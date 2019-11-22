ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys hockey team co-op won its season opener with an 8-2 finish against Baraboo/Portage at the OmniCenter on Friday.
Senior Tommy Duren netted the team’s first goal three-and-a-half minutes into the first period after getting assists from CJ Lass and Hudson Weber. Less than two minutes later, Colin Comeau moved the Hilltoppers ahead 2-0, and Mason Manglitz turned it into a 3-0 game 40 seconds after that.
Duren had two goals in the second period — one was on a power play — after receiving assists from Lass and Carter Stobb each time. Duren rounded out the game with four goals after netting one in the third period with assists coming from Stobb and Lass. The Hilltoppers finished with game with 51 shots on goal compared to Baraboo/Portage’s 10.
Lass finished the game with one goal and five assists as Stobb and Weber each turned in three assists. Sophomore Noah Clemment was in goal with eight saves for Onalaska.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 39
ONALASKA — Senior Kenzie Miller scored a game-high 20 points while junior Olivia Gamoke added 19 to lead the Hilltoppers (2-0) in the nonconference clash.
Miller was 4 of 5 from the line and knocked down a pair of triples while Gamoke scored 13 of her 19 in the first half. The Hilltoppers held the Huskies to just 11 second-half points. North was also just 6-for-23 from the free-throw line.
Westby 47, Wisconsin Dells 28
You have free articles remaining.
WESTBY — Macy Stellner had 18 points to help keep Westby ahead of Wisconsin Dells.
Stellner had three 3-pointers and an 11-point first half. Josi Bishop and McKenna Manske scored nine points apiece.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Houston 50
EYOTA, Minn. — Houston recorded 25 points in each half as it fell to Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Sydney Torgenson led the Hurricanes with 16 points, and Emma Geiwitz had 12.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Appleton Xavier 8, Onalaska 4
NEENAH, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (0-1) scored in each period but were unable to hold off Appleton Xavier.
Tess Deal recorded Onalaska’s goal in the first period, and Olivia Lassa and Kiya Bronston had a goal apiece that were scored within a minute of each other in the second period. Jaden Hammes netted the team’s third-period goal.
Izzy Lassa was in goal with 34 saves for Onalaska.