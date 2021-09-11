High school sports roundup: Oesterle, Jones give Bangor football team big night

Josiah Larson scored on an 8-yard run to give the Knights the first point, and Yang followed O’Neil’s first touchdown with a scoring pass to Logan Bahr to give them a 12-7 lead going into halftime.

The Eagles then scored twice in the third quarter and twice in the fourth to finish off the Knights. Ethan Klinkner had three of those touchdowns for Cashton, and he put the Eagles ahead for good with a 4-yard run early in the third quarter.

O’Neil has 476 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.

MVC

Sparta 55, Tomah 7

TOMAH — The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) won their third straight game and ran the ball all over the field to do it.

Sparta rushed for 237 yards and had 397 total in beating the Timberwolves a second straight time and for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Senior Nick Kent rushed for two touchdowns, and the Spartans forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions. Junior Carson Kelsey returned one of those interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Thomas Laufenberg.