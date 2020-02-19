High school sports roundup: No. 3 Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team handles No. 4 Colfax

Cashton 53, Royall 41

ELROY, Wis. — The Eagles, who led 27-15 at the half, improved to 18-3 (12-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Holmen 74, Logan 62

HOLMEN — Cameron Weber led all scorers with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half, and was one of four Vikings in double figures.

Cale Hemker had 16 points, while Caleb Matl and Ben Olson added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as Holmen (6-14, 4-6) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jhakai Funches had a team-high 21 points for the Rangers (4-15, 2-8), who led 27-26 at half. Jacksun Hamilton added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Floyd Thomas had 12 points.

Tomah 70, Aquinas 43

The Timberwolves got double-digit points from Isaiah Nick (14) and Dustin Derousseau (12) as they improved to 15-4 (7-3). Tomah, which had nine players score, has won seven of its last eight games.