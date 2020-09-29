High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls, Aquinas boys cross country teams win Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team swept the top five spots en route to a win at the invitational it hosted at the Rider Club Road Fields on Tuesday.

Kora Malecek won the meet in 17 minutes 39.9 seconds, while Lydia Malecek (18:54.2) was second, Amalia Malecek (19:47.1) was third, Jillian Lonning (20:11.4) was fourth and Ellie Smith (20:17.4) was fifth.

The Hilltoppers totaled 15 points and were followed by Aquinas (52 points) and Tomah (79 points).

The Blugolds were led by Karlie Meyer, who finished sixth in 20:22.5.

The Timberwolves were led by Brooke Bakken, who finished ninth in 22:15.1.

Aquinas, led by Andrew Skemp, won the boys race with 25 points, while Onalaska (32 points) was second and Tomah (71 points) was third.

Skemp took the individual title in 16:43.2, while teammates Alec Taylor (17:23.8) was third, Jonathan Skemp (17:38.2) was fifth, Mitch Ellis (17:43.8) was sixth and Ted Uehling (18:16.1) was 10th.

The Hilltoppers were led by Tyler Lee, who finished second in 17:09.6, and Blake Burnstad, who finished fourth in 17:37.

Weston Boettcher (18:04.7) was ninth to lead the Timberwolves.