High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys basketball team remains unbeaten

Nonconference

Aquinas co-op 6, Baraboo/Portage 5

ONALASKA — Erik Voigt scored the go-ahead goal via an assist from Sam Evenson on a power play at the 10:23 mark of the third period, and the Avalanche earned their first win of the season.

The Aquinas co-op (1-1) scored three times in the second period — on goals from Evan Johsnon, Brennan Dirks and Voigt — to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-4 advantage.

Johnson had two assists and Voigt had one to finish with three points, which tied for the game-high.

West Salem/Bangor 7, Viroqua co-op 0

VIROQUA — Behind a hat trick from Noah LaFleur and two goals from Sam Szymanski, the Panthers won their season opener.

Keagan Solberg had a game-high three assists for West Salem/Bangor, which led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second.

The Blackhawks fell to 0-9.

Tomah/Sparta 5, Black River Falls co-op 2