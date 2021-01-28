High school sports roundup: Olivia Gamoke lights up Holmen with seven 3s in Onalaska win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team played what coach Shane Schmeling said was its best defensive game of the season in beating Holmen 69-29 in an MVC game Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers (10-3, 7-0) pulled back into a first-place tie with Aquinas by beating a Holmen team that gave itself a boost with an overtime win at Central on Tuesday.

But the Vikings (4-6, 2-5) scored just 14 first-half points and trailed by 22 when the second half began.

Senior Olivia Gamoke, a University of Sioux Falls commit, made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Onalaska to its second straight victory. Emma Breidenbach added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who came from behind late in the second half to beat the Vikings on Jan. 18.

Junior Kelsie Reibel scored nine points to lead Holmen.

Nonconference

Verona 69, Logan 60

The Rangers (0-7) hung with the Wildcats (1-2) behind big performances from freshman Aaliyah Hamilton and sophomore Jazzy Davis.