High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys push Minnehaha to the end; Logan/Central wrestling team wins invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team came up just short in a bid for a signature victory at Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers led for chunks of the game in the first and second halves, but the Red Hawks took a late lead and held it before collecting a 61-57 victory.

Tyrell Stuttley had 19 points and Carson Arenz 18 for Onalaska (4-1).

“We didn’t back down and played a good game on their home court,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “I think we outplayed them and outworked them, but we just didn’t get the win.”

Junior Sam Kick drew the defensive assignment of senior Jalen Suggs — one of the top recruits in his class with offers from around the country — and stood up to it. Kick made Suggs work for his game-high 21 points.

“He kept (Suggs) in front of him and got his hands on the ball,” said Kowal, whose team battled some foul trouble early in the second half. “I thought he did a great job for us.”

Stuttley and Gavin McGrath also played well defensively in holding 7-footer Chet Holmgren to 10 points. Holmgren, a junior, has seen his recruiting options multiply drastically over the past year with offers from schools as big as Kansas.