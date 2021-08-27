High school sports roundup: Onalaska football team rebounds with victory

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9

HOLMEN — An 8-yard TD run by quarterback Luke LeClaire brought the Vikings (0-2) within 9-7 with 11:07 left in the second quarter, but the Mustangs scored twice before the end of the half to remain in control.

Holmen allowed 316 yards of offense while gaining just 188 of its own despite winning the battle for time of possession by more than nine minutes.

LeClaire rushed for 95 yards on 24 carries while completing three of his five passes for 16 yards.

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (0-2) struck in the first quarter on a 17-yard TD run by Jacob Bullard, but the Blackhawks (1-1) scored the game’s final 12 points to give them their first win of the season.

Prairie du Chien quarterback Maddox Cejka scored from 2 yards out to tie the game in the second quarter before Joey Xiya connected on a 32-yard field goal midway through the third to give the Blackhawks the lead.

A safety in the fourth quarter brought the game to its final score.