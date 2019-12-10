High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls basketball team remains unbeaten

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team continued a strong start to the season by outscoring Chippewa Falls by 11 points in the second half on the way to a 67-52 nonconference victory on Tuesday.

Lexi Miller, Olivia Gamoke and Ava Smith hit two 3-pointers apiece for the Hilltoppers (5-0), who held the Cardinals to 23 second-half points.

Miller scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the first half, and Gamoke scored nine of her 12 in the second. Gamoke made both of her 3s in the second half. Onalaska senior Lauren Arenz had seven in each half for 14 points.

Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34 (OT)

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Vikings (4-1) won their fourth game in a row by winning the extra time after Rice Lake tied the game at 31 on a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in regulation.

Junior Sydney Jahr scored six points in overtime as Holmen outscored the Warriors 12-3 in overtime.

Sophomore Ellie Kline scored six of her 12 points in the second half, then made four free throws in overtime for the Vikings, who led 15-13 at halftime. Braidyn Ruetten added 10 points and Jahr eight for Holmen.