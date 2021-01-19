High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey co-op wins fifth straight

ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op boys hockey team scored seven goals in the second period en route to an 11-2 win over the Aquinas co-op at the OmniCenter on Tuesday.
Colin Comeau, who also scored in the opening period, extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to 3-0 with a goal at the 1 minute, 2 second mark of the second period. The Avalanche (2-6) got on the board shortly after when Evan Johnson found the back of the net, but Comeau scored again to spark a stretch of seven unanswered goals from the Onalaska co-op, which won its fifth straight game and improved to 7-1.
Comeau, who leads the team with 16 goals, finished with four goals.
Mason Manglitz had two goals and three assists, while Jordan Degaetano, who leads the team with 20 assists to go along with 12 goals, had one goal and five assists.
Johnson, who leads the Aquinas co-op in goals (six) and assists (five), added an assist. Erik Voigt also had a goal for the Avalanche, who lost their third straight.
West Salem/Bangor 2, Black River Falls co-op 1 (2 OT)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Hunter Komay scored at the 3:51 mark of the second overtime period as the Panthers snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 3-3.
The Tigers (2-5) grabbed the lead in the second period when Micah Zoschke scored, but Nathan Gribble tied the game at the 2:11 mark of the third period.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 2
ONALASKA — Behind three goals from Jaden Hammes, the Hilltoppers won their second straight game and improved to 2-1.
Kiya Bronston added a goal and three assists for the Onalaska co-op, which led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second.
Gabby Olson scored both goals for the Blackhawks (5-4).
Hayward 2, Black River Falls co-op 1
HAYWARD, Wis. — Lexie Hagen scored a power-play goal in the third period, but the Tigers (1-4) couldn’t find the equalizer after trailing 2-0 heading into the final frame.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Onalaska 85, Logan 50
ONALASKA — Senior Olivia Gamoke made two 3-pointers, scored 26 points and added seven assists and six steals to her stat line as the Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-0) won their second game in as many days and moved into a first-place tie with Aquinas.
Junior Ava Smith added 20 points in a game Onalaska led 55-24 by halftime. Senior Ally Geszvain scored 15 points to lead the Rangers (0-4, 0-3), who also received nine points apiece from Adrianna Lien and Jazzy Davis.
Coulee
West Salem 78, Arcadia 48
ARCADIA — The Panthers (6-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten and maintained their conference lead, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Wonewoc-Center 65, Brookwood 47
ONTARIO — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 61, Chatfield 42
CALEDONIA — The Warriors had a 10-point lead by halftime and made 10 3-pointers to beat the Gophers.
Sophomore Ava Privet made three 3s and scored a game-high 25 points for Caledonia (2-0, 1-0) in its conference opener. Sophomore Paige Klug also made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.
Tayler Kohlmeier and Jovial King also made two 3s apiece for the Warriors.
P-E-M 69, La Crescent-Hokah 40
LA CRESCENT — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 61, North Crawford 21
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (6-3, 4-2) snapped a three-game losing streak, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Bangor 59, Sparta 55
BANGOR — The Cardinals (8-1), ranked second in Division 4 by The Associated Press, held off the Spartans (4-6) for their fifth straight win, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Adams-Friendship 61, Tomah 55
TOMAH — Lexi Spiers scored 15 points and Lauren Noth 14 for the Timberwolves (6-10), who were outscored by seven points in the second half and lost their seventh game in a row.
Viroqua 61, Mauston 38
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry had 12 points and junior Jessica Anderson added 10 as the Blackhawks (3-10) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Junior Jessica Tryggestad scored nine points and Alicia Stuber and Vanessa Lohr pitched in with eight apiece for Viroqua, which led 28-18 at the half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Necedah 86, Brookwood 26
NECEDAH, Wis. — The Falcons, who scored just six points in the second half, fell to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 48, Eau Claire Immanuel 37
BLAIR — Seniors Matt Waldera (19 points) and Kyle Steien (14 points) were in double figures as the Wildcats (11-1, 6-0) won their seventh straight game. Blair-Taylor is ranked fifth in Division 4 by The Associated Press.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Alma Center Lincoln 23
MELROSE — The Mustangs (5-3, 5-1) brought an end to a two-game losing streak, but no details were reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 94, Chatfield 70
CHATFIELD, Minn. — Austin Klug scored a team-high 23 points to help the third-ranked Warriors (2-0, 1-0) win their conference opener.
Klug made two of Caledonia’s six 3-pointers and had 13 points in the first half. Senior Andrew Kunelius had 12 of his 18 in the second half, and senior Sam Privet scored 11 to give the Warriors three double-figure scorers.
P-E-M 71, La Crescent-Hokah 40
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Senior Mason Bills scored 11 points for the Lancers (0-1, 0-1), who were outscored by 20 points in the second half of their opener.
Nonconference
Logan 54, Mauston 48
The Rangers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind 14 points from senior Jack McHugh-Sake. Junior Keenan Hass added 13, junior Ryan Bye 12 and senior Jayce Dostal 10 for Logan, which beat the Golden Eagles for the second straight season.
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Central 50
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Will Boser scored a game-high 33 points for the Old Abes, who dealt Central (2-1) its first loss of the season.
Junior Porter Pretasky scored a team-high 12 points for Central, which shot 34.7 percent from the floor (17-for-49) and trailed 31-22 at halftime.
Sophomore Bennett Fried added 11 points and junior Devon Fielding eight for Central.
Black River Falls 61, Sparta 55
SPARTA — Sophomore Evan Voss scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3).
Teammates Averie Tom and Evan Anderson added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as Black River Falls won for the third time in four games. The Spartans (3-11) were led by freshman Thomas Laufenberg’s 12 points and seven rebounds.
De Soto 64, Coulee Christian 41
WEST SALEM — The Pirates (6-6) are on a four-game winning streak after taking care of the Eagles.
Freshman Landon Pedretti scored 18 points to lead the way, and he was backed up by 15 points from Tanner Pedretti and 14 from junior Josh Boardman.
Prairie du Chien 66, Viroqua 62
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Viroqua (7-6) lost for the third time in four games, but no details were reported to the Tribune.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
Viroqua co-op 127.25, Westby 103.55
VIROQUA — The Viroqua co-op took the top three spots in all four events en route to a win.
Freshman Morgan Siekert won on the uneven bars (8.45) and the floor exercise (8.85), while senior Kenzie Kreuzer won the vault (8.8). Senior Flynn LeMarie and Siekert tied for first on the balance beam (8.1).
Siekert, who also finished second in the vault (8.55), took the all-around with a score of 33.95. Kreuzer was second in the all-around (31.925), while Viroqua co-op sophomore Mara Anderson was third (30.275).