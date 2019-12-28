High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys dominate in Mequon; West Salem boys and girls sweep holiday tourney titles

MEQUON — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team used another staunch defensive effort to finish undefeated at Concordia University’s Rick Majerus Shootout in Mequon, defeating Oshkosh West 64-44.
After defeating Kaukauna 75-57 on Friday, the second-ranked Hilltoppers (6-1) kept that momentum going into Saturday where they were once again led by Mankato State commit Tyrell Stuttley.
A day after scoring a game-high 24 points, Stuttley finished with a team-high 14 and played excellent defense, holding West’s (3-4) leading scorer Karter Thomas to just five points after he came in averaging close to 20 per contest.
Dakota Mannell was also effective defensively, finishing with four steals in addition to his 13 points while Carson Arenz chipped in 12 points.
Aquinas Tournament
St. Croix Central 63, Aquinas 48
Despite receiving 14 points from both Chris Wilson and Quinn Miskowski the Blugolds (2-4) fell in the championship.
Will Skemp added eight points while Jo Savoldelli chipped in six.
G-E-T 78, Houston 34
Led by 22 points from senior Grant Beirne, the Red Hawks earned the consolation title at the Aquinas Tournament. Junior Sawyer Schmidt and senior Lance Lettner added 17 and 14 points, respectively, for G-E-T, which improved to 2-5.
West Salem Holiday Tournament
West Salem 50, Sparta 47
WEST SALEM — The Panthers blocked Hadyn Guns’ 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure the tournament title.
Sophomore Jack Hehli continued his stellar sophomore season, scoring a game-high 15 points to lead a West Salem (6-2) offense that also received double-digit contributions from Josh Hauser (14) and David Lattos (13).
Guns led Sparta (3-5) with 12 points while Kadon Milne added 12 and Brett Stuessel 11.
Baldwin-Woodville 75, Melrose-Mindoro 53
WEST SALEM — Baldwin-Woodville outscored the Mustangs 49-34 in the second half to win the consolation title.
Joey Arzt scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs (4-2).
Rochester Rotary Classic
Rochester Mayo 84, Holmen 65
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Senior Cale Hemker scored 27 points, but the Vikings were unable to overcome 33 and 19 points from Mayo (6-1) seniors and Cincinnati commits Gabe Madsen and Mason Madsen, respectively.
Senior Cameron Weber added nine points for Holmen, which fell to 1-7.
Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic
Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien 54
WINONA — After trailing 40-28 at the half, the Blackhawks (4-3) second half rally fell just short.
Ryan Theine scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half while Mason Kramer added 17 and Josh Dyer finished with 12 to help pace the Prairie du Chien attack.
Collin Bonow finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Lewiston-Altura.
Nonconference
Alma-Center Lincoln 51, Onalaska Luther 45
ALMA-CENTER — The Knights outscored Lincoln 32-22 in the second half, but the Hornets were able to hang on thanks to 17 points from Ethan Breheim and 16 from Justin Rowekamp.
Brandon Stadtler finished with 13 to lead Luther (1-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Salem Tournament
West Salem 63, Logan 60
WEST SALEM — Behind double-digit points from juniors Kendall Gerke (17 points) and Maddie Quick (16 points), the Panthers (6-3) won the West Salem Tournament.
The Rangers (8-2) had three players in double figures — seniors Jenna Davis (16 points) and Claire Borsheim (15 points) and sophomore Jojo Davis (12 points) — but had their four-game winning streak snapped despite leading 28-25 at half.
Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament
Prairie du Chien 55, Lewiston-Altura 30
WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks outscored the Cardinals 34-13 in the second half as they won their third straight game and improved to 7-2.
Prairie du Chien sophomore Lily Krahn scored a game-high 22 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Junior Macey Banasik added nine points and made one 3-pointer.
Lewiston-Altura (3-7), which lost its sixth straight game, was led by junior Christa Sauer’s eight points.
Pine Island 37, Caledonia 20
WINONA, Minn. — The Panthers (2-8) jumped out to a 30-14 lead at half and relied on their defense in the second half to pick up the win. Pine Island senior Alex Larson scored a game-high 13 points.
The Warriors (4-8) were led by six points from senior Haley Jennings.
BOYS HOCKEY
Madison Invitational
Madison Memorial 4, West Salem/Bangor 1
MADISON — After a thrilling shootout victory the night prior, the Panthers were unable to keep that momentum going against a tough Madison Memorial squad.
After a scoreless first period, the Spartans (4-6-1) scored four unanswered goals, netting three in the third period.
Noah LaFleur scored for the Panthers (4-3-1).
Baraboo Invitational
Aquinas co-op 8, Madison La Follette/East Lakers 2
BARABOO — The Avalanche (1-10-1) used a big night from Lenny Boberg to pick up their first win of the season.
Boberg scored four goals and also tallied an assist for the Avalanche, who outshot Madison 36-14. Aquinas co-op also received a boost from Erik Voigt (two goals and two assists) and Evan Johnson (two goals and an assist).
WRESTLING
Northern Badger Classic
RIVER FALLS — Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek took second at 182 pounds, falling to Boyceville’s Trett Joles by pin in the championship match. Joles is currently the defending Division 3 state champ at 182 going 50-0 last season.
Matthew Betker (170) took eighth and Colton Lejcher (113) finished 10th for Blair-Taylor.