. Schlicht emerged with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 victory over Addison Jandrain.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News