ONALASKA — Brennan Mason scored four goals, and teammate Carter Stobb added a hat trick as the Onalaska High School co-op boys hockey team scored a 13-0 win over La Crescent at the OmniCenter on Thursday.
Mason scored once in the second period and three times in the third during a game that was 7-0 by the end of the first period.
Stobb scored all of his goals in the first period, and Jordan Degaetano scored his second at the end of the first period to give the Hilltoppers (3-0) a 7-0 lead during a 19-shot period.
Jack Weber stopped all five of La Crescent’s shots. Degaetano added two assists to his two goals, and Onalaska teammate Tommy Duren had two goals and two assists.
Tomah/Sparta 4,
West Salem/Bangor 1
TOMAH — Tomah/Sparta (2-1-1) scored three goals in the second period and directed 40 shots on goal to knock off West Salem/Bangor. John Christen had a goal and two assists for Tomah/Sparta, and Grant LeDoux tied the game with a second-period goal for the Panthers, who gave up the last three goals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 80, West Salem 29
The Blugolds held the Panthers (2-2) to seven second-half points at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Meanwhile, Aquinas (4-0) had four players in double figures, and junior Lexi Donarski led the way with 18 points.
Junior Taylor Theusch scored 17, junior Courtney Becker 16 and freshman Jacy Weisbrod 15. The Blugolds had 16 assists and committed four turnovers en route to their 48th consecutive regular-season win. West Salem’s leading scorer was Ella Jordan with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 51, Arcadia 46
ARCADIA — Joe Savoldelli scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for the Blugolds (1-1), who fought off a game-high 21-point performance by Michael Schweisthal. Jake Savoldelli added 13 points for Aquinas and made three of its seven 3-pointers.
The Raiders trailed by 12 points with 10 minutes left, but were within three and had the ball in the final minute. They missed a shot, and Aquinas hit a couple of free throws to seal the victory.
Holmen 52, West Salem 49
HOLMEN — Jimmy Gillespie made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Vikings past the Panthers. Gillespie scored 11 points in each half, and teammate Kevin Koelbl added nine points.
West Salem was led by 16 points from Josh Hauser and 10 apiece from Malachi Athnos and Trenton Foreman. Athnos had nine points in the second half and made two 3-pointers.
Onalaska Luther 81, C-FC 50
ONALASKA — Senior Bennett Loersch had 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for the Knights (2-0), who also received 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and and four assists from Joey McNamara.
Blair-Taylor 79, Nekoosa 53
BLAIR — Sophomore forward Matt Waldera scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats (1-0), who outscored the Papermakers 46-29 in the second half.
Another Wildcats’ sophomore, Kyle Steien, added 14 points, while junior Issac Nerby finished with 11. Waldera was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line as Blair-Taylor hit 18 of 31 attempts.
Bangor 72, G-E-T 70
BANGOR — Grant Manke scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the second half as Bangor held off a gallant comeback by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to make first-year coach Jacob Pederson a winner in his first game. Manke hit 14 field goals and was 8-for-13 from the foul line. Zane Langrehr added 11 points for the Cardinals (1-0), who led 35-24 at the half.
Ben Thompson led the Red Hawks with 19 points, while Sawyer Schmidt (16) and Grant Beirne (12) also reached double digits.
Black River Falls 57,
Elk Mound 41
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Junior guard Elliot Bird scored a game-high 23 points while teammate Nate Becker scored 11 of his 17 in the second half to power Black River Falls (1-2). Becker drained four 3-pointers, while Bird had one. The Tigers, who led by three points at the half, converted 12 of 15 free-throw attempts.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 37,
Logan/Central 31
Dalton Schams and Aaron Bahr closed out the dual with a pin and major decision at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively, to make the difference at Logan. Schams pinned David Krause in 2 minutes, 42 seconds, and Bahr picked up an 8-0 win over Dallas Kapanke to finish the dual.
Marshfield 52, Sparta 15
SPARTA — Senior and three-time state qualifier Jon Bailey picked up a 6-3 decision to win for the Spartans at 126 pounds.
Prairie du Chien 51,
Viroqua 24
VIROQUA — Prairie du Chien won nine matches to claim the dual win, and Viroqua’s Josh Frye knocked off PdC’s Matt Rogge 4-1 in a battle between previous state qualifiers at 113.
Westby 57, Cashton 3
WESTBY — Ryan Knight, a state qualifier for the Norsemen last season, slipped past Ty Cosello to win 7-6 at 160. Westby’s Austin Mowery also scored a 9-3 win over state qualifier Tristin Grant at 152.