High school sports roundup: Oesterle, Jones give Bangor football team big night

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team ran its conference winning streak to 43 games by scoring in every quarter and beating Necedah 49-30 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Friday.
Senior Mathieu Oesterle carried 29 times for 282 yards and scored four touchdowns for Bangor (3-0, 2-0), which also received 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns from junior Tanner Jones.
Oesterle scored on runs of 11, 4, 30 and 3 yards, and he scored his team’s first two touchdowns of the game. Jones had scoring runs of 37 and 11 yards, and his first touchdown was on the final play of the first half and gave Bangor — ranked fifth in the Small Division by The Associated Press — a 21-14 lead after Sam Crenshaw booted the extra point.
Oesterle has a Coulee Region-best 55 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Jones isn’t far behind with 490 yards and five touchdowns.
Cashton 35, Onalaska Luther 18
ONALASKA — Junior Coin O’Neil rushed for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns to keep the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) undefeated.
Cashton overcame a couple of deficits to the Knights (2-2, 1-1), who used a big night from senior quarterback Dillon Yang to put up a fight. Yang passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 as Luther put up 369 total yards.
Josiah Larson scored on an 8-yard run to give the Knights the first point, and Yang followed O’Neil’s first touchdown with a scoring pass to Logan Bahr to give them a 12-7 lead going into halftime.
The Eagles then scored twice in the third quarter and twice in the fourth to finish off the Knights. Ethan Klinkner had three of those touchdowns for Cashton, and he put the Eagles ahead for good with a 4-yard run early in the third quarter.
O’Neil has 476 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.
MVC
Sparta 55, Tomah 7
TOMAH — The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) won their third straight game and ran the ball all over the field to do it.
Sparta rushed for 237 yards and had 397 total in beating the Timberwolves a second straight time and for the fourth time in the past five meetings.
Senior Nick Kent rushed for two touchdowns, and the Spartans forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions. Junior Carson Kelsey returned one of those interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Thomas Laufenberg.
Laufenberg, a sophomore, passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. Chris Jacobs and Layden Ott also scored for Sparta.
Drew Brookman had four catches for 116 yards and an 80-yard touchdown for Tomah (0-4, 0-2). The 80-yard catch from Tom Hesse gave the Timberwolves a 7-0 lead.
River Falls 35, Holmen 20
HOLMEN — The Vikings (0-4, 0-2) have lost their first four games for the first time since 2010.
Holmen mounted a comeback after allowing the Tigers to score the first three touchdowns by scoring three itself. Brekkan Turner had a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to get the Vikings within 22-7.
Luke LeClaire and Braedon Graw added scoring runs of 51 and 40 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter to get Holmen within 22-20. The Vikings went for the tie after Graw’s touchdown, but the conversion pass fell incomplete.
River Falls scored the last two touchdowns in the final 4:34.
LeClaire rushed 19 times for 147 yards, and Turner picked up 119 on 22 attempts. The Vikings rushed for 346 yards and misfired on all five of their pass attempts. They outgained the Wildcats 346-308 but couldn’t stop big pass plays by Vito Massa, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns.
Coulee
Arcadia 22, Westby 14
ARCADIA — Kaden Updike completed an 18-yard pass to Cameron Boland with 4:19 left to allow the Raiders to break a 14-14 tie and remain unbeaten. Ryan Sokup reached the end zone on the two-point conversion for the final margin of victory.
Arcadia (3-0, 2-0) held the Norsemen (2-2, 1-1) scoreless in the second half. Westby twice held the leading, taking a 6-0 advantage when Grant McCauley scored on a 52-yard fumble return and then a 14-8 advantage when McCauley scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter.
The Raiders tied the score when Updike completed a 12-yard pass to junior Egan Pauley.
G-E-T 54, Viroqua 7
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 0-2) gave first-year coach Jeff Wiseman his first victory by blowing out the Blackhawks.
Junior quarterback Ben Hilton passed for four touchdowns, and two of them went to junior Brady Seiling. Seiling also rushed for a touchdown, and sophomore linebacker Carter Repaal recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 36, Independence/Gilmanton 14
BLAIR — The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 22-8 lead and added two fourth-quarter touchdowns after the Indees crept within 22-14.
Sophomore Jackson Shramek carried 12 times for 87 yards, and senior quarterback Cain Fremstad added seven carries for 54 and completed 10 of 20 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Blair-Taylor.
Fremstad completed scoring passes to Zack Nitek, Colton Lejcher and Evan Nehring. A 15-yarder to Nehring and a 27-yard run by Shramek gave the Wildcats the points they needed in the fourth quarter.
Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (1-3, 1-1) were led by sophomore Braydon Lockington, who passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score. Senior Eddie Her had three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 44, Boscobel 6
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) received a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Aiden Brosinski to win their second straight game.
Junior quarterback Evan Pedretti threw two touchdown passes to his sophomore brother Landon, and junior Harley Schams carried nine times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
SWC
New Glarus/Monticello 28, Prairie du Chien 27
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored 27 unanswered points and 14 in the fourth quarter, but Mac Marty completed a 22-yard pass to Ethan Friedrich with 19 seconds left to tie the score, and Eli Zimmerman kicked the extra point to break the tie.
Prairie du Chien (2-2, 1-1) allowed two first-quarter touchdowns and found itself in a 21-0 hole when Nate Brandes scored from the 3 early in the second quarter. Max Amundson jump-started the Blackhawks by returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown before the offense got going.
Maddox Cejka completed 14 of 26 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for Prairie du Chien. He threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Owen Oldenburg in the third quarter and a 40-yarder to Trent Mallat in the fourth. The Blackhawks went for a two-point conversion after Mallat’s score and failed to leave New Glarus/Monticello a 21-19 lead.
Kurt Wall then gave the Prairie du Chien defense its second scoring play when he caught a deflection off a pass broken up by Ryan Wall and raced 30 yards to the end zone. Cejka completed the conversion pass to Oldenburg for a 27-21 lead with 7:07 remaining.
Mallat had five catches for 107 yards and Oldenburg four for 45 to lead the Blackhawks. Running back Rhett Koenig, who entered averaging 133.3 rushing yards per game, was held to 16 on 12 carries.
Southeast
Lake City 39, La Crescent-Hokah 12
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers hosted their first game since Oct. 17, 2018 but couldn’t recover after allowing 32 points in the first half.
Senior Camron Manske completed 10 of 24 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns for La Crescent-Hokah (0-2, 0-1), which scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters. Manske hit Jameson Elsen for an 11-yard score in the second quarter and Tony Haack on a 24-yarder in the third.
The Lancers, who received 69 receiving yards on four catches from Carter Todd, allowed 406 total yards.
Nonconference
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 23, Brookwood 6
ONTARIO — The Falcons scored the first touchdown but couldn’t find their way back to the end zone.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (1-3) won its first game by scoring all of its points in the second half.
Brookwood (2-2, 0-2) was held to 90 rushing yards and 87 yards of total offense on 42 plays. Frank Wildes led the Falcons with 36 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He also caught a pass that lost 3 yards.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Baraboo Invitational
Onalaska 1, Oostburg 0
WISCONSIN DELLS — James Borene scored on a cross from Eric Hilby in the first half for the game’s lone goal.
Jacob Havlik and Nic Hubbard split time in goal for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 7-1-1.
GIRLS GOLF
MVC meet
Tomah won Friday’s meet at Forest Hills Golf Course behind medalist Brin Neumann, who shot a 38.
Sophie Pokela (tied for fourth, 45) was also in the top five for the Timberwolves, who combined to shoot a 179.
Allison Balduzzi shot a 41 and finished second to lead Onalaska, which was second at 184.
Trinity Horstman was third with a 44 for Holmen, which finished third at 187.
The Hilltoppers’ Natalie Schreader tied for fourth to round out the top five.
Aquinas (196) finished fourth as a team, Sparta (231) was fifth, and Central/Logan (236) was sixth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 4, Onalaska 3
ONALASKA — Emily Yehle won at No. 1 singles for the Knights, while Cate Bruemmer won at No. 3 singles, Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl won at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Larson/Emily Gronholz won at No. 2.
Yehle improved to 7-8 on the season, Bruemmer moved to 10-5, Bolstad/Wahl are now 12-2, and Gronholz/Larson are 12-3.
The Hilltoppers got victories from Sofia Tak (No. 2 singles), Gaonou Her (No. 4 singles) and Gabby/Anderson/Zoe Brorson (No. 3 doubles).