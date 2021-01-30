High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey co-op wins fourth straight

ONALASKA — Jordan Degaetano registered a hat trick in the first period and helped the Onalaska boys co-op hockey team earn a 7-2 nonconference victory over the visiting Reedsburg co-op on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers, who improved to 13-2, have won nine of their past 10 games — including their last four — with the postseason on the horizon. The team is the fourth seed in its WIAA Division 1 sectional and hosts fifth-seeded Waunakee on Thursday.
Degaetano scored the game’s first goal off an assist from Mason Manglitz at the 2 minute, 37 second mark of the first period. Colin Comeau and Noah Gillette added goals before Degaetano scored two more to give the Onalaska co-op a 5-0 lead heading into the second period.
Manglitz finished with four assists, while Gillette had two goals.
Comeau (one goal, one assist), Peyton Jones (one goal, one assist), Jaden Reilly (two assists) and Hudson Weber (two assists) also posted multiple points for the Hilltoppers, who led 6-1 at the end of the second period.
Menomonie 3, West Salem/Bangor 2 (OT)
WEST SALEM — Noah LaFleur evened the score at 2 off an assist from Zach Hutchinson at the 15:16 mark of the third period, but West Salem/Bangor dropped its second straight game.
LaFleur had both goals for West Salem/Bangor, which fell to 6-5.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Cedarburg 7, Onalaska co-op 2
MEQUON, Wis. — Jaden Hammes scored the game’s first goal for the Hilltoppers, but the Lightning responded with the next four stretching into the second period to take control.
Hammes had both goals from the Onalaska co-op, which fell to 3-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 84, Brookwood 29
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Eagles had four players in double figures as they earned their fourth straight win.
Junior Alec Wall led Cashton (15-1, 8-1) with 18 points, and classmate Jack Hilden was close behind with 17. Junior Presley Brueggen added 15 points, and senior Jarret Carpenter had 10.
The Eagles led only 31-23 at the half before expanding their lead after the break.
Sophomore Evan Klinkner led the Falcons (2-12, 1-9) with seven points.