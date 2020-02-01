High school sports roundup: Onalaska co-op girls hockey collect second straight shutout

Prairie du Chien 72, Barneveld 37

BARNEVELD, Wis. — Macey Banasik scored a game-high 22 points and Lily Krahn added 19 as the Blackhawks, who are ranked seventh in Division 3, won their third game in a row and improved to 12-3.

Prairie du Chien, which led 35-12 at half, also got seven points from Ella Hager.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tomah/Sparta 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5

LA CRESCENT — Tomah/Sparta scored four times in the opening period, as they were able to hold off a late charge from the Lancers to pick up the victory.

Adam Thompson, Danny Amberg, Evan Long and Joe Venner each netted a goal while Dawson Cruz scored twice for Tomah/Sparta (9-9-1). Cruz’s second goal came in the third period and proved to be the difference in the game, as the Lancers (4-12-1) scored three times in the third period after entering the final period down 5-2.

Wyatt Farrell did his best to help the Lancers come back, tallying a hat trick to go along with an assist while Owen Davison added a goal and two assists.

