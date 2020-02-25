High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey team knocked out of sectional

HUDSON, Wis. — The Onalaska co-op boys hockey program had its season come to an end with a 5-2 loss at Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers (22-3-1) finished the season with 17 wins in their last 19 games, and the Raiders take a 22-5 record into Saturday’s sectional final.
Hudson scored three goals in the first period to take command of the game. Jordan Degaetano scored off a pass from Mason Manglitz to cut the Raiders’ lead to 3-1 late in the first before tightening things up in the second period.
Manglitz scored to cut Hudson’s lead 3-2 off a pass from Degaetano, but the Raiders answered seven minutes later to get back their two-goal advantage.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA sectional semifinal
Metro Lynx 7, Black River Falls co-op 1
MADISON — The Tigers (11-14-1) had their season come to an end after beating Viroqua in six overtimes last week. Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional quarterfinals
Division 2
Menomonie 49, Sparta 45
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Spartans (8-15) had their season come to an end, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Division 3
Westby 47, River Valley 29
WESTBY — The sixth-seeded Norsemen (18-5) used the 3-pointer to advance to a semifinal against third-seeded Prairie du Chien (16-6) on Friday.
Westby won its seventh game in a row and made seven 3-pointers on the way to victory. Senior McKenna Manske made three of those 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Norsemen, who were led by senior Josi Bishop’s 14. Bishop scored 10 in the first half.
Junior Grace Hebel also scored 11 points for Westby.
G-E-T 61, Mauston 15
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (9-14) built a 33-2 lead by halftime to stop a seven-game losing streak.
G-E-T was led by senior Cassy Schmitz, who scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. Sophomore Genna O’Neill made two 3-pointers and had eight of her 10 in the first half, and sophomore Aleah Hunter had seven of her nine in the first half.
Nine players scored for the sixth-seeded Red Hawks, who play at third-seeded West Salem (14-8) on Friday.
Nekoosa 42, Black River Falls 36
NEKOOSA, Wis. — The Tigers (6-17) had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Papermakers.
Senior Zayana Deloney made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for Black River Falls, which trailed by 10 points at halftime and held Nekoosa to 18 second-half points.Makayla Nortman matched Deloney’s three 3s and added 10 points for the Tigers.
Madison Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21
MADISON — The Blackhawks (3-20) finished their season on a 10-game losing streak, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Division 4
New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The Falcons (6-16) were eliminated, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Division 5
Cashton 72, Granton 29
CASHTON — The third-seeded Eagles (19-4) will host sixth-seeded Alma Center Lincoln on Friday after blowing out the Bulldogs.
Cashton scored 44 points in the first half and had 13 players score. Senior Hailey Hunitzicker and freshman Braylee Hyatt scored 12 points each to lead the Eagles, who won for the fourth time in the past five games.
Junior Adelynn Hyatt added eight points for Cashton.
Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52
BLAIR — The fourth-seeded Wildcats (18-5) won their fourth game in a row behind a 25-point performance from freshman Lindsay Steien.
Senior Marlee Nehring added 20 points, freshman Abby Thompson 16 and senior Lauren Kidd 12 for Blair-Taylor, which has won nine of its past 10 games.
Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37
POTOSI, Wis. — The Pirates (8-15) had their season ended, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.