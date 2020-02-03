High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls basketball team ties for second in MVC

ONALASKA — Junior Olivia Gamoke had a big game to help the Onalaska High School girls basketball team pick up its second straight victory on Monday.

Gamoke made three 3-pointers and had 21 points, seven assists and six steals as the Hilltoppers pulled out a 77-64 victory over Logan in an MVC game at Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse.

Junior Molly Garrity had eight of her 15 in the second half for Onalaska (13-4, 6-3), which moved into a second-place tie with Central. Kenzie Miller had 10 of her 12 in the first half and Lexi Miller eight of her 11 in the second half.

The Rangers (12-7, 5-5) were outscored by 11 points in the second half and led by senior Jenna Davis, who scored 20 points., She had 14 of those in the first half. Freshman Jazzy Davis added 15 points and senior Claire Borsheim 13 for Logan.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 36

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Senior Emily Herzberg, a South Dakota State commit, made all three of her 3-pointers and had 15 of her 18 points in the first half as the fourth-ranked Mustangs (16-1, 11-0) ran their conference winning streak to 59 games.