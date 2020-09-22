High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys soccer team blanks Aquinas

ONALASKA — It took the Onalaska High School boys soccer team just 3 minutes, 18 seconds to find the back of the net against Aquinas on Tuesday, and the Hilltoppers didn’t let up en route to an 8-0 MVC win.
Onalaska (3-0, 3-0 MVC) got goals from six different players, including two apiece from juniors Will Thesing and Brock Herczeg.
The Hilltoppers have totaled 17 goals and just one against in their three matches.
Senior Ethan Alsobrooks opened the scoring Tuesday with a header off a Thesing cross before Thesing netted a goal of his own in the 28th minute.
Onalaska scored twice more before the half as Aquinas (0-3, 0-2) couldn’t keep up with its breakneck pace.
“We want to be aggressive. We want to take away space the best we can without overcommitting,” Onalaska coach Zach Kimmel said. “It’s kind of a balance. … If we can press without overcommitting, I think that’s key.”
Senior Jordan Groshek, juniors Ethan Stell and Jo Leo Vue, and Herczeg all scored in the second half.
The Blugolds had two scoring opportunities in the second half but couldn’t finish either.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Led by a hat trick from Andy Lopez, the Lancers (4-2-1, 4-2-1) won their third game in a row.
La Crescent-Hokah, which led 4-0 at the half, also got two goals from Ty Corcoran and one apiece from Joey Schreier, Jaden Einerwold and Liam Farrell.
Schreier led the Lancers with two assists, while Sam Wilson, Nolan Schreier and Lopez each had one.
Austin Meyer scored the Warriors’ (1-6-1, 0-6-1) lone goal midway through the second half.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Caledonia 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (4-3, 4-3) shut out the Warriors (1-7, 0-7) with all four goals coming from seniors on Senior Night.
Amanda Iverson scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season as La Crescent-Hokah won its second game in a row. Lola Baudek scored her fifth goal and Emma Siegersma her first for the Lancers.
VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 0
WESTBY — Halle Schwartz had 22 assists to lead the Knights to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 win.
Onalaska Luther also got eight kills from Rachel Koenig and seven digs from Megan Yonkovick.
Macy Stellner led the Norsemen with 16 digs.
Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0
ARCADIA — The Raiders won 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 as they improved to 1-1 (1-1).
Autumn Passehl recorded a double-double with 18 assists and 15 digs, while Chloe Halverson had a team-high 20 digs and Hailey Sonsalla had 10 kills.
Dairyland
Whitehall 3, Blair-Taylor 0
BLAIR — The Norse took care of the Wildcats 25-7, 25-23, 25-13.
CROSS COUNTRY
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — The G-E-T boys and girls swept team championships with team scores of 42 and 39, respectively.
The Red Hawks had five boys in the top 10 and four girls in the top 10, and freshman Adrianna Rotering won the girls race for G-E-T with a time of 21 minutes, 42.8 seconds.
Junior Jose Monroy of Arcadia won the boys race in 17:49, and he held off second-place senior Kobe Nichols of Black River Falls (17:55) and third-place senior Bailey Olson of Westby (17:59.8).
Westby had the second- and third-place runners in the girls race with sophomores Meghan Nelson (22:07.2) and Audra Johnson (22:13).
Westby was second among girls teams at 46 and second among boys teams at 67.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Tomah 6, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches and recorded sweeps in two of the three doubles matches.
Cadence Thompson (No. 1), Olivia Czarnecki (No. 2) and Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3) won singles matchups in straight sets for Tomah, which concluded the sweep with a three-set win from Macy Arch.
Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman won at No. 1 doubles and Moriah Murray and Makenzie Kohn at No. 3 doubles for the Timberwolves. Maelyn Pitserberger and Claudia Miller won at No. 2 doubles for the Spartans.
Nonconference
Onalaska 7, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Hilltoppers recorded the sweep with Willa Brown (No. 1) and Jane Fabian (No. 2) winning singles matches in straight sets.
The No. 2 team of Ashley Dale and Grace Hoskin and the No. 3 team of Ashton Arndt and Cierra Butler posted straight-set doubles wins for Onalaska.
Gaonou Her and Abby Strain also won in singles, and Sarah Hitchler and Lexi Johnson teamed up to win in doubles.
