High school sports roundup: Onalaska football dominates Adams-Friendship

ADAMS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School football team bounced back from a tough loss last week in dominating fashion, defeating Adams-Friendship 50-16 on the road Friday night.
The Hilltoppers (3-2) offense had zero issues moving the ball, finishing with 495 total yards, including an eye-popping 374 on the ground on 49 carries.
Albert Romero tallied 177 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 26 carries. He scored the game’s first three touchdowns on runs of 6, 9 and 5 yards to help give the Hilltoppers a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Michael Savarin finished with an efficient 78 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown on just four carries, while teammate Sean Gilles had 33 yards rushing and a 5-yard score early in the fourth.
Quarterback Ayden Larson was 9-for-17 for 91 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.
The Hilltoppers held Adams-Friendship to just 131 total yards.
Tomah 21, Prairie du Chien 14
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Justin Gerke connected with Drew Brookman for a 54-yard passing touchdown with 5:33 left for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
The Timberwolves (2-2) intercepted quarterback PdC quarterback Maddox Cejka on the ensuing drive to preserve the victory.
Gerke finished with three touchdown passes, as he found Zander Williams for a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth. Brookman finished with six receptions for 93 yards. Tomah also rushed for 186 yards on 51 carries.
PdC (2-2) tied the game on a Bradyn Saint 18-yard rushing touchdown with 6:59 left. But for the most part Saint had a hard time getting things going on the ground, finishing with 32 yards on 14 carries.
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-3) snapped a nine-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the season.
Senior running back Nick Schneider led Viroqua on the ground with 178 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while quarterback Eric Jerdee completed 7 of his 8 passes for 98 yards and two scores.
Schneider put his team out in front 6-0 early in the second quarter with a 2-yard TD run before Jerdee found Benny Fergot for a 10-yard score to put the Blackhawks up 12-0 at half.
Viroqua led 25-0 early in the fourth quarter after Jerdee connected with Jacob Lotz for a 35-yard TD before Altoona scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Pepin/Alma 0
PEPIN — The Mustangs (3-1, 3-0) forced four turnovers to pick up their third consecutive victory.
Mel-Min intercepted Pepin/Alma quarterback Jordan Pearson three times and held the Eagles to just 164 yards. It was the second consecutive week the Mustangs held their opponent to under 200 yards of offense.
Offensively, the Mustangs recorded just 106 yards, but they did just enough with Tucker Sbraggia scoring the only touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 4-yard run.
Sbraggia put the game out of reach with a 36-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0
HILLSBORO, Wis. — For the second consecutive week, the Pirates (3-0) shut out the Tigers.
Aiden Bronsinski led the De Soto offense with 76 yards rushing on 15 carries. Cesar Garcia scored a seven-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry of the night. Quarterback Alex Scoville had just two completions but one was a touchdown.
Hillsboro finished with just 28 total yards, including negative 7 yards rushing.
9-Man
Houston 34, Kingsland 28
HOUSTON — The Hurricanes were able to overcome a 22-12 halftime deficit thanks to a potent rushing attack that saw them gain 378 yards on 49 carries.
Issac Heyer scored on touchdown runs of 5- and 42-yards and finished with 179 yards on 23 carries. Teammate Caiden Olson gave Houston a 26-22 lead with a 57-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before Heyer provided the insurance with his 42-yard scamper. Logan Rodriguez scored Houston’s first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run and added 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.
CROSS COUNTRY
WIAA sectionals
Division 3 at Darlington
DARLINGTON — Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter finished first with a blistering time of 16 minutes and 45.3 seconds to qualify for the state meet on Oct. 31.
Darlington and Brookwood tied with 38 points.
Sophomore Dylan Powell finished 10th (18:22.7), senior Roberto Mendoza 11th (18:29.3), junior Charley Guzman 13th (18:35.6), and senior Christian Barrientos 14th (18:47.1) led Brookwood.
On the girls side, Cashton finished fourth with 85 points and were led by seniors Izzi Mason (22:36.3) and Alyssa Meyers (22:47.2), who finished 21st and 23rd, respectively.
Melrose-Mindoro freshman Claire Becker took 12th (21:16.1).
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA regionals
Division 3
Cumberland 2, Aquinas 1
CUMBERLAND — The Blugolds finish the season 3-6.
