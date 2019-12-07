High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys open season with basketball victory

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 73-45 victory over Mount Horeb on Saturday.
Seniors Dakota Mannel, Carson Arenz and Tyrell Stuttley led the way for the Hilltoppers by combining for 42 points in a game they led just 27-24 at halftime.
Mannel scored a team-high 19 and was followed by Arenz (13) and Stuttley (10). Evan Gamoke added three 3-pointers and nine points for Onalaska, which outscored Mount Horeb 46-21 in the second half.
Caledonia 81, Maranatha Christian 64
HOPKINS, Minn. — The Warriors were led by sophomore Eli King’s 24 points to win a game played at Hopkins. Noah King added 21 points and made three 3-pointers during a 19-point second half.
Caledonia (2-0) also received 11 points a piece from Austin Klug, who made three 3s, and Jackson Koepke, who scored all of his points in the first half.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 92, Eau Claire Immanuel 51
BLAIR, Wis. — After a rough shooting first half, the Wildcats exploded for 57 points in the second half to win their season opener.
Juniors Kyle Steien and Matt Waldera led the way for Blair-Taylor both in terms of scoring and on the glass. Steien scored a game-high 24 points to go with 12 rebounds while Waldera added 17 points and 12 rebounds of his own. Alec Reismann added 12 points while Logan Smith finished with 11 for the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Onalaska 54, DeForest 48
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers trailed by three points at halftime but rallied to beat the Norskies with a strong second half.
Lexi Miller and Molly Garrity scored 14 points each for Onalaska (4-0), which also received 10 points from junior guard Olivia gamoke.
Sophomore Ava Smith had seven of her eight points in the second half, and Garrity made three of Onalaska’s seven 3-pointers.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Onalaska co-op 4
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers couldn’t overcome a four-goal second period by the Ledgers.
Onalaska (2-1-1) scored three goals in the third period, but one by Levi Doering two minutes after Carter Stobb brought the Hilltoppers within 4-3 made the difference.
Stobb had two goals, and CJ Lass scored one to go with three assists for Onalaska.
DeForest 5, Aquinas co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Avalanche scored the only goal of the first period, but the Norskies took over from there.
Jacob Daily converted a power play with an assist from Brennan Dirks, but that’s all Aquinas (0-3-1) could get.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 7, Onalaska co-op 4
SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Hilltoppers scored twice in the first period and twice in the second but never led.
Kiya Bronston had two goals and one assist for Onalaska, which also received a goal and three assists from Jaidyn Groshek. Jaden Hammes also scored for the Hilltoppers (2-4).
WRESTLING
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua placed third to lead local teams with a score of 148. Portage (210½) won and was followed by Stratford (150½).
Josh Frye (113 pounds) and Cale Anderson (132) won championships for the Blackhawks with each getting a pin and a technical fall to go with championship decisions.
Aaron Dobbs (152) also advanced to the championship match for Viroqua, but he was beaten by Portage’s Lowell Arnold.
Aiden Brosinski won the 138-pound title for De Soto.
Reedsburg Duals
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Westby was fourth, while the Logan/Central team placed seventh.
The Norsemen beat River Valley 48-30 and Monona Grove/McFarland 45-27 while losing duals to Riverdale, Reedsburg and Lancaster.
Trevor Lemke, wrestling at both 132 and 138, won all five of his matches and finished all of them by pin. Connor Vatland won all four of his matches at 182 but lost in overtime when he jumped up to 195.
Logan/Central also won two duals, beating Wisconsin Dells 45-33 and Monona Grove/McFarland 48-36.
Ellsworth Invitational
ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Sparta was eighth and received fourth-place finishes from Vince Polhamus (138), Kelten Pfaff (170) and Madden Connelly (220).
Bill Schmidt Invitational
WINONA — Joey Schreier went 3-2 to place second at 132 for La Crescent-Hokah.
Royall Invitational
ELROY, Wis. — Blair-Taylor finished fourth out of 17 teams with a score of 102½. Iowa-Grant won the championship with 176.
Logan Shramek won the title at 182 with a pin and major decision, while Colton Lejcher was second at 113. Tristan Grant was second at 152 for Cashton.