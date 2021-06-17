 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Onalaska baseball team wins regional; Aquinas girls soccer team knocked out
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Onalaska baseball team wins regional; Aquinas girls soccer team knocked out

{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO, Wis. — The Onalaska High School baseball team had six of its eight hits during a four-run first inning that held up in a 7-2 victory over Baraboo in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game on Thursday.

The third-seeded Hilltoppers (14-9) won for the eighth time in their past 10 games and earned a sectional semifinal against top-seeded Central (12-10) on Monday in Baraboo, Wis. That game starts at 10 a.m. with the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m.

Wade Fox, Bryce Hoeft and Ayden Larson all had RBI singles, and Kaden Kokaisel finished it off with the first of his two run-scoring doubles.

The Thunderbirds (16-10) scored twice in the third and had runners at the corners when Onalaska turned a big 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and protect the advantage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ben Faas pitched a complete game for the Hilltoppers and retired seven of the final eight batters he faced. He struck out two, walked one and allowed four hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 4

Sectional Semifinal

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 3, Aquinas 2

The 10th-ranked Blugolds (11-3-1) were knocked out by the ninth-ranked Royals (12-0-2).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News