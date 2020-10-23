High school sports roundup: Onalaska football dominates Adams-Friendship

Gerke finished with three touchdown passes, as he found Zander Williams for a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth. Brookman finished with six receptions for 93 yards. Tomah also rushed for 186 yards on 51 carries.

PdC (2-2) tied the game on a Bradyn Saint 18-yard rushing touchdown with 6:59 left. But for the most part Saint had a hard time getting things going on the ground, finishing with 32 yards on 14 carries.

Viroqua 25, Altoona 8

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-3) snapped a nine-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the season.

Senior running back Nick Schneider led Viroqua on the ground with 178 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while quarterback Eric Jerdee completed 7 of his 8 passes for 98 yards and two scores.

Schneider put his team out in front 6-0 early in the second quarter with a 2-yard TD run before Jerdee found Benny Fergot for a 10-yard score to put the Blackhawks up 12-0 at half.

Viroqua led 25-0 early in the fourth quarter after Jerdee connected with Jacob Lotz for a 35-yard TD before Altoona scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth.

Dairyland