High school sports roundup: Noah King leads Caledonia boys basketball team to big win

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season with a 100-49 Three Rivers Conference win over Rushford-Peterson on Friday night.

Noah King scored a game-high 28 points, Eli King added 15, and Ja’Shon Simpson had 13 for the Warriors (21-1, 14-0). Noah King scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half and hit six 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half.

Caledonia, which is the No. 1 team in Class AA, held the Trojans (11-12, 4-10) to 15 second-half points after it raced out to a 62-34 lead at the break.

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Cotter 28

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (16-6, 12-2) shook off Thursday night’s defeat against Lake City with a dominating victory over the Ramblers.

UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff led the way with a game-high 16 points with Mason Billis adding 10 for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 38-12 at half.

Charley Schroeder scored nine to lead Cotter (2-22, 0-14).

MVC

Central 83, Sparta 36