High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys hockey team knocked out of sectional

Division 2

Menomonie 49, Sparta 45

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Spartans (8-15) had their season come to an end, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.

Division 3

Westby 47, River Valley 29

WESTBY — The sixth-seeded Norsemen (18-5) used the 3-pointer to advance to a semifinal against third-seeded Prairie du Chien (16-6) on Friday.

Westby won its seventh game in a row and made seven 3-pointers on the way to victory. Senior McKenna Manske made three of those 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Norsemen, who were led by senior Josi Bishop’s 14. Bishop scored 10 in the first half.

Junior Grace Hebel also scored 11 points for Westby.

G-E-T 61, Mauston 15

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (9-14) built a 33-2 lead by halftime to stop a seven-game losing streak.