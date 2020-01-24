High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls beat Holmen for 2nd straight win

ONALASKA — Junior Olivia Gamoke and senior Kenzie Miller had 12 points apiece to lead the Onalaska High School girls basketball team over MVC rival Holmen 56-30 on Friday night.

Both Gamoke and Miller did most of their damage in the first half as the Hilltoppers (11-3, 5-2) built a 34-18 lead. Miller scored all of her points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Gamoke had 10, including three 3s.

Onalaska also got solid contributions from Ava Smith and Lexi Miller, who added nine and seven points, respectively.

The Hilltoppers were scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half but responded and led by at least 20 points for most of the second half.

Haley Valiska had a team-high 10 points for the Vikings (9-5, 4-4).

Aquinas 103, Sparta 35

SPARTA — The top-ranked Blugolds (14-1, 7-0) reached the century mark for the second straight game.

Senior Lexi Donarski scored a season-high 30 points and had five 3-pointers to go along with six steals and five assists.