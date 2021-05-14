High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys golf narrowly beats Holmen at MVC meet

Logan won the boys meet with 134 points, while the Rangers were second (92.5 points) behind G-E-T (102.5) in the girls meet.

The Red Hawks (66.5) were second in the boys meet.

Logan had the top finisher in 10 events in the boys meet: Tracy Bye won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 3.95 seconds), Victor Kattchee won the 3,200 (10:54.82), Avin Smith won the 300 hurdles (44.09), Dakota Gruen won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches), Martell Owens won the shot put (48-½), and Caden Korn won the discus (134-1).

The Rangers’ Ryan Bye also tied with G-E-T’s Will Thompson for first in the high jump (8-0), while Logan won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.

Smith also finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.20), while Korn was second in the shot put (44-2) and Owens was second in the discus (113-9).

Thompson also won the 110 hurdles (17.14), long jump (19-6¾) and triple jump (41-9) for the Red Hawks, while teammate Carter Gold won the 1,600 (5:01.65).

Holmen (34) was third in the boys meet, while Aquinas (29.50) was fourth. The Blugolds’ Ryan Conzemius won the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.46).