High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls basketball team remains unbeaten

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team continued a strong start to the season by outscoring Chippewa Falls by 11 points in the second half on the way to a 67-52 nonconference victory on Tuesday.
Lexi Miller, Olivia Gamoke and Ava Smith hit two 3-pointers apiece for the Hilltoppers (5-0), who held the Cardinals to 23 second-half points.
Miller scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the first half, and Gamoke scored nine of her 12 in the second. Gamoke made both of her 3s in the second half. Onalaska senior Lauren Arenz had seven in each half for 14 points.
Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34 (OT)
RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Vikings (4-1) won their fourth game in a row by winning the extra time after Rice Lake tied the game at 31 on a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in regulation.
Junior Sydney Jahr scored six points in overtime as Holmen outscored the Warriors 12-3 in overtime.
Sophomore Ellie Kline scored six of her 12 points in the second half, then made four free throws in overtime for the Vikings, who led 15-13 at halftime. Braidyn Ruetten added 10 points and Jahr eight for Holmen.
Logan 66, Black River Falls 49
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Led by 22 points from senior Jenna Davis and 16 from senior Claire Borsheim, the Rangers (4-0) remained undefeated.
Waukon 46, Caledonia 45
WAUKON, Iowa — The Warriors got double-digit points from freshmen Alexis Schroeder (12) and Paige Klug (11), but it wasn’t enough. Schroeder hit two 3-pointers, and Klug hit three.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Whitehall 26
WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (4-0, 2-0) led 28-4 by halftime and were led by a 15-point performance by senior Emily Herzberg. Junior Teagan Frey added 14 points, and senior Mesa Byom hit a 3-pointer on her way to seven.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lily Krahn doubled River Valley’s score on her own, totaling 33 points. Macey Banasik added 13 points for Prairie du Chien (4-1, 2-0), followed closely by Makenzie Knapp with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
West Salem 65, Arcadia 45
WEST SALEM — David Lattos scored 21 points, while Jack Hehli (13) and Carson Mooney (11) also had double-digit points to lead the Panthers (1-0) to victory. West Salem led 28-18 at half.
Lizando Aguilar (11) was the lone Raider with double-digit points.
Onalaska Luther 90, G-E-T 82 (2 OT)
GALESVILLE — Led by senior Joey McNamara’s 30 points, the Knights (1-2, 1-0) won their conference opener. Junior Isaiah Loersch had 16 points, and freshman Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 14.
The Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1) were paced by senior Grant Beirne’s 31 points, while senior Lance Lettner and junior Sawyer Schmidt had 17 and 11, respectively.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 75, Brookwood 41
BANGOR — Hank Reader scored 21 points and Grant Manke added 20 as Bangor (2-0, 1-0) handled Brookwood (0-4, 0-1). The Cardinals led 37-12 at half.
Kaden Brandau (12) and Mitchell Klinkner (11) posted double-digit points for the Falcons.
Hillsboro 59, Cashton 56
You have free articles remaining.
CASHTON — The Eagles (2-1, 0-1) had three players in double figures — Isaac Hemmersbach (14 points), Trevor Freit (12) and Kristt Hilden (10) — but came up just short.
Gunner Hynek (15), Seth Wallace (14) and Cade Jensen (10) had double-digit points for the Tigers (1-0).
Three Rivers
Caledonia 79, Wabasha-Kellogg 50
WABASHA, Minn. — Senior Noah King scored a game-high 25 points for the Warriors (3-0, 2-0), who pulled away from a 12-point halftime lead by outscoring the Falcons 34-18 in the second half.
King made four 3-pointers and had 16 of his points in the first half. Eli King scored all 12 of his points in the first half.
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 88, Logan 66
EAU CLAIRE — Despite 29 points from senior Jacksun Hamilton and 21 from senior Jhakai Funches, the Rangers (1-2) fell on the road to the Huskies.
Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31
BLAIR — The Wildcats scored 45 of the game’s first 47 points en route to a 60-9 halftime lead. Blair-Taylor (2-0) had five players in double figures, led by sophomore Cain Fremstad’s 17. Junior Kyle Steien had 15, junior Alec Reismann and senior Nick Shepherd had 12, and senior Issac Nerby had 11.
Tomah 86, Wisconsin Rapids 58
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-0) won easily behind double-figure scoring from five players.
Sophomore Dustin Derousseau led the way with 10 of his team-high 17 points in the first half. Junior Carsoin Lindauer added 15 and three 3-pointers, while senior Isaiah Nick scored 14 and made two 3-pointers. Kade Gnewikow and Charlie Ella had 11 points apiece.
Viroqua 65, De Soto 30
DE SOTO — Viroqua (2-2) got double-digit points from Drew Fortney (15), Clayton Slack (12) and Dawson Swenson (10) to lead the Blackhawks, who led 44-12 at half, to victory.
Kaden Pedretti led De Soto (0-4) with 13 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 9, Aquinas co-op 0
The Hilltoppers (3-1-1) scored once in the first period, five times in the second and three times in the third. Carter Stobb, Tommy Duren and Mason Manglitz all scored twice for the Onalaska co-op, which put 67 shots on goal.
The Avalanche fell to 0-4-1.
West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent-Hokah 3
WEST SALEM — Sophomore Noah LaFleur scored twice in a 1-minute span late in the third period to complete his hat trick and give the Panthers (2-1) the lead for good.
The Lancers fell to 2-3-1.
Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
TOMAH — Two goals in the third period weren’t enough for Tomah/Sparta (3-2-1) to come back from a four-goal deficit. Gavin Hammer made 25 saves for Tomah/Sparta.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Dover-Eyota 42, Aquinas 30
Despite pins from Tate Flege (106 pounds) and Zach DeGroot (152) and a technical fall from Joe Penchi (138), the Blugolds fell to the Eagles.
Westby 35, Sparta 31
SPARTA — Led by pins from Brock Hoskins (106 pounds), Logan Turben (126), Clay Nottestad (170) and Dylan Nottestad (220), the Norsemen defeated the Spartans.