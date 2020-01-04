High school sports roundup: Noah King sparks unbeaten Caledonia boys basketball team to century mark

CALEDONIA -- Senior Noah King scored a game-high 36 points as the Caledonia High School boys basketball team beat Chatfield 101-69 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday.
King, who decommitted from the Division I South Dakota State men’s basketball program on Friday, scored 27 points in the first half to put the Warriors on the path to a 9-0 overall record and 6-0 conference mark.
Sophomore Eli King (14 points) and junior Sam Privet (10 points) were also in double figures for Caledonia. Privet scored all of his points in the second half.
The Warriors led 53-40 at half before pulling away.
La Crescent-Hokah 72, Dover-Eyota 38
LA CRESCENT -- Zach Todd scored 21 points, and teammate Isaac Petersen made three 3-pointers on his way to 19 points for the Lancers (7-3). Luke Schwartzhoff added 10.
MVC
Tomah 62, Sparta 43
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves dominated the second half after leading by just two at halftime.
Dustin Derousseau had 12 points to lead Tomah, which also received nine from Carson Lindauer.
Hayden Guns had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Kadon Milne added nine points and seven rebounds for Sparta.
Coulee
G-E-T 63, West Salem 37
WEST SALEM — Behind a game-high 36 points from senior Grant Beirne, the Red Hawks handed the Panthers their first conference loss of the season and snapped their five-game winning streak.
Beirne scored 22 points in the first half, after which G-E-T held a 37-16 lead, and he made three 3-pointers. The Red Hawks, who improved to 3-5 (2-2), had no other players in double figures.
The Panthers, who fell to 6-3 (3-1), were led by senior David Lattos’ 12 points.
Black River Falls 68, Onalaska Luther 63
ONALASKA — Despite having four players in double figures — freshman Isaiah Schwichtenberg (12 points), senior Brandon Stadtler (12), senior Joey McNamara (11) and junior Lyndon Byus (11) — the Knights lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 1-6 (1-2).
Sophomore Mike Roou scored a game-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, to lead the Tigers (3-4, 2-1). Senior Elliot Bird and freshman Trey Cowley added 18 and 12 points, respectively.
Viroqua 53, Westby 51
WESTBY -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Cashton 74, Ithaca 47
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Senior Kristt Hilden scored a game-high 25 points, including four 3s, for the Eagles, who improved to 5-2.
Cashton, which led 41-16 at half, also got double-digit points from senior Trevin Freit, who scored 11.
Durand 54, Arcadia 38
ARCADIA -- Ethan Weltzien had nine points and Chase Patzner seven for the Raiders, who had just 16 points in the first half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Sparta 44, Tomah 29
TOMAH — Sophomore Taneea Henderson scored a game-high 15 points as the Spartans (5-6, 1-3) got their first conference win and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Junior Callie Ziebell and senior Katelyn Humphrey added eight points apiece for Sparta, which led 21-14 at half.
Junior Lexi Spiers had six points for the Timberwolves, who fell to 2-5 (0-3).
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 74, Alma Center Lincoln 43
ALMA CENTER — The Mustangs raced out to a 53-16 halftime lead behind senior Emily Herzberg (14 points), senior Calette Lockington (14 points), junior Teagan Frey (12 points) and senior Mesa Byom (11 points), all of whom scored only in the first half.
Herzberg and Lockington both hit a pair of 3-pointers and Frey added another as Melrose-Mindoro improved to 8-0 (5-0).
Sophomore Ella Tracey added 10 points, all in the second half, for the Mustangs.
Alma Center Lincoln fell to 3-5 (1-4).
Dover-Eyota 54, La Crescent-Hokah 43
DOVER, Minn. -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Black River Falls 43, Mauston 16
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Tigers (2-8) held the Golden Eagles (0-10) to eight points in each half as they snapped a six-game losing streak.
Black River Falls junior McKenna Dutton scored a game-high 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Senior Zyanna Deloney and junior Katie Dobson added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Tigers, who held Mauston to 6-of-40 shooting (15 percent) from the floor.
Houston 52, Hayfield 37
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes held the Vikings to just 12 second-half points as they turned a two-point halftime deficit into a comfortable win.
Junior Becca Rostad scored a game-high 22 points for Houston, which improved to 7-3. The Hurricanes also got double-digit points from freshman Sydney Torgerson, who added 14.
Onalaska Luther 56, De Soto 36
DE SOTO -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Hillsboro 55, Viroqua 29
HILLSBORO, Wis. -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
WRESTLING
The Clash
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op won two of its three duals during the first day of competition.
The Titans first took a 55-6 loss to Shakopee (Minn.) before rallying to beat both Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 36-32 and Blaine (Minn.) 47-21.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 8, Somerset 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored three times in the first and second periods and added two more goals in the third period as they won their fourth straight game and improved to 9-2-1.
Carter Stobb and Jordan Degaetano both scored two goals. The Hilltoppers put 47 shots on goal to Somerset’s nine.
Amery 7, West Salem/Bangor 3
AMERY, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor (4-5-1) scored two goals in the first period, but Amery found the back of the net four times to double the Panthers up.
Joseph Daley, Keagan Solberg and Noah LaFleur all scored for West Salem/Bangor, which lost its third game in a row. The Panthers put just 21 shots on goal to the Warriors’ 47.
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Tomah/Sparta 2
TOMAH — Tomah/Sparta (6-7-1) got third-period goals from Evan Long and John Christen, but it was too little and too late.
Wisconsin Rapids led 1-0 after the first period, 2-0 after the second period and 3-0 early in the third period despite being Tomah/Sparta putting more shots on goal (49-22).
DeForest 8, Viroqua co-op 3
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Blackhawks struck first via a Ty Milutinovich goal in the first period, but the Norskies scored four times in the second and third periods to pull away.
Milutinovich scored twice and Kaden Hansen added a goal for the Viroqua co-op, which fell to 2-8.
GYMNASTICS
Holmen quadrangular
HOLMEN — Holmen won the meet with 135.525 points, besting Menomonie (120.875). Arcadia (109.45) and Westby (77.625) finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Vikings’ Kamryn McNally finished no worse than second in all four events. She took first on the balance beam (8.9), first on the uneven bars (8.45), first on the vault (9.250) and second in floor (9.0), which led to a win in the all-around (35.6).
Holmen’s Harley Bartels (34.05), who won the floor, and Hannah Verhulst (33.025) finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around, while teammates Ava Clark (31.65) and Maddy Melby (30.2) took fifth and sixth.