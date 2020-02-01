High school sports roundup: Onalaska co-op girls hockey collect second straight shutout

ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op girls hockey team pulled out a 1-0 victory over fourth-ranked Cap City at the OmniCenter on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (11-8) beat the Cougars (17-3) when the sophomore trio of Kiya Bronston, Tessa Deal and Lydia Walz teamed up for a goal at the 39-second mark of the third period. Bronston scored the goal — her 27th of the season — and junior goalie Izzy Lassa stopped all 27 shots directed her way.
Lass has 57 saves in her last two games, and both of them have resulted in shutouts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bangor 74, West Salem 49
BANGOR — The second-ranked Cardinals (15-0) remained unbeaten and were led by a 25-point performance from senior Grant Manke.
Manke scored 17 points in the second half, and Bangor wound up with eight 3-pointers, Junior Zane Langrehr made four of the 3s and wound up with 14 points, and the Cardinals outscored the Panthers (9-7) by 17 in the second half. Hank Reader also scored 14 points for Bangor.
Sophomore Jack Hehli scored 13 points to lead West Salem.
Prairie du Chien 53, Barneveld 38
BARNEVELD, Wis. — Senior Mason Kramer scored 31 points for the Blackhawks (10-7), who ran their winning streak to three games.
Blair-Taylor 59, Royall 34
ELROY, Wis. — Matt Waldera led the way with 15 points while Issac Nerby added 13 and Alec Reismann chipped in 12 for the fourth-ranked Wildcats (12-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Onalaska 55, Arcadia 46
ARCADIA — The Hilltoppers, ranked sixth in Division 2, beat the Raiders, who received votes in Division 3, by outscoring them in each half.
Junior Molly Garrity scored a game-high 19 points for Onalaska (12-4), which also received 12 from senior Kenzie Miller. Both of them made two 3-pointers for the Hilltoppers, who had eight players score.
Senior Linzy Sendelbach had 17 points for Arcadia, which leads the Coulee Conference and had a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Blair-Taylor 47, Royall 40
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Abby Thompson scored 16 points, and teammate Lindsay Steien added 15 as the Wildcats (10-4) rebounded from a Friday loss at Melrose-Mindoro. Thompson made three of Blair-Taylor’s six 3-pointers.
Prairie du Chien 72, Barneveld 37
BARNEVELD, Wis. — Macey Banasik scored a game-high 22 points and Lily Krahn added 19 as the Blackhawks, who are ranked seventh in Division 3, won their third game in a row and improved to 12-3.
Prairie du Chien, which led 35-12 at half, also got seven points from Ella Hager.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tomah/Sparta 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5
LA CRESCENT — Tomah/Sparta scored four times in the opening period, as they were able to hold off a late charge from the Lancers to pick up the victory.
Adam Thompson, Danny Amberg, Evan Long and Joe Venner each netted a goal while Dawson Cruz scored twice for Tomah/Sparta (9-9-1). Cruz’s second goal came in the third period and proved to be the difference in the game, as the Lancers (4-12-1) scored three times in the third period after entering the final period down 5-2.
Wyatt Farrell did his best to help the Lancers come back, tallying a hat trick to go along with an assist while Owen Davison added a goal and two assists.
Hayward 10, West Salem/Bangor 1
WEST SALEM — Hayward (15-4-1) scored twice in each of the two first two periods before blowing the game open with six goals in the third. They outshot the Panthers 57-11.
Zach Hutchinson scored the lone West Salem/Bangor (7-11-1) goal on a power play in the second period.
Milton 8, Viroqua co-op 1
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Milton (5-14) scored five goals in the first period and outshot the Blackhawks 52-23.
Jake Krause scored on a penalty shot for Viroqua (3-14).
GYMNASTICS
La Crosse Electric 8 Invitational
The West Salem co-op finished second to River Falls (136.775) with a score of 133.3, while GMC was third (132.175), Logan/Central fourth (128.275) and Tomah fifth (93.35) at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
Logan/Central senior Caelen Lansing was the all-around champion with a 37.075, and she won the balance beam (9.525), floor exercise (9.55) and uneven bars (9.25) while placing second on the vault (8.75).
West Salem’s Sydney Hammes was third all-around (34.725), third on the vault (8.65) and balance beam (8.95) and tied for fourth on the floor exercise (9.1).
Menomonee Falls Invitational
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Holmen won the 10-team meet with a score of 137.75 to remain unbeaten this season. The Vikings were led with wins by Hannah Verhulst on the balance beam (9.025), Kamryn McNally on the vault (9.525) and Harley Bartels on the floor exercise (9.35).
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Independence/Gilmanton Invitational
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Bryce Burns pinned Royall’s Luke Wohlrab to win the 195-pound weight class, which helped Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T (188) finish second as a team behind Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee (231).
Brooks Johnson (106 pounds) and Dylan Mason (145) finished second in their respective weight classes for Mel.-Min./G-E-T, while Max Marley (152) and River Rommel (170) finished third.
Blair-Taylor (146½) finished fifth as a team, Westby (140) was sixth, Onalaska/Luther (64) was 11th, and Arcadia (nine) was 15th out of 16 teams.
Westby’s Conor Vatland (170) won his weight class, while Garret Vatland (138) finished second and Brock Hoskins (106), Trevor Lemke (132) and Dylan Nottestad (220) finished third.
Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek (182) won his weight class, while Colton Lejchur (113), Gunar Koxlien (120) and Chris Rogstad (285) finished third.
Onalaska/Luther’s Damion Tracy (285) finished second.
Rochester Century Invitational
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Aquinas finished second with 196 points, well behind Simley (333½).
Joseph Penchi (132 pounds) won his weight class, while Calvin Hargrove (138), and Clay Berra (285) finished second.
Zach DeGroot (145) and Riley Klar (152) finished third.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Cashton (50 points) and Logan/Central (47) finished 12th and 13th, respectively, out of 15 teams.
Dylan Ellefson (145 pounds) was Logan/Central’s top finisher at fourth place.
Tristan Grant (152 pounds) was Cashton’s top finisher at fourth.