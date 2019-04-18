The Onalaska High School baseball team used a pair of five-run innings to counter an eight-run inning by Logan on the way to recording a 16-11 MVC victory on Thursday.
Carter Stobb doubled twice, went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Hilltoppers (3-5, 2-3), who have won two of three games after a four-game losing streak.
Ray Heilman was 3-for-6 with a triple and three RBI, and Nick Pica doubled twice, went 3-for-6 and drove in two more runs for the Hilltoppers. Connor Haggerty and Michael Savarin also drove in two runs apiece for Onalaska, which scored four runs in the top of the seventh after Logan climbed to within 12-11 with its eight-run sixth.
Ethan Hanewell was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI for the Rangers, who scored 11 runs on six hits.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 11,
Winona Cotter 1 (5)
CALEDONIA — Payton Schott blasted a grand slam in the third inning to add four runs to a seven-run inning for the Warriors.
Caledonia (4-1, 3-0) recorded nine hits as Casey Storlie and Kyle Cavanaugh each recorded two. Cavanaugh, Storlie and Eric Augedahl each doubled, and Cavanaugh and Schott each had two stolen bases.
Evan Denstad pitched four innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 23,
North Crawford 3 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Isaiah Zink was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI to lead the Pirates (5-3, 4-1), who scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning. Riggin Beck only had one hit, but it was a double, and he drove in four runs.
De Soto is on a three-game winning streak and has outscored opponents 45-4 during that stretch. Jake Sikora and Matt Boardman also had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who received two RBI from Aiden Brosinski.
Scenic Bluffs
Brookwood 8,
Hillsboro 7
ONTARIO — Skippy Muehlenkamp walked it off in the seventh inning for Brookwood (4-2, 4-0) to defeated Hillsboro (5-1, 3-1) and remain undefeated in the conference.
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie, but Brookwood was able to answer back with a four-run seventh.
Bucky Dwyer was 4-for-5 for the Falcons, and Muehlenkamp and Auggie Arndt each had two hits. Mitch Klinker earned the win after coming in for relief in the seventh inning.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 4, Lancaster 2
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks put together a three-run third inning and added one more in the fifth to defeat Lancaster.
Gavin Gillitzer, Grant Martin, Ryan McGrath and Tyler Smock each had a single for Prairie du Chien. McGrath struck out six, walked one and scattered five hits across six innings to earn the win.
Nonconference
Holmen 5,
West Salem 0
WEST SALEM — Nevin Wall threw seven shutout innings to lead Holmen (6-2) to the win.
Wall allowed just one hit while striking out 10 and walking none. The Vikings were able to collect eight hits with Ryland Wall (2-for-5, two RBI) leading the way.
Christian Riemer recorded the Panthers’ lone hit. Ethan Gregerson took the loss after pitching five innings with five hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Altoona 8, Logan 4
The Rangers gave up six runs in the first two innings of their second game of the day.
Alex Gavrilos was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Logan.
Arcadia 7,
Melrose-Mindoro 2
ARCADIA — The Raiders recorded nine hits in their victory against Mustangs.
Noah Schank led Arcadia with three hits and two runs scored. Tanner Klar and Trace Bjorge each had two hits. Ben Teske struck out four and allowed two hits to earn the win.
Seth Peterson had two hits for the Mustangs.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Holmen 9, Logan 7
The Vikings were able to put a stop to Logan’s three-run seventh inning to hold on to the lead.
Holmen (8-3, 4-1) jumped out early after recorded two rns in the first, second and third innings before adding another three in the fifth. Delaney Sacia and Ashley Krueger had two hits and two RBI apiece. Sydney Jahr and Hannah Lazarescu both doubled.
Logan was led by a solo home run from Jojo Davis and two hits apiece from Claire Borsheim and Emily Sagen. Sacia tossed a full game with eight strikeouts and one walk for the win.
Central 7, Sparta 2
SPARTA — Madison Trussoni was 4-for-4 with four singles and an RBI for the Red Raiders (1-5, 1-3), who scored twice in the third inning and twice in the sixth.
Zoe Heintz and Helena Wehrs were 2-for-4 for Central, and Heintz added four strikeouts from the circle. Alecia Kirchhoff was 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI and struck out two while pitching for the Spartans.
Nonconference
Onalaska 3, G-E-T 1
ONALASKA — An error allowed the Hilltoppers (7-0) to take the lead in the sixth inning, and it added another run to finish off the Red Hawks (3-5).
Junior Sarah Kraus struck out 16 and allowed one run on five hits while walking one batter for Onalaska, which managed just two hits against G-E-T’s Amy Gappa (three strikeouts). Jo Cree doubled for the Hilltoppers.
Onalaska scored in the first inning on a groundout off the bat of Alyssa Achenreiner before Genna O’Neill tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the fourth before the the Hilltoppers scored the last two runs.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 15,
North Crawford 1 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Rachel Gianoli smashed a three-run homer in the first inning to help boost the Pirates.
Jenna Krzewinski sent a solo shot out of the park in the fifth inning and finished the game with three hits, one of which was a double. April Haakenson, Riley Anderson, Jordan Young, Mya Helgeson and Camryn Venner each had two hits in the win.
Young struck out seven and scattered six hits across five innings to earn the win.
Scenic Bluffs
Brookwood 9,
Hillsboro 6
ONTARIO — Alyssa Ottum was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Valerie Cunitz doubled and drove in three runs for the Falcons (4-3, 2-2), who scored twice in the second inning and three times in the third.
Faith Wathke also doubled for Brookwood.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dairyland
Dairyland
Conference Meet
BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor boys and girls teams both came out victorious at a home conference meet. The boys earned the win with 127 points, and the girls had 222. The Melrose-Mindoro boys (111) took second as did the Melrose-Mindoro girls (98).
Blair-Taylor senior Mitchell Stegerwald won both throwing events with a 41-foot, 3¼-inch throw in shot put and a 121-4 throw in discus.
Kylah Fredrixon earned three victories for Blair-Taylor coming in the 200 (29.72), long jump (15-4) and triple jump (35-2¾). Junior Carly Nelson won discus (111-8) and shot put (31-2½) to give the Wildcats two more victories.
Nonconference
Sparta Invitational
SPARTA — The Westby boys track team won the eight-team field with 151 points as Sparta (111½) came in second and West Salem (108½) third.
Sparta junior Cole Wisniewski won the 100 in 11.42 seconds and the 200 in 23.27. Black River Falls senior Adam Wiesender also earned two victories after winning the 800 (2:13.45) and 1,600 (4:56.23). Logan junior Calvin Mavin won the 110 hurdles (15.97) and 300 hurdles (43.26).
The Black River Falls girls won their side of the competition with 151 points while being followed by Bangor (105½) and Westby (98).
Sparta senior Taylor Winterton won the 400 (1:06.99) and 800 (2:43.89), and Logan senior Aurora Waite won the shot put (35-2¼) and discus (114-1). Black River Falls senior Abby Ross was able to secure victories in the 200 (28.66) and long jump (14-11).
Gatzke Invitational
TOMAH — Tomah sophomore Baily Hyatt won the 100 (11.74) , 200 (23.82) and placed second in the long jump (18-10¼) to help boost the boys team to victory with 180 points. The Holmen boys followed in second with 126.
The Tomah girls placed second with 153 points as Neillsville/Granton (166) came in first.
Tomah sophomore Madison Mazur won the 100 hurdles (17.65) and the 300 hurdles (53.37).