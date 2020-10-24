 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys soccer shut out in regional
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys soccer shut out in regional

{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys soccer team's first loss ended its season on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Hilltoppers entered their WIAA Division 1 regional final with a perfect record, but top-seeded Hudson advanced to the sectional semifinals with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Onalaska (6-1) was held to less than four goals for the first time after winning its first six games by a combined score of 35-2.

Division 3

Arcadia 10, Coulee Christian 3

WEST SALEM — The third-seeded Raiders took out the second-seeded Eagles to advance to a sectional semifinal at top-seeded Barron on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Randolph 3, Houston 0

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes were swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.

Emma Giewitz had 10 kills to lead Houston, which also received five kills from Richelle Botcher and Sydney Torgerson, 15 assists from Lilly Carr and eight digs from Becca Rostad.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News