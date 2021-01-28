High school sports roundup: Olivia Gamoke lights up Holmen with seven 3s in Onalaska win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team played what coach Shane Schmeling said was its best defensive game of the season in beating Holmen 69-29 in an MVC game Thursday night.
The Hilltoppers (10-3, 7-0) pulled back into a first-place tie with Aquinas by beating a Holmen team that gave itself a boost with an overtime win at Central on Tuesday.
But the Vikings (4-6, 2-5) scored just 14 first-half points and trailed by 22 when the second half began.
Senior Olivia Gamoke, a University of Sioux Falls commit, made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Onalaska to its second straight victory. Emma Breidenbach added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who came from behind late in the second half to beat the Vikings on Jan. 18.
Junior Kelsie Reibel scored nine points to lead Holmen.
Nonconference
Verona 69, Logan 60
The Rangers (0-7) hung with the Wildcats (1-2) behind big performances from freshman Aaliyah Hamilton and sophomore Jazzy Davis.
Hamilton made four 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 24 points, and Davis added 21 points for Logan, which made six 3-pointers and trailed 37-29 after one half.
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 55, Central 50
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Sophomore Brittney Mislivecek had 17 points and five assists, while senior Ava Parcher scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds for Central (3-3).
Reanna Hutchinson had 19 points and Nadia Horn 13 for the Huskies (10-5), who have won four in a row.
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro 50, Brookwood 23
ONTARIO — Vanessa Anderson scored a team-high eight points for the Falcons (2-15, 0-11), who were held to six second-half points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 60, Westby 32
WESTBY — The Knights (10-1, 6-1) rebounded from a loss to West Salem by taking care of the Norsemen.
Isaiah Loersch and Gavin Proudfoot scored 11 points each for Luther, which outscored Westby 29-10 in the second half. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 10 points for the Knights, who play at first-place West Salem (7-1, 6-0) on Friday.
Gavin Bergdahl and Hudson Lipski each scored nine points for the Norsemen.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 64, Alma Center Lincoln 26
BLAIR — The Wildcats (14-1, 9-0), ranked fifth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won their 10th straight game behind a 17-point performance by senior Kyle Steien.
Senior teammate Matt Waldera added 16 points and junior junior Cain Fremstad 10 for Blair-Taylor, which led 33-18 at halftime.
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 79, Tomah 77
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Timberwolves (12-6), ranked eighth in Division 2, were outscored by eight points in the second half in their second straight loss.
Junior Dusty Derousseau scored 24 points and senior Carson Lindauer 22 for Tomah, which allowed Joe Reuter to make five 3-pointers and score 44 points.
Senior Zander Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves. Lindauer and Derousseau each made four 3-pointers.
Arcadia 44, Winona Cotter 29
ARCADIA — The Raiders improved to 7-5, but no details were reported.
North Crawford 81, Brookwood 43
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis — Sophomore Evan Klinkner had 12 points and freshman Wyatt Maurhoff added 11 to lead the Falcons, who fell to 1-11.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 9, West Salem/Bangor 0
WEST SALEM — The Hilltoppers led just 1-0 at the end of the first period before netting five goals in the second.
Mason Manglitz had four goals to lead the way for the Onalaska co-op, which won its third straight game and improved to 10-2. Jordan Degaetano added two goals and an assist while Hudson Weber had a goal and four assists.
West Salem/Bangor, which had its four-game winning streak snapped, fell to 6-4.
Aquinas co-op 1, Black River Falls co-op 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Erik Voigt scored the decisive goal off an assist from Brennan Dirks at the 4:44 mark of the third period as the Avalanche snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 3-9.
Sophomore Keaton Breske made 47 saves and earned his first career shutout.
The Tigers dropped their fourth straight and fell to 2-8.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 6, Onalaska co-op 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Zowie Hunter scored twice for the Tigers (3-5).
WRESTLING
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Houston 43, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 30
The Warriors received victories from Will Allen (106 pounds), Owen Denstad (7-2, 120), Brandon Ross (9-0, 126), Isaac Blocker (6-3, 132), Cory Scanlan (5-4, 138), Tucker Ginther (6-1, 145), Eric Mauss (160), Aiden Goetzinger (182) and Dameriz Davis (4-1, 285).
Allen, Denstad, Blocker, Mauss and Davis won by pin.