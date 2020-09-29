High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls, Aquinas boys cross country teams win Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team swept the top five spots en route to a win at the invitational it hosted at the Rider Club Road Fields on Tuesday.
Kora Malecek won the meet in 17 minutes 39.9 seconds, while Lydia Malecek (18:54.2) was second, Amalia Malecek (19:47.1) was third, Jillian Lonning (20:11.4) was fourth and Ellie Smith (20:17.4) was fifth.
The Hilltoppers totaled 15 points and were followed by Aquinas (52 points) and Tomah (79 points).
The Blugolds were led by Karlie Meyer, who finished sixth in 20:22.5.
The Timberwolves were led by Brooke Bakken, who finished ninth in 22:15.1.
Aquinas, led by Andrew Skemp, won the boys race with 25 points, while Onalaska (32 points) was second and Tomah (71 points) was third.
Skemp took the individual title in 16:43.2, while teammates Alec Taylor (17:23.8) was third, Jonathan Skemp (17:38.2) was fifth, Mitch Ellis (17:43.8) was sixth and Ted Uehling (18:16.1) was 10th.
The Hilltoppers were led by Tyler Lee, who finished second in 17:09.6, and Blake Burnstad, who finished fourth in 17:37.
Weston Boettcher (18:04.7) was ninth to lead the Timberwolves.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Aquinas 3, Onalaska 2
The Blugolds, who were swept by the Hilltoppers in their previous match, won 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 12-25, 15-11.
Aquinas was led by Macy Donarski’s 39 assists and 23 digs, while Jacy Weisbrod added 17 kills and 16 digs.
Olivia Gamoke had 35 digs for Onalaska
Coulee
Westby 3, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — The Norsemen, led by 12 kills and 10 digs from Bethany Roethel, won 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14 as they improved 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Westby’s Ella Johnson added 19 assists, and Jaylin Holte had eight aces.
Viroqua (0-3, 0-2) was led by 11 digs from Saige Zitzner.
Black River Falls 3, G-E-T 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers, who improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference, won 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17.
Summer Rufsholm had 14 assists and 10 digs for Black River Falls.
Dairyland
C-FC 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE — The Pirates won 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.
The Mustangs got double-digit digs from Teagan Frey (23), Evi Radcliffe (16) and Ella Tracey (15).
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers, who trailed 2-0 at half, had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-3-1 (5-3-1).
The Eagles (9-0, 9-0), meanwhile, secured the conference championship.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 7, Caledonia 0
WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors, who trailed 5-0 at half, lost their ninth straight game as they fell to 1-9 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 6, Tomah 1
TOMAH — The Blugolds dropped only the No. 4 singles match en route to victory.
Fiona O’Flaherty won at No. 1 singles, Danica Silcox won at No. 2, and Elsa Benson won at No. 3, while Aquinas pairings of Morgan Thill and Amelia Topolski, Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher, and Cecilia Skemp and Avalon Nelson won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
The Timberwolves’ Macy Arch won at No. 4 singles.
Coulee
Viroqua 4, Black River Falls 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks won two singles matches and two doubles matches to secure the win.
Anika Nemes and Lanie Nemes won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles Viroqua, which got wins from Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress at No. 1 doubles and Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle at No. 3 doubles.
