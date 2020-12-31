High school sports roundup: Onalaska co-op wins boys hockey opener

ONALASKA — The Onalaska cop-op boys hockey team started its seaosn with a 9-3 win over DeForest at the OmniCenter on Thursday.

The Hilltoppers pulled away with five goals in the second period and three more in the third.

Forwards Colin Comeau and Jordan Degaetano had hat tricks for Onalaska. Comeau scored twice in the second period, and Degaetano scored once in each period. Degaetano also had three assists.

Noah Gillette, Carter Hayes and Mason Manglitz also scored goals for the Hilltoppers, who held a 38-21 advantage in shots.

Sawyer Nitti tended goal for Onalaska and stopped 18 shots. He allowed all three goals in the second period.

Manglitz had four assists for the Hilltoppers, while Gillette assisted on two goals.

