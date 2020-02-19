High school sports roundup: No. 3 Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team handles No. 4 Colfax

MELROSE — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team, which is ranked third in Division 4, earned a convincing 59-39 nonconference win over fourth-ranked Colfax on Tuesday night.
Emily Herzberg scored a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Mustangs won their ninth game in a row and improved to 20-1. Melrose-Mindoro also got double-digit points from Mesa Byom (16) and Calette Lockington (15).
Rachel Scharlau led the Vikings (18-3), who had their 10-game winning streak snapped, with nine points.
The Mustangs led 28-17 at the half.
Sparta 51, C-FC 46
SPARTA — Junior forward Callie Ziebell scored a game-high 24 points as the Spartans improved to 8-13.
Sparta, which led 28-24 at the half, also got nine points from sophomore guard Malory Russ.
Prairie du Chien 56, Cuba City 44
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Ella Hager scored 11 points and Allison Allbee added 10 as the Blackhawks (15-6) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Kiera Holzemer led the Cubans (16-5), who are ranked 10th in Division 4, with 14 points.
Eau Claire North 58, Tomah 33
EAU CLAIRE — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Coulee
Westby 46, Onalaska Luther 44 (OT)
ONALASKA — Macy Stellner scored a game-high 22 points and Josi Bishop added 11 as the Norsemen (16-5, 10-2) ran their winning streak to five games.
Rachel Koenig led the Knights, who were up 22-21 at half but fell to 13-7 (5-5), with 13 points.
The game was tied at 40 at the end of regulation.
Black River Falls 62, Viroqua 55
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Behind a game-high 20 points from Makayla Nortman and 13 from McKenna Dutton, the Tigers picked up their second conference win and improved to 5-16 (2-8). Black River Falls’ other conference win also came over the Blackhawks.
Viroqua, which has now lost eight games in a row and fell to 3-18 (0-11), was led by sophomore Vanessa Lohr’s 18 points.
The Tigers led 33-29 at the half.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 53, Royall 41
ELROY, Wis. — The Eagles, who led 27-15 at the half, improved to 18-3 (12-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Holmen 74, Logan 62
HOLMEN — Cameron Weber led all scorers with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half, and was one of four Vikings in double figures.
Cale Hemker had 16 points, while Caleb Matl and Ben Olson added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as Holmen (6-14, 4-6) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Jhakai Funches had a team-high 21 points for the Rangers (4-15, 2-8), who led 27-26 at half. Jacksun Hamilton added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Floyd Thomas had 12 points.
Tomah 70, Aquinas 43
The Timberwolves got double-digit points from Isaiah Nick (14) and Dustin Derousseau (12) as they improved to 15-4 (7-3). Tomah, which had nine players score, has won seven of its last eight games.
Quinn Miskowski had 18 points to lead the Blugolds, who fell to 6-13 (1-9). Aquinas, which had five players score, had no one else in double figures.
The Timberwolves led 37-23 at the half.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 72, C-FC 41
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Tristan McRoberts and Jay Arzt scored 19 points apiece as the Mustangs (8-11, 8-4) snapped a five-game losing streak.
Blake Christianson added 17 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Michael Bissen led the Pirates (4-16, 2-11) with 16 points.
Blair-Taylor 75, Independence 50
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 88, Winona Cotter 40
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The top-ranked Warriors had 14 players score, including four in double figures, as they cruised to victory.
Elias Dvorak led Caledonia (23-1, 15-0) with 11 points, while Noah King, Austin Heaney and Jashon Simpson added 10 apiece.
The Warriors led 55-23 at the half.
La Crescent-Hokah 85, Fillmore Central 59
HARMONY, Minn. — UW-Eau Claire commit Zach Todd scored 28 points and UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff added 25 as the Lancers (18-6) won their third straight game.
Cody Kowalski and Mitch Dryden chipped in eight apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 41-29 at the half. Kowalski hit a pair of 3s, as did Todd. Schwartzhoff hit three 3s.
Nonconference
G-E-T 68, Sparta 54
GALESVILLE — Grant Beirne scored a game-high 27 points and Sawyer Schmidt added 19 for the Red Hawks (9-10).
Brett Stuessel (14 points), Kadon Milne (13) and Austin Erickson (12) were all in double figures for the Spartans (4-15).
Cashton 65, Seneca 63
SENECA, Wis. — Behind Kristt Hilden’s 24 points, 23 of which came in the second half, the Eagles (12-7) erased a four-point halftime deficit and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Hilden made three of Cashton’s six 3-pointers. Trevin Friet hit a pair of 3s and finished with 14 points. Bowdy Dempsey also added 14 points for the Eagles.
River Ridge 60, De Soto 33
PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates, who trailed 35-10 at the half, fell to 5-14.
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA regional semifinals
Division 1
Middleton 7, Tomah/Sparta 2
MIDDLETON — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
MSHSL sections
1A first round
Albert Lea 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell put the Lancers up 1-0 in the first period, but the Tigers scored three goals in the second period and two in the third.
Blake Ulve had a hat trick for Albert Lea, which put 46 shots on goal to La Crescent-Hokah’s 20.