High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys open season with basketball victory

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua placed third to lead local teams with a score of 148. Portage (210½) won and was followed by Stratford (150½).

Josh Frye (113 pounds) and Cale Anderson (132) won championships for the Blackhawks with each getting a pin and a technical fall to go with championship decisions.

Aaron Dobbs (152) also advanced to the championship match for Viroqua, but he was beaten by Portage’s Lowell Arnold.

Aiden Brosinski won the 138-pound title for De Soto.

Reedsburg Duals

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Westby was fourth, while the Logan/Central team placed seventh.

The Norsemen beat River Valley 48-30 and Monona Grove/McFarland 45-27 while losing duals to Riverdale, Reedsburg and Lancaster.

Trevor Lemke, wrestling at both 132 and 138, won all five of his matches and finished all of them by pin. Connor Vatland won all four of his matches at 182 but lost in overtime when he jumped up to 195.

Logan/Central also won two duals, beating Wisconsin Dells 45-33 and Monona Grove/McFarland 48-36.

Ellsworth Invitational