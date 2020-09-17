High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls, Aquinas boys win cross country titles

Holmen junior Cameron Lamere was fifth in 17:16.9.

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys had three runners in the top five en route to winning the invitational at Skyline Golf Course.

The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the individual title in 17:07, while teammates Brady Niemeier (17:37.6) and Brennan Garbers (18:03.4) finished third and fifth, respectively.

West Salem totaled 29 points, and G-E-T finished second with 45 points. Westby (90 points) was third, Onalaska Luther (120) was fourth, Viroqua (132) was fifth, Arcadia (132) was sixth and Black River Falls (181) was seventh.

Vincent Schwarz (ninth, 18:22.5) was also in the top 10 for the Panthers.

The Raiders’ Jose Monroy (second, 17:33) and the Red Hawks’ Carter Gold (fourth, 18:01.9) rounded out the top five.

G-E-T had four runners in the top 10 of the girls race and took the team title with 42 points.

Adrianna Rodering (21:57.3) was fourth, AJ Parker (22:40.8) was fifth, Quinn Wenthe (23:03.1) was ninth, and Breann Harris (23:05.5) was 10th for the Red Hawks.