High school sports roundup: Noah King sparks unbeaten Caledonia boys basketball team to century mark

Wisconsin Rapids led 1-0 after the first period, 2-0 after the second period and 3-0 early in the third period despite being Tomah/Sparta putting more shots on goal (49-22).

DeForest 8, Viroqua co-op 3

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Blackhawks struck first via a Ty Milutinovich goal in the first period, but the Norskies scored four times in the second and third periods to pull away.

Milutinovich scored twice and Kaden Hansen added a goal for the Viroqua co-op, which fell to 2-8.

GYMNASTICS

Holmen quadrangular

HOLMEN — Holmen won the meet with 135.525 points, besting Menomonie (120.875). Arcadia (109.45) and Westby (77.625) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Vikings’ Kamryn McNally finished no worse than second in all four events. She took first on the balance beam (8.9), first on the uneven bars (8.45), first on the vault (9.250) and second in floor (9.0), which led to a win in the all-around (35.6).

Holmen’s Harley Bartels (34.05), who won the floor, and Hannah Verhulst (33.025) finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around, while teammates Ava Clark (31.65) and Maddy Melby (30.2) took fifth and sixth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.