High school sports roundup: Onalaska baseball team beats Aquinas for second time

The Onalaska High School baseball team did it again on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers took a six-run lead, lost a six-run lead and then scored twice late to score a 10-8 victory over Aquinas at Holy Cross Seminary Field.

Onalaska (9-7, 8-3) beat the Blugolds (20-2, 9-2), who are ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, for the second time this season and overcame a five-error performance in doing it.

August Brandt hit a home run for the Hlltoppers, and Jared Everson hit one for the Blugolds. Everson, a University of Minnesota commit, was 2 for 3 with a double, home run, walk and three runs scored. Catcher Calvin Hargrove was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Mike Lium was held hitless but managed to drive in two runs and score twice.

Center fielder Mason Manglitz was 4 for 5 and scored twice for Onalaska, which scored three times in the first inning and three more in the second against Aquinas pitcher Chris Wilson.

Pitcher and second baseman Bryce Hoeft was 3 for 3 with three RBI for the Hilltoppers, who also received two hits apiece from Griffin Schultz and Wade Fox. Onalaska stole six bases, and Schultz and Manglitz had two each.

