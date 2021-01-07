High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys basketball team remains unbeaten

SPARTA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team pushed its MVC winning streak to 15 games with a 78-42 victory over Sparta on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers (4-0, 2-0), ranked sixth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, led by 16 points after one half, and senior Gavin McGrath led them with 16 points.
Senior Victor Desmond and freshman Isaac Skemp each scored eight for Onalaska, which had 12 players. Onalaska junior Michael Skemp scored six but had to leave the game due to a head injury.
The Spartans (2-6, 0-3) were led by Tucker Smith’s 11 points. He made nine free throws.
The win is Onalaska’s 25th straight over the Spartans in conference play.
Coulee
G-E-T 52, Westby 48
WESTBY — The Red Hawks (1-4, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season, and Cody Schmitz scored 18 points to lead the way.Luke Vance added 13 and Sawyer Schmidt 12 for G-E-T, which had a 30-17 halftime lead.
The Norsemen (0-4, 0-3) made their comeback behind junior Hudson Lipski, who scored a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers. Freshman Rhett Stenslien added 14 points for Westby.
Scenic Bluffs
New Lisbon 70, Brookwood 48
ONTARIO — Kaden Brandau had 13 points and Brady Hansen 11 for the Falcons (1-5, 0-3). Brookwood’s Franklin Wildes added nine points and Hayden Thompson eight points and nine rebounds.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 53, De Soto 47
DE SOTO — The Pirates were outscored by three points in each half.
Freshman Mason Zink scored 15 points and junior Tanner Pedretti 11 for De Soto (2-6, 2-3), which lost its third game in a row.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Holmen 63, Tomah 55
TOMAH — The Vikings (3-0, 1-0) opened the conference portion of their schedule with a win behind 15 points from senior Haley Valiska, 14 from senior Sydney Jahr and 11 from junior Ellie Kline.
The Timberwolves (6-5, 1-2) were led by a 16-point performance by sophomore Lauren Noth. Senior Lexi Spiers added 12.
Coulee
G-E-T 73, Viroqua 40
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-1) broke into the win column for the first time and had a 33-5 halftime lead in the process.
Six G-E-T players scored between nine and 11 points against the Blackhawks, with juniors Kylie Schmitz, Kayli Bratberg and Lindsey Lettner (three 3-pointers) scoring 11 apiece. Junior Genna O’Neill added 10 for the Red Hawks.
Viroqua (2-8, 1-4) was led by senior Hallie Sherry, who scored a game-high 22 points
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30
GILMANTON, Wis. — Senior Teagan Frey scored a game-high 16 points to get the Mustangs (3-2, 3-2).
Frey made a pair of 3-pointers to help Melrose-Mindoro snap a two-game losing streak. Morgan Holliday added nine points for the Mustangs, who pulled away from a two-point halftime advantage.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (8-0, 4-0), ranked third in Division 3, remained unbeaten.
Nonconference
Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57
RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (2-1) knocked down nine 3-pointers, but the Warriors outscored them in each half.
Senior Olivia Gamoke made three of those 3s and scored a team-high 20 points for Onalaska, which trailed 38-32 at the half. Junior Emma Breidenbach also made three 3s and scored 17 points, while junior Devyn Schmeling hit the remaining 3s and scored nine.
Chippewa Falls McDonell 62, Blair-Taylor 47
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The 10th-ranked Macks outscored the fourth-ranked Wildcats (7-1) by 15 points in the second half to knock them off.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored 12 points to lead Blair-Taylor, which also received nine — on three 3-pointers — from sophomore Abby Thompson.
Anna Geisler led McDonell with 18 points. The Macks made 10 3-pointers, and Emily Cooper (12 points) made four of them.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 6, Baraboo/Portage 5
ONALASKA — Erik Voigt scored the go-ahead goal via an assist from Sam Evenson on a power play at the 10:23 mark of the third period, and the Avalanche earned their first win of the season.
The Aquinas co-op (1-1) scored three times in the second period — on goals from Evan Johsnon, Brennan Dirks and Voigt — to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-4 advantage.
Johnson had two assists and Voigt had one to finish with three points, which tied for the game-high.
West Salem/Bangor 7, Viroqua co-op 0
VIROQUA — Behind a hat trick from Noah LaFleur and two goals from Sam Szymanski, the Panthers won their season opener.
Keagan Solberg had a game-high three assists for West Salem/Bangor, which led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second.
The Blackhawks fell to 0-9.
Tomah/Sparta 5, Black River Falls co-op 2
SPARTA — Tomah/Sparta scored two goals in the first period and three in the second as it built a 5-1 lead.
Evan Long had a game-high two goals from Tomah/Sparta, and Mitchell Erickson had two assists. Danny Amberg and Boone Mathison each had one goal and one assist as Tomah/Sparta won its second straight game and improved to 7-2.
Wyatt Madvig and Cooper Peterson had a goal apiece for the Tigers (0-2).