High school sports roundup: Onalaska boys soccer team blanks Aquinas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — It took the Onalaska High School boys soccer team just 3 minutes, 18 seconds to find the back of the net against Aquinas on Tuesday, and the Hilltoppers didn’t let up en route to an 8-0 MVC win.

Onalaska (3-0, 3-0 MVC) got goals from six different players, including two apiece from juniors Will Thesing and Brock Herczeg.

The Hilltoppers have totaled 17 goals and just one against in their three matches.

Senior Ethan Alsobrooks opened the scoring Tuesday with a header off a Thesing cross before Thesing netted a goal of his own in the 28th minute.

Onalaska scored twice more before the half as Aquinas (0-3, 0-2) couldn’t keep up with its breakneck pace.

“We want to be aggressive. We want to take away space the best we can without overcommitting,” Onalaska coach Zach Kimmel said. “It’s kind of a balance. … If we can press without overcommitting, I think that’s key.”

Senior Jordan Groshek, juniors Ethan Stell and Jo Leo Vue, and Herczeg all scored in the second half.

The Blugolds had two scoring opportunities in the second half but couldn’t finish either.

Three Rivers