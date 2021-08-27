High school sports roundup: Onalaska football team rebounds with victory

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The Onalaska High School football team responded to last week’s last-second loss by beating nonconference foe McFarland 34-14 on Friday.
The Hilltoppers, who scored the game’s first 14 points, were led by senior quarterback Ayden Larson — who completed 11 of his 20 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in addition to a rushing touchdown — and junior running back Jonathan Knickrehm — who had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Larson got Onalaska (1-1) on the board in the first quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass to junior Matt Burnette, who threw a touchdown pass to junior Ben Stuhr in the second quarter.
The Spartans (0-2) trimmed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 14-7 when Cooper Kennedy threw a TD pass to Dadon Gillen with 12 seconds left in the second quarter, but junior Nicky Odom returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score to give Onalaska a 21-7 lead at the break.
The Hilltoppers, who totaled 313 yards of offense and forced four McFarland turnovers, led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.
Junior running back Robert Bonner had 55 yards on the ground on 11 carries, while Larson added 45 yards on 13 carries.
Senior Michael Skemp had four catches for 50 yards, while Odom had four catches for 26 yards.
Menomonie 29, Holmen 9
HOLMEN — An 8-yard TD run by quarterback Luke LeClaire brought the Vikings (0-2) within 9-7 with 11:07 left in the second quarter, but the Mustangs scored twice before the end of the half to remain in control.
Holmen allowed 316 yards of offense while gaining just 188 of its own despite winning the battle for time of possession by more than nine minutes.
LeClaire rushed for 95 yards on 24 carries while completing three of his five passes for 16 yards.
Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (0-2) struck in the first quarter on a 17-yard TD run by Jacob Bullard, but the Blackhawks (1-1) scored the game’s final 12 points to give them their first win of the season.
Prairie du Chien quarterback Maddox Cejka scored from 2 yards out to tie the game in the second quarter before Joey Xiya connected on a 32-yard field goal midway through the third to give the Blackhawks the lead.
A safety in the fourth quarter brought the game to its final score.
Rhett Koenig led Prairie du Chien with 174 rushing yards on 32 carries, while Bullard had seven carries for 64 yards and a touchdown for Tomah, which turned the ball over four times and had possession for less than 10 minutes.
Westby 12, Benton 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (1-1) earned their first win of the season after a lightning delay at the half eventually forced the game to be called.
Grant McCauley caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Elefson in the first quarter and Rhett Stenslien scored from 17 yards out in the second.
Ellefson completed 7 of 12 passes for 103 yards and the touchdown, while Bo Milutnovich had two receptions for a team-high 60 yards. Westby’s defense allowed just 79 total yards on 27 plays.
New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0
NEW LISBON, Wis. -- The Pirates (1-1) produced zero rushing yards on 16 carries and had just 49 total yards in a loss to the Rockets.
Senior Aiden Brosinski had a 25-yard catch, and junior Harley Schams rushed for 24 yards on four carries. Junior Evan Pedretti passed for 49 yards on three completions.
Baldwin-Woodville 28, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (0-2) were unable to get their first win of the year in a game that was called in the third quarter because of lightning.
Ellsworth vs. West Salem (no contest)
WEST SALEM -- Chris Calico had an interception return for a touchdown, and Luke Noel reached the end zone in the third quarter, but weather rendered this game a no contest.
Ellsworth held a 20-14 lead when it was called with 6 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter due to lightning and coaches agreed to the outcome.
Viroqua 7, Brookwood 6 (paused)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks and the Falcons will resume play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Abbotsford 7, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (paused)
MELROSE — The Panthers and Mustangs will complete their game at 10 a.m. Saturday. Abbotsford leads with 49 seconds remaining in the first half.
Blair-Taylor 6, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (paused)
BLAIR — The Wildcats lead with 1:25 left in the second quarter, and the game will resume at 7 p.m. Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Friendship Tournament
Aquinas 2, Antigo 0
Waunakee 2, Aquinas 0
Aquinas 2, Oshkosh North 0
Kewaskum 2, Aquinas 1
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Blugolds beat Antigo 25-13, 25-21 and Oshkosh North 25-17, 25-16 but fell to Waunakee 25-19, 25-13 and Kewaskum 19-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Jacy Weisbrod totaled 38 kills and 10 aces, Shea Bahr had 37 digs, 20 kills and six aces, and Macy Donarski had 73 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Green Bay Preble Invitational
Oshkosh West 6, Central 0
GREEN BAY — The RiverHawks pushed the Wildcats to three sets at Nos. 1 and 4 doubles but failed to pick up wins.