High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey co-op wins fifth straight

ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op boys hockey team scored seven goals in the second period en route to an 11-2 win over the Aquinas co-op at the OmniCenter on Tuesday.

Colin Comeau, who also scored in the opening period, extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to 3-0 with a goal at the 1 minute, 2 second mark of the second period. The Avalanche (2-6) got on the board shortly after when Evan Johnson found the back of the net, but Comeau scored again to spark a stretch of seven unanswered goals from the Onalaska co-op, which won its fifth straight game and improved to 7-1.

Comeau, who leads the team with 16 goals, finished with four goals.

Mason Manglitz had two goals and three assists, while Jordan Degaetano, who leads the team with 20 assists to go along with 12 goals, had one goal and five assists.

Johnson, who leads the Aquinas co-op in goals (six) and assists (five), added an assist. Erik Voigt also had a goal for the Avalanche, who lost their third straight.

West Salem/Bangor 2, Black River Falls co-op 1 (2 OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Hunter Komay scored at the 3:51 mark of the second overtime period as the Panthers snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 3-3.