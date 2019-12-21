High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys push Minnehaha to the end; Logan/Central wrestling team wins invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team came up just short in a bid for a signature victory at Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers led for chunks of the game in the first and second halves, but the Red Hawks took a late lead and held it before collecting a 61-57 victory.
Tyrell Stuttley had 19 points and Carson Arenz 18 for Onalaska (4-1).
“We didn’t back down and played a good game on their home court,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “I think we outplayed them and outworked them, but we just didn’t get the win.”
Junior Sam Kick drew the defensive assignment of senior Jalen Suggs — one of the top recruits in his class with offers from around the country — and stood up to it. Kick made Suggs work for his game-high 21 points.
“He kept (Suggs) in front of him and got his hands on the ball,” said Kowal, whose team battled some foul trouble early in the second half. “I thought he did a great job for us.”
Stuttley and Gavin McGrath also played well defensively in holding 7-footer Chet Holmgren to 10 points. Holmgren, a junior, has seen his recruiting options multiply drastically over the past year with offers from schools as big as Kansas.
The Hilltoppers were within one point after Arenz hit a 3-pointer in the final minute, but a missed free throw in the final seconds as they faced a two-point deficit forced them to foul and watched Minnehaha make two free throws to put the game out of reach.
Caledonia 83, Decorah-North Winneshiek 55
DECORAH, Iowa — Senior Noah King scored a team-high 18 points as the Warriors improved their overall record to 8-0.
Andrew Kunilius added 16, while Eli King and Sam Privet scored 13 each for Caledonia, which is averaging 83.1 points per game.
Prairie du Chien 50, Onalaska Luther 39
ONALASKA — The Blackhawks pushed their record over the .500 mark by winning for the third time in four games.
Senior Mason Kramer scored 23 points to lead Prairie du Chien, which improved to 3-2.
Prairie du Chien scored 25 points in each half and led Onalaska Luther 25-18 after one half. Kramer, who averages 22 ppg, also had three assists for the Blackhawks as they dropped the Knights to 1-4.
Josh Dyer had six rebounds for Prairie du Chien, while Isaiah Loersch had eight and James Biedenbender and Joey McNamara seven apiece for the Knights.
Biedenbender and Loersch scored 10 points each to lead Onalaska Luther.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Houston 39, Grand Meadow 32
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes won their second straight game and for the sixth time in their past seven behind a 19-point game from junior Emma Giewitz, who made two 3-pointers and had seven of Houston’s 17 steals.
Freshman Sydney Torgerson added 16 points and nine rebounds, while senior teammate Jenny Albrecht grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals.
WRESTLING
Auburndale Invitational
AUBURNDALE, Wis. — Logan/Central won the team championship with a score of 230½, which held off second-place Chequamegon (221) and third-place Abbotsford/Colby (208).
Cole Fitzpatrick (12-2, 106 pounds) and Dylan Ellefson (15-1, 145) won championships for Logan/Central, which also had third-place showings from Cody Olson (13-5, 182), Dakota Gruen (8-8, 132) and Daylin Haney (12-4, 120).
Jackson McCormick (8-1, 132) won for Black River Falls.
Minnesota Christmas Tournament
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Holmen placed 23rd out of 41 teams with a score of 61 points, which was five more than 24th-place Ellsworth. Simley (232) won.
Carter Vetsch and Drake Schams led the Vikings with seventh-place finishes. Vetsch (14-3) was 6-2 and earned seventh with a 1-0 decision over Lakeville North’s Gavin Roy at 152.
Schams (9-3) was 5-2 at 195 and had three pins, including one in the seventh-place match.
Parker Kratochvil added an eighth-place finish at 106. He is now 11-5 at 106.
Wickersham Memorial Christmas Tournament
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor was ninth (239½) at a 16-team meet won by Hartland Arrowhead (358½). Kimberly (357) was second and Union Grove (315½) third.
The Catbirds were led by second-place finishes by Bradyn Glasspoole (15-2) at 113 and Carlyle Lyga (14-2) at 120. Glasspoole had four pins until he was pinned by Wisconsin Lutheran's David Carson (12-2) in the finals.
Jake Blum was second for Onalaska at 220. Blum (13-3) pinned three opponents before getting pinned in the championship match.
Badger State Invitational
MADISON — Viroqua placed 13th in a field of 22 teams. The Blackhawks scored 85½ points in a tournament won by Fennimore (243½) at the Alliant Energy Center.
Josh Frye and Aaron Dobbs led Viroqua with second-place finishes.
Frye (16-1), ranked second in Division 2, advanced to the finals with a pin and major decision before a 10-7 loss to Kettle Moraine’s Quntin Wolbert — eighth in Division 1 — in the 113 title bout. Dobbs (15-2) had two pins and a major to get to the finals, but he suffered a 10-6 loss to Stoughton’s Behrett Statz at 152.
Junior Cale Anderson (16-1) was third at 132 after a semifinal loss to Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky. Anderson is ranked third in Division 2, and Stritesky is fourth in Division 1.
Richland Center Invitational
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T won the team championship, and Tomah placed third.
The Titans had a team score of 321½ and were followed by Riverdale (225) and the Timberwolves (223½). Westby (167) was seventh.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T had five champions, and senior Bryce Burns (14-0), ranked sixth in Division 2, posted a 5-2 championship win over Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer (13-1), who is ranked second.
Carson Kloss (12-2) won 106 with a pin. Tanner Anderson (10-4, 120), Sam Johnson (13-1, 138) and Jaden Anderson (13-1, 160).
Gavin Finch (13-3, 113) placed second and Hayden Larson (12-4, 285) third for the Timberwolves. Larson had two pins.
Dylan Nottestad had three pins and won at 220 for Westby, which also had a second-place finish from Trevor Lemke (14-3, 132) and third-place performances by Logan Turben (12-4, 126) and Conor Vatland (14-3, 182).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Sun Prairie 6, Onalaska co-op 5
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Carter Stobb scored two goals for the Hilltoppers (5-2-1), but Carter Watters scored at the 7:18 mark of the third period to break a 5-5 tie for the Cardinals.
Mason Manglitz had two assists, and Jordan Degaetano had one goal and one assist for Onalaska, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Sun Prairie led 3-2 after one period and 5-4 after two.
Stobb has 11 goals and 12 assists this season.