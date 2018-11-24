ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op boys hockey team scored twice in the first period and two more times in the second to beat the Reedsburg co-op 4-0 at the OmniCenter on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (2-0) were started on the right foot by junior CJ Lass, who scored twice seven minutes apart in the first half. He first found the net on an unassisted goal at the 3-minute, 44-second mark, then used assists from Willy Bryant and Hudson Weber for another goal at 10:33.
Bryant and Jake Ziegelbein added power-play goals in the second. Bryant was assisted by Ben Fowler and Ryan Gargaro, and Ziegelbein by Brennan Morris and Carter Stobb.
Onalaska outshot Reedsburg 32-12 and held a 13-4 advantage in the second period.
Jack Weber posted the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Tomah/Sparta 8,
Black River Falls co-op 3
TOMAH — The Tomah/Sparta co-op won the consolation game of its own tournament with consistent scoring against the Tigers.
Dylen Pierce had two goals and one assist, Jagger Hammer had one goal and two assists and Matthew Holtz had one goal and three assists for Tomah/Sparta (1-1). Teammate Cahil Arity also scored two goals.
Black River Falls (1-2) scored once in each period and gave up two goals in the first and three each in the second and third.
Jake Zukowski had one goal and one assist, and both Jacob Meek and Jonah Zoschke had two assists each.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foot Locker regional
KENOSHA, Wis. — Onalaska Luther High School senior David Vannucchi qualified Saturday for the Foot Locker National meet after placing eighth with a time of 16 minutes, 18 seconds.
Vannucchi, a University of Wisconsin recruit, raced in the Midwest Region Boys’ Seeded Championship. The top-10 runners advance to the Dec. 8 national meet in San Diego, Calif.
The Knights senior was the second-best finisher among Wisconsin-based runners. Mequon Homestead’s Drew Bosley was second overall in 16:09.
Vannucchi beat Neenah senior Matthew Meineke (16th, 16:36) and Rosholt’s Adam Rzentkowski (20th, 16:42).
Indianapolis Cathedral High School senior Cole Hocker won the regional individual title in 16:03.
In the girls’ seeded race, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior and Iowa State recruit Dana Feyen was 17th and ran her race in 19:09.