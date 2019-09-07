VERONA, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls and boys and Aquinas boys cross country teams walked away with victories at the Verona Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Hilltoppers claimed five of the top 10 spots in the Division 2 competition with Kora Malecek winning the meet with a time of 17 minutes, 52.6 seconds. Amalia Malecek came in second — nearly two minutes later — with a time of 19 minutes, 23.3 seconds. Lydia Malecek (19:46.2) came in fourth overall, followed by teammates Ellie Smith (20:21.6) in sixth and Jillian Lonning (20:31.6) in ninth.
The Onalaska boys were led by a second-place finish from Aidan Robinson (16:58.5) who finished a couple seconds ahead of teammate Tyler Lee (17:00.8), who came in third.
The Aquinas boys had a score of 61 and three of the top 10 spots in Division 3. Mitch Ellis (17:12) led the Blugolds with a third-place finish as teammate Andrew Skemp (17:27.7) came in sixth. Zachary DeGroot (17:51.8) finished 10th.
The Aquinas girls finished sixth and were led by a 15th-place finish from Andrea White (22:35.6).
Eau Claire North
Invitational
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Logan senior Zach Slevin ran at a 4-minute, 59-second pace to win with a time of 15:27.3.
Slevin finished 7 seconds ahead of second-place Noah Lundeen (Hudson, 15:34.8).
The Rangers (56) finished second in the 13-team field, and River Falls (56) won. Dylan Mitchell (16:14.8) turned in a sixth-place finish for Logan, and Tracy Bye (16:26.6) came in eighth.
Greta Trapp (19:16) led Logan with a fourth place finish as the Rangers (166) finished seventh out of 13.
Darlington Invitational
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Junior Jarret Carpenter turned in a third-place finish with a time of 17:34.1 for Cashton.
The Eagles finished eighth in the 21-team field as Dodgeville/Mineral Point (64) won the meet. Carson Hayes (19:10.8) finished second for Cashton and 20th overall.
On the girls side, Prairie du Chien (136) finished in fifth out of 16 teams. Karly Jaynes (21:19.3) led the Blackhawks with a sixth-place finish followed by teammate Meg Katzung (22:01) in 12th.
The Cashton girls landed in seventh and were led by Izzi Mason (22:50.4) who was 24th.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 3, Marshfield 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers stayed unbeaten on the year after the offense struck early.
Maddox Hoff’s goal in the 26th minute put Onalaska (5-0) on the board, and Everett Jones’ goal in the 34th minute added some cushion.
Zak Turner tacked on the third goal in the 83rd minutes. Jordan Groshek assisted on Hoff’s and Turner’s goal.
Fort Atkinson 4, Logan 1
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The Rangers controlled the ball and fired off more shots, but they weren’t able to put the ball in the net enough.
Alexis Tafoya scored Logan’s goal in the 84th minute off an assist from TK Xiong, but Fort Atkinson goalie Raymel Encarnocion tallied 20 saves.
Logan (2-3) freshman Eli Stovall had eight saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Lodi Invitational
LODI, Wis. — Onalaska Luther won all of its matches at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday.
The Knights posted a 7-0 sweep against Waupaca and finished 6-1 against Ripon and 5-2 against Lodi. No. 1 singles Cassie Warren won all three of her matches including a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win against Waupun’s Alysa Pattee. Sarah Hoffe recorded a trio of victories at No. 2 singles which included a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Ripon’s Halle Hadel.
Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl had two No. 1 doubles wins against Lodi and Ripon.
Cotter Triangular
WINONA, Minn. — Viroqua lost both of its tennis matches at the Winona Cotter Invitational on Saturday.
The Blackhawks were swept 7-0 by Cotter and won two matches against Columbia Heights for a 5-2 loss. Cammie Leer earned a sweeping 6-0, 6-0 victory in a No. 1 singles match against Columbia Heights’ Hannah Severson, and teammate Lizzy Fox went 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against Columbia Heights’ Sophie Kuether.