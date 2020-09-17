High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls, Aquinas boys win cross country titles

WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team flirted with perfection on Thursday in winning the Viking Invitational at Maple Grove Venues.
The Hilltoppers had the top four finishers and put together a score of 17 to dominate the five-team field. Holmen was second at 65.
Seniors Kora, Lydia and Amalia Malecek were the top three runners with respective times of 17 minutes, 28.5 seconds, 18:53.3 and 19:22.1, and they were backed up by senior teammate Ellie Smith’s fourth-place time of 19:49.9. Senior Carolyn Kearns finished seventh at 20:18.6.
Aquinas senior Karlie Meuer (19:51.7) and Tomah senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg (20:06.1) squeezed between them in fifth and sixth place.
The second-place Vikings were led by junior Elle Stussy (11th, 21:01.6) and freshman Anabella Filips (12th, 21:08.6) and Sydney Valiska (13th, 21:22.1).
The Aquinas boys were victorious with a score of 27 behind senior Andrew Skemp’s winning time of 16:09.9.Junior Alec Taylor, senior Mitch Ellis and freshman Jonathan Skemp gave the Blugolds 14 more points with times of 16:57.9, 17:05.5 and 17:30.6, respectively. Junior Nick Drye (17:48.3) was 12th.
Onalaska placed second with 38 points and was led by second-place Tyler Lee (16:44), sixth-place Jacob Oyen (17:23.8) and eighth-place Blake Burnstad (17:41.4). Junior Austin Oyen (ninth, 17:41.6) also finished in the top 10.
Holmen junior Cameron Lamere was fifth in 17:16.9.
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys had three runners in the top five en route to winning the invitational at Skyline Golf Course.
The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the individual title in 17:07, while teammates Brady Niemeier (17:37.6) and Brennan Garbers (18:03.4) finished third and fifth, respectively.
West Salem totaled 29 points, and G-E-T finished second with 45 points. Westby (90 points) was third, Onalaska Luther (120) was fourth, Viroqua (132) was fifth, Arcadia (132) was sixth and Black River Falls (181) was seventh.
Vincent Schwarz (ninth, 18:22.5) was also in the top 10 for the Panthers.
The Raiders’ Jose Monroy (second, 17:33) and the Red Hawks’ Carter Gold (fourth, 18:01.9) rounded out the top five.
G-E-T had four runners in the top 10 of the girls race and took the team title with 42 points.
Adrianna Rodering (21:57.3) was fourth, AJ Parker (22:40.8) was fifth, Quinn Wenthe (23:03.1) was ninth, and Breann Harris (23:05.5) was 10th for the Red Hawks.
West Salem’s Macey Tauscher (21:01.5) took the individual title to help her team finish second (56 points).
Westby (93 points) was third, Arcadia (96) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (100) was fifth, Viroqua (135) was sixth, and Black River Falls (183) was seventh.
The Raiders’ Cassidi Pehler (second, 21:34) and the Norsemen’s Meghan Nelson (third, 21:39.1) rounded out the top five individuals.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Onalaska 3, Tomah 1
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (2-0) took control of the match with a 25-23 win in the first set and a 25-20 win in the second.
The Timberwolves responded by taking the third set 25-21, but Onalaska took the third 25-10.
Claire Pedretti and Ava Smith had 16 and 14 kills, respectively, for the Hilltoppers, who got 22 assists from Carly Skemp and 19 assists from Jenny Garves.
Onalaska’s Olivia Gamoke had 36 digs, and Natalie Mumm added three blocks.
Ella Plueger had 16 assists, Jaylin Rezin had 10 digs, and Alyssa Whaley had eight kills to lead Tomah.
Holmen 3, Sparta 2
HOLMEN — The Vikings battled back from a two-set deficit to win 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-12.
Ellie Kline had a game-high 42 digs for Holmen, which also got 18 digs from Raegan Boe and 21 digs from Kristen Anderson.
The Vikings’ Marissa Peterson had a game-high 38 assists, and Mara Schmidt added 17 kills.
The Spartans got double-digit digs from Maka Simao (17), Macey Oswald (14), Kennedy Stuessell-Zaces (14), Abby Schell (14) and Kelsey Baker (14). Callie Ziebell had 11 kills for Sparta, which got double-digit assists from Baker (21) and Schell (13).
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Arcadia 2
ARCADIA — McKayla Nortman led the way with 15 kills as the Tigers (1-1, 1-1) were able to overcome a 2-1 deficit to win in five sets 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Nortman also finished with 11 service aces to go along with eight digs and three blocks, as her and Summer Rufsholm (17 assists, three aces) helped pace the Tigers' attack.
Breah Golden led Arcadia (0-1, 0-1) with 14 kills while Chloe Halverson tallied 12 kills in addition to 36 digs.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Gilmanton 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats, who were led by Madison Goodbear’s seven aces, won 25-7, 25-11, 25-12.
Abby Thompson added six aces for Blair-Taylor.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 4, Tomah 0
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers, who led 3-0 at half, improved to 2-2 (2-0).
Matti Sysimacki, Jordan Groshek, Brock Herszek and Will Thesing all scored for Onalaska. Groshek and Thesing had an assist apiece.
The Timberwolves fell to 0-1-1 (0-1-1).
West Salem 4, Aquinas 2
The Panthers scored two goals, via Nicholas Zeigler and Kaleb Korn, in the second half as they improved to 1-0-1.
The Blugolds struck first on a goal from Andrew Sutton in the 19th minute before West Salem scored back-to-back goals — from Evan Donnie and Josh Iliff — to take the lead.
Sutton scored again in the 32nd minute to even the score at 2.
Holmen 1, Sparta 0
HOLMEN — Jamison Jungen scored the lone goal for the Vikings.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 2, P-E-M 0
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers won their second game in a row as they improved to 3-2-1.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Caledonia 1
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors lost their fourth straight game as they fell to 1-5-1 (0-5-1).
Nonconference
Coulee Christian 5, Adams-Friendship 2
Coulee Christian, which got a hat trick and an assist from Caleb Deleeuw, led 3-0 at half en route to victory in its season opener.
Make Mertes added two goals, and Levi Miller made seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 5, P-E-M 2
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers, who were led by two goals from Lola Baudek, snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-3 (3-3).
Lexi Keisau, Emma Soberg and Amanda Iverson also found the back of the net for La Crescent-Hokah.
Iverson added two assists, and Baudek had one assist.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 6, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — The Blugolds improved to 6-2 as they won every match but the No. 3 doubles.
Fiona O’Flaherty, Danica Silcox, Elsa Benson and Sophia Tak won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles.
Aquinas’ Amelia Topolski and Megan Thill won at No. 1 doubles, and Ella Reichenbacher and Charlee Gauger won at No. 2 doubles.
Abby Strain and Ashley Dale won at No. 3 doubles for the Hilltoppers (1-4).
Tomah 6, Sparta 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches in straight sets en route to the victory.
Cadence Thomson won at No. 1 singles, Olivia Czarnecki at No. 2, Sabin Steinhoff at No. 3 and Macy Arch at No. 4.
The Spartans’ lone win came via Maelyn Pitserberger and Claudia Muller at No. 2 doubles.
Coulee
West Salem 6, Viroqua 1
The Panthers won each match but the No. 2 singles.
Madigan Freng and Anabel CruzCruz won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 4 singles.
The Blackhawks’ lone win came via Anneka Cress.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 5, Holmen 2
ONALASKA — The Knights’ Cassie Warren improved to 6-0 with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-6 over Natalie Stitt at No. 1 singles, one of Onalaska Luther’s three singles wins. Sarah Hoffe earned a victory at No. 2 singles, and Emily Yehle won at No. 3 singles.
The Knights (8-1) also picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!