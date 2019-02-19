ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op boys hockey team is on a mission to earn the fifth WIAA state tournament berth in program history and finds itself one game away from doing just that.
The top-seeded Hilltoppers (23-3) scored early and often in beating the Sauk Prairie co-op 8-1 Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal at the OmniCenter. The Hilltoppers will host the Reedsburg co-op in a sectional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the OmniCenter.
The winner of that game earns a berth in the state tournament.
Will Bryant recorded a hat trick in a four-point night for Onalaska, which led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after two. Jake Ziegelbein scored just 27 seconds into the game, and Bryant made it 2-0 at the 9:48 mark.
Ziegelbein finished with two goals, while Carter Stobb added a goal and two assists. Hardy Weiner and Andrew Walz also scored for the Hilltoppers, who outshot Sauk Prairie (14-11-1) 46-13.
Reedsburg 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Tomah/Sparta’s season came to an end at 18-5-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Logan 62, Holmen 49
Calvin Mavin, a senior guard, drained three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points to lift Logan past Holmen at the Logan fieldhouse. McGuire Werner added 16 points, 10 of which came in the first half when the Rangers (8-14, 3-8) built a 37-21 lead.
Jimmy Gillespie scored 11 points to lead Holmen (9-10, 5-5), all of which came in the second half. Ryland Wall added eight points for the Vikings.
Coulee
West Salem 75,
Viroqua 65
VIROQUA — Malachi Athnos and Trenton Foreman combined for 56 points to lead West Salem (10-12, 8-4) past Viroqua (6-14, 4-7).
Athnos finished with 34 points after putting together a strong 20-point second half. Trenton Foreman did most of his damage in the first half, where he recorded 18 of his 22 points.
Viroqua was led by Andrew Wedwick’s 29 points.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 84,
Winona Cotter 51
WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (20-5, 15-0) had 14 players score in their 33-point win over Winona Cotter.
Noah King led the pack with 16 points, all of which came in the first half. Sam Privet (12) also landed in double figures after scoring six points in each half. Eric Augedahl had nine points, and three others had eight.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 72, Lancaster 53
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Hunter Davis was too much for Lancaster to handle, as he scored 25 points and helped the Blackhawks (18-3, 8-1), who are ranked seventh in Division 3, pull away at halftime.
Mason Kramer added 17 for Prairie du Chien, and Gavin Gillitzer chipped in 10.
Nonconference
Onalaska 67, Mauston 52
ONALASKA — Junior Carson Arenz scored a game-high 18 points while junior teammate Tyrell Stuttley added 15 to power eighth-ranked Onalaska (17-4), which led 35-24 at the half, to the win. Cade Hall led Mauston with 15 points, while Trevor Gallagher and Kyran Fitzgerald added 13 each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional
quarterfinals
Division 2
Central 61, Logan 38
The sixth-seeded Red Raiders built a solid halftime lead and kept it through the second at Mark Sutton Gymnasium.
Heather Opitz scored 21 points to lead Central (13-10), while Ava Parcher (11) and Ally Pangier (10) joined her in double figures. The Red Raiders play at third-seeded River Falls on Friday.
Logan (2-21) was led by Jenna Davis’ 12 points.
Holmen 47,
Rice Lake 45 (OT)
HOLMEN — The seventh-seeded Vikings (8-14) outlasted the 10th-seeded Warriors after going to overtime tied at 39 and play at second-seeded Menomonie on Friday.
Senior Sydney Jahr scored 14 points for Holmen and grabbed the rebound on Rice Lake’s missed shot with 12 seconds left in overtime. Freshman Ellie Kline made three free throws in overtime and finished with seven points.
Sparta 48, Ashland 40
SPARTA — Sparta (8-14) recorded 24 points in each half to take down Ashland and advance to a Friday semifinal at Onalaska.
Sophomore Callie Ziebell helped out the Spartans with her double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ziebell had 11 of her points in the first half, and teammate Emma Smith finished with 10.
Division 3
West Salem 70,
Mauston 20
WEST SALEM — Twelve of the 13 Panthers who entered the game scored as they built a 46-8 lead by halftime. Senior Brooke Bentzen led West Salem (13-9) with 10 points, while Abbie Cavadini and Sierra Szymanski had eight apiece.
Division 4
Onalaska Luther 52, Brookwood 41
ONALASKA — Kaitlyn Kennedy scored 18 points for the seventh-seeded Knights (10-13) as they defeated the Falcons (4-18) to advance to Friday’s semifinal at second-seeded Mineral Point.
Kennedy scored eight of her points from the free throw line and teammate Jenna Wahl (12) also finished in double figures.
Brookwood was led by 14 points from Cassidy Green, who had two 3s.
Division 5
Bangor 61,
Wonewoc-Center 39
BANGOR — Courtney Oesterle led all scorers with 13 points, and the defending state champion Cardinals (16-7) started another postseason run with a win. Fifth-seeded bangor plays at fourth-seeded Cashton on Friday.
Karsen Kerschner and Haley Jones scored nine apiece, with Kerschner’s points all coming in the first half.
Cashton 56,
Gilmanton 25
CASHTON — Cashton built a 10-point lead by halftime, then used strong performances from junior Olivia Hemmersbach (17 points) and sophomore Adelynn Hyatt (16) to cruise past Gilmanton. Cashton (16-7) also received eight points from Hailey Huntzicker.
Blair-Taylor 60,
Alma/Pepin 45
BLAIR — Senior Danyelle Waldera scored a game-high 24 points for the seventh-seeded Wildcats (15-7), who play at second-seeded Independence on Friday.
Marlee Nehring added 13 points for Blair-Taylor, which had four double-figure scorers.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA sectional
semifinals
Onalaska co-op 4, Rock County co-op 3
BELOIT, Wis. — Three second-period goals and stout defense in the third lifted the Hilltoppers to the sectional final. Jaidyn Groshek’s goal got Onalaska (9-12-1) started after falling behind 2-0, then a short-handed goal from Kaley Manglitz tied it early in the second.
Kiya Bronston scored at the 12:55 mark of the second period to take the lead, but Rock County co-op tied it at 8:28. But Manglitz’s second goal of the night 90 seconds later gave Onalaska a lead it didn’t relinquish.
Onalaska will play the Sun Prairie co-op (12-7-2) at 8 p.m. Friday in Madison in the sectional final. Sun Prairie co-op defeated the Hilltoppers 4-1 earlier this year.