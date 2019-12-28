High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys dominate in Mequon; West Salem boys and girls sweep holiday tourney titles

MEQUON — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team used another staunch defensive effort to finish undefeated at Concordia University’s Rick Majerus Shootout in Mequon, defeating Oshkosh West 64-44.

After defeating Kaukauna 75-57 on Friday, the second-ranked Hilltoppers (6-1) kept that momentum going into Saturday where they were once again led by Mankato State commit Tyrell Stuttley.

A day after scoring a game-high 24 points, Stuttley finished with a team-high 14 and played excellent defense, holding West’s (3-4) leading scorer Karter Thomas to just five points after he came in averaging close to 20 per contest.

Dakota Mannell was also effective defensively, finishing with four steals in addition to his 13 points while Carson Arenz chipped in 12 points.

Aquinas Tournament

St. Croix Central 63, Aquinas 48

Despite receiving 14 points from both Chris Wilson and Quinn Miskowski the Blugolds (2-4) fell in the championship.

Will Skemp added eight points while Jo Savoldelli chipped in six.

G-E-T 78, Houston 34