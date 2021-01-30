High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey co-op wins fourth straight

ONALASKA — Jordan Degaetano registered a hat trick in the first period and helped the Onalaska boys co-op hockey team earn a 7-2 nonconference victory over the visiting Reedsburg co-op on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers, who improved to 13-2, have won nine of their past 10 games — including their last four — with the postseason on the horizon. The team is the fourth seed in its WIAA Division 1 sectional and hosts fifth-seeded Waunakee on Thursday.

Degaetano scored the game’s first goal off an assist from Mason Manglitz at the 2 minute, 37 second mark of the first period. Colin Comeau and Noah Gillette added goals before Degaetano scored two more to give the Onalaska co-op a 5-0 lead heading into the second period.

Manglitz finished with four assists, while Gillette had two goals.

Comeau (one goal, one assist), Peyton Jones (one goal, one assist), Jaden Reilly (two assists) and Hudson Weber (two assists) also posted multiple points for the Hilltoppers, who led 6-1 at the end of the second period.

Menomonie 3, West Salem/Bangor 2 (OT)