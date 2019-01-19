ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team took control early in a marquee nonconference matchup against Arcadia, coming away with a 69-54 win at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse Saturday.
Onalaska jumped out early and led by 16 at halftime, holding that lead for much of the second half.
The Hilltoppers (9-3) featured good balance offensively, with Lexi Miller and Molly Garrity each scoring 14 points. Olivia Gamoke had a solid all-around game, tallying nine points, eight assists, and seven steals.
Linzy Sendelbach led all scorers with 21 points for Arcadia (12-2). Mercedes Romo had 13, while Ellie Hoesley added 10.
Black Hawk 60, Melrose-Mindoro 42
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of last year’s Division 5 runners-up.
Melrose-Mindoro (13-1) — last season’s Division 4 runners-up and ranked second in the division by The Associated Press — shot 29.5 percent from the field. Calette Lockington had 13 points to lead the way, while Mesa Byom had 10.
Black Hawk, which is ranked second in Division 5, was led by Bailey Butler’s game-high 20 points, including three 3s.
G-E-T 69, Prescott 60
GALESVILLE — Lexi Wagner had another breakout game to help the fifth-ranked Red Hawks (13-1) come away with a win.
Wagner, a Division 1 Youngstown State recruit, went 9 of 17 from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws, had 10 rebounds and four assists. Olivia Zielke had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Haylee Yaeger had 25 points on 10-for-10 shooting for Prescott.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Prescott 74, G-E-T 61
GALESVILLE — Four Red Hawks scored in double figures, but they couldn’t slow down Prescott’s Parker Nielson.
Nielson’s 33 points led all scorers while Brian Tayson added 20 for Prescott.
Jake Jumbeck led G-E-T with 14, while Josh Jumbeck, Grant Beirne, and Alex Pearson had 12 apiece.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Sauk Prairie 5, Aquinas co-op 4
ONALASKA — Ryan Wink’s second goal of the night gave the Avalanche its first lead early in the third period, but the Eagles stormed back with two goals to steal the win at the OmniCenter. Dylan Andrews’ power-play goal at the 8:15 mark pulled Sauk Prairie ahead for good.
Lenny Boberg and Cody Dirks also scored for the Avalanche (11-7)
West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 0
WEST SALEM — The West Salem/Bangor team improved to 7-10 with the win. No other information was available.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fox Cities Stars 8, Onalaska co-op 3
ONALASKA — Onalaska took a 1-0 first-period lead on a goal by Kiya Bronston, but the Fox Cities Stars (17-2) rattled off five unaswered goals, including two by Lauryn Hull, to cruise past the Hilltoppers. Onalaska, which has lost three straight games to fall to 8-9-1, received two goals from Kaley Bronston.
Bronston, one of the state’s top scorers, has 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points. Bronston has 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points.
Fox Cities outshot the Hilltoppers 37-9.