High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys golf narrowly beats Holmen at MVC meet

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys golf team edged Holmen by two strokes to win Thursday’s MVC meet at Coulee Golf Bowl.
The Hilltoppers, who shot a 311 as a team, had three finish in the top 10 and were led by Max Breiling, who shot a 1-over-par 73 and tied with the Vikings’ Luke Taebel for medalist.
Onalaska’s Jordan Degeatano shot a 76 and was fourth, while teammate Ethan Kramer shot an 80 and tied for 10th. Thomas Breit shot an 82 and tied for 12th to round out the Hilltoppers’ scoring.
Holmen (313) had two others in the top 10 in addition to Taebel — Sam Evenson and Brennan Dirks both shot a 79 and tied for fifth — and Jackson Rhoades shot an 82 to tie for 12th.
Tomah (315) was close behind the Vikings and was led by Hunter Neumann, who shot a 75 and finished third. Kade Gnewikow and Kale Gnewikow both shot a 79 and tied for fifth.
Sparta (361) was fourth, Aquinas (369) was fifth and Central/Logan (391) was sixth.
The Blugolds’ Sam Dobbins (tied for fifth, 79) and Central/Logan’s Kaleb Lycke (tied for 10th, 80) were the other individual top-10 finishers.
Southeast
Lanesboro 189, Houston 238
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes were led by Owen Gaustad, who shot a 49. Ethan Knutson followed with a 51.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 2, Central 0
Amaya Thesing and Ellie Smith both scored unassisted goals to help the Hilltoppers stay unbeaten.
Summer Nicolai made three saves for Onalaska (4-0, 4-0), while Ella Lysne made nine saves for the RiverHawks (3-3, 2-2).
West Salem 8, Sparta 2
WEST SALEM — The Panthers led 4-0 after two goals apiece from Marina Thompson and Helen Black.
Malory Russ responded with a pair of goals for the Spartans, but Ella Jordan then found the back of the net twice in a row for West Salem.
Jordan finished with three goals, while Thompson had three assists.
TRACK AND FIELD
Nonconference
Logan Quad
Logan won the boys meet with 134 points, while the Rangers were second (92.5 points) behind G-E-T (102.5) in the girls meet.
The Red Hawks (66.5) were second in the boys meet.
Logan had the top finisher in 10 events in the boys meet: Tracy Bye won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 3.95 seconds), Victor Kattchee won the 3,200 (10:54.82), Avin Smith won the 300 hurdles (44.09), Dakota Gruen won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches), Martell Owens won the shot put (48-½), and Caden Korn won the discus (134-1).
The Rangers’ Ryan Bye also tied with G-E-T’s Will Thompson for first in the high jump (8-0), while Logan won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
Smith also finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.20), while Korn was second in the shot put (44-2) and Owens was second in the discus (113-9).
Thompson also won the 110 hurdles (17.14), long jump (19-6¾) and triple jump (41-9) for the Red Hawks, while teammate Carter Gold won the 1,600 (5:01.65).
Holmen (34) was third in the boys meet, while Aquinas (29.50) was fourth. The Blugolds’ Ryan Conzemius won the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.46).
In the girls meet, G-E-T won seven events: Rachel Amoth won the high jump (5-4) and long jump (15-9½); Caden Miralles won the 100 (13.48); Adrianna Rotering won the 800 (2:33.22); Mikayla Wright won the shot put (33-11); the 800 relay team of Gracelyn Shanley, Kayli Bratberg, Kylie Schmit and Emily Nelson won the event in 1:59.43; and the 3,200 relay team of Avali Bratberg, Breann Harris, Tuana Janssen and Aleah Hunter won the event in 11:22.
Logan’s Avery Trohkimoinen won the 200 (27.37) and 400 (1:00.12), while teammate Kalli Knoble won the 100 hurdles (17.44) and 300 hurdles (48.26).
Aquinas (37) was third, and Holmen (25) was fourth. The Blugolds’ Karlie Meyer won the 1,600 (5:37.08) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team (4:20.16), which also included Andrea White, Maddie Murphy and Sara Gyllander.
Onalaska Quint
ONALASKA — In the boys portion, Onalaska’s Landon Peterson and Hudson Weber won a pair of events, as did Tomah’s Baily Hyatt.
Peterson won the 100 in 11.49 and the 400 in 51.93; Hyatt won the 200 (23.34) and the long jump (21-2½); and Weber won the 110 hurdles (16.96) and the high jump (6-4).
The Hilltoppers’ Nick Odom won the triple jump (39-10) and was second in the 100 (11.64), while the Timberwolves’ Evan Westpfahl won the shot put (44-11¼) and was second in the discus (118-8).
Central performed well in the relays, with the 400 team of Mason Herlitzke, Ethan Shepard, Porter Pretasky and Luke Pretasky winning the event in 48.06; the 800 team of Quinn Servais, Jackson Warren, Jacob San Miguel and Jobe Neusius winning the event in 1:37.85; and the 1,600 team of Neusius, Carver Stenslien, Gabriel Wood and Collin Erickson winning the event in 3:47.71.
Warren was also second in the high jump (6-0) and the long jump (20-9¾).
In the girls portion, Central’s Kya Smith, Adeline Marcou-Smart, Libby Meckelson and Psalm Woody won both the 800 relay (1:55.14) and the 1,600 relay (4:38.92).
Woody also won the 200 in 27.99, while teammate Brittney Mislivecek won the long jump (14-11¾) and the triple jump (32-1).
Onalaska’s 400 relay team of Jenna Richgels, Josie Blum, Jennifer Garves and Taylor Molling won the event in 54.92, while Molling won the 100 (13.39) and Garves won the high jump (8-0).
Blum was also second in the triple jump (30-1).
Tomah’s Madison Mazur won the 100 hurdles (18.47) and was second in the 300 hurdles (54.41). Teammate Britney Janiszewski was second in the 100 (13.54) and 200 (28.15).
Janiszewski was also part of the Timberwolves’ 400 relay team — which included Hailey Kramlich, Ashlynn Benish and Amanda Valest — that finished second (55.56).
Tomah’s MaKayla Ueeck won the 400 (1:08.73) and was second in the high jump (8-0).
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Westby’s Grace Hebel won three events, taking the 100 (13.34), long jump (16-9) and triple jump (34-4).
Cashton had a strong showing in the relays, with the team of Adelynn Hyatt, Braylee Hyatt, Jaiden Hansbery and Annie Scheier winning the 400 relay (54.02) and 800 relay (1:49.36).
The Eagles 1,600 relay team of Izzi Mason, Julia Boisen, Kate Gronemus and Emma Schlesner finished second in the event (4:51.04).
In the boys portion, Westby’s Brett Jorgenson, Arcadia’s Jose Monroy and Viroqua’s Nick Schneider all won two events.
Jorgenson won the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.27), Monroy won the 1,600 (4:50.25) and 3,200 (10:46.01), and Schneider won the shot put (47-10½) and discus (127-½).