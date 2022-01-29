High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys basketball team handles Mount Horeb

ONALASKA — A balanced scoring effort and stout defense helped the Onalaska High School boys basketball team earn a 61-31 nonconference victory over Mount Horeb on Saturday.

Adam Skifton led the Hilltoppers (11-4) with 12 points, while T.J. Stuttley, Michael Skemp and Nick Odom added 10 points apiece.

Onalaska, which has won two in a row since back-to-back losses to Central and Holmen and is tied with Tomah for third in the MVC, hosts the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Onalaska Luther 75, Eau Claire Immanuel 43

EAU CLAIRE — Gavin Proudfoot registered a double-double and the Knights (15-2) had three more players in double figures as they won their third in a row.

Proudfoot totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Kodi Miller made three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Sam Horman added 10 points apiece for Luther, which shot 53% from the floor and led 45-25 at the half.

Pleasant Valley 68, La Crescent-Hokah 44

WISCONSIN DELLS — Parker McQuin made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 15 points, but the Lancers (11-3) fell to the second-ranked team in Iowa’s Class 4A.

Rushford-Peterson 51, G-E-T 46

GALESVILLE — Cody Schmitz scored 25 points, but the Red Hawks (7-10) lost their third in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Central 38, G-E-T 24

GALESVILLE — Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 14 points to lead the RiverHawks (12-7) to their second straight win.

Lily Wehrs made two 3-pointers and added eight points — all in the first half — for Central, who led 21-11 at the break.

Lindsey Lettner led the Red Hawks (8-10) with nine points.

GYMNASTICS

Nonconference

Logan/Central Invitational

Ella Hemker won the all-around (35.975) and teammate Lily Wiegand was second (35.05) to help Sparta finish second as a team with a score of 131.4.

River Falls won the invite with a score of 133.975, while Onalaska finished third (127.175), the G-E-T co-op was fourth (126.975), Caledonia was fifth (124.85), Logan/Central was sixth (122.65) and Tomah was seventh (108.625).

Hemker won the uneven bars (9.0) and the vault (9.425) and was third in the floor exercise (9.1), while Wiegand took second on the vault (9.175), tied for third on the bars (8.45) and tied for fifth on the balance beam (8.55).

The Hilltoppers were led by Marin Schibbelhut — who finished second on the floor (9.2), fourth on the beam (8.575) and fifth on the vault (8.2) — while Brianna Peterson tied for third on the bars (8.45).

Paris Lambert had a strong performance for the G-E-T co-op; she was second on the bars (8.525), third on the beam (8.65) and fourth on the vault (8.45) on her way to a fourth-place finish in the all-around (34.55).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

West Bend West co-op 3, Onalaska/La Crosse 1

ONALASKA — Gavin Schuster tied things at 1-1 in the second period, but the Ice Bears scored the game’s final two goals.

Carter Hayes and Thomas Bryant each had an assist for the Hilltoppers, who lost their third in a row and dropped to 6-12, while Noah Clemment made 34 saves.

West Salem 7, Menomonie 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Panthers, who have won three of their last four, improved to 9-9.

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Tomah/Sparta 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — Parker Holloway scored the lone goal for Tomah/Sparta, which lost its second in a row and fell to 5-13-2.

Mequon Homestead 2, Aquinas co-op 0

ONALASKA — Keaton Breske made 31 saves, but the Avalanche (7-13) lost their second in a row.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 3, Sun Prairie 2

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the first period to run their winning streak to 11 games.

McKenna LaFleur scored a pair of goals — first in the second period to get the Onalaska co-op (15-4) on the board, then the go-ahead goal in the third period. Kiya Bronston also had a goal, while Tessa Deal, Jaden Hammes and Diana Hanson each had one assist.

Black River Falls co-op 5, Stoughton co-op 2

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Zowie Hunter registered a hat trick and had an assist to lead the Tigers (10-11) to their third win in their last four games.

Lexie Hagen added a goal and an assist for the Black River Falls co-op, which erased an early 1-0 deficit, and Payton O’Neill also scored.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Sparta, which totaled 134 points, finished second to Darlington/Black Hawk’s 190.5 points.

Devon Lietzau won the 126-pound class for the Spartans, while Carson Kelsey (160), Tye Klass (182) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) all finished second.

Cashton was fourth (122.5) behind a first-place finish from Ethan Klinkner (145) and a second-place finish from Colin O’Neil (152).

Dylan Powell won the 120-pound class for fifth-place Brookwood (92), while Alex Guzman (126) and Nate DeWitt (138) each took second.

Jackson McCormick won at 138 for Black River Falls, which was seventh out of seven teams with 57.5 points.

Lodi Invitational

LODI, Wis. — Prairie du Chien finished second in the dual tournament, while West Salem/Bangor was fourth.

The Blackhawks beat the Catbirds 49-25, De Pere 48-17, Kenosha Indian Trail 45-21 and Evansville 42-37 but lost to Lodi 35-33.

Luke Kramer earned four pins over the course of the tournament at 145, while Maddox Cejka (160) and Cole Halverson (170) had three and Rhett Koenig (132), Kurt Wall (138), Brogan Brewer (182) and Blake Thiry (195) all had two.

West Salem/Bangor beat Kenosha Indian Trail 62-15 and De Pere 51-27, but lost to Evansville 40-26 and to Lodi 44-25 in addition to its loss to the Blackhawks.

Andy Johnson earned three pins at 170, while Bradyn Glasspoole (120), Isaac Corbin (138), Trevor Arentz (152) and Cody Petersen (160) each had two pins.

Independence/Gilmanton Invitational

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Westby finished second out of 16 points with 152 points, behind only Mauston/Necedah (204).

The Norsemen were led by Garrett Vatland and Dylan Nottestad, who won the 145- and 285-pound weight classes, respectively. Westby also got a second-place finish from Brock Hoskins at 113 pounds.

Blair-Taylor, which was 11th with 75 points, got second-place finishes from Bryan Rogstad (182) and Dylan Elvaker (195).

Onalaska/Luther finished 15th with 23 points.

Caledonia/Houston 46, St. Peter 27

KASSON, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston got pins from Simon Seymour (120), Gavin Plantz (126), Owen Denstad (132), Tucker Ginther (145) and Grant Ness (285).

