High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls beat Holmen for 2nd straight win

ONALASKA — Junior Olivia Gamoke and senior Kenzie Miller had 12 points apiece to lead the Onalaska High School girls basketball team over MVC rival Holmen 56-30 on Friday night.
Both Gamoke and Miller did most of their damage in the first half as the Hilltoppers (11-3, 5-2) built a 34-18 lead. Miller scored all of her points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Gamoke had 10, including three 3s.
Onalaska also got solid contributions from Ava Smith and Lexi Miller, who added nine and seven points, respectively.
The Hilltoppers were scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half but responded and led by at least 20 points for most of the second half.
Haley Valiska had a team-high 10 points for the Vikings (9-5, 4-4).
Aquinas 103, Sparta 35
SPARTA — The top-ranked Blugolds (14-1, 7-0) reached the century mark for the second straight game.
Senior Lexi Donarski scored a season-high 30 points and had five 3-pointers to go along with six steals and five assists.
Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod hit three of the Blugolds’ 16 3-pointers and added 18 points, while senior Taylor Theusch made four 3s and scored 15. Macy Donarski, Kayla Bahr and Courtney Becker added 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Aquinas, which has won 54 straight conference games.
Weisbrod had 10 rebounds and Becker eight rebounds and seven of Aquinas’ 30 steals.
Logan 51, Tomah 30
TOMAH — The Rangers (10-6, 4-4) snapped a three-game losing streak behind an 18-point performance by senior Jenna Davis. Claire Borsheim and Jojo Davis added eight points, and Ashley Janisch made two 3-pointers for Logan.
Lexi Spiers scored nine to lead the Timberwolves (2-10, 0-7).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 76, Brookwood 33
CASHTON — Senior Hailey Huntzicker scored a game-high 13 points for the Eagles (11-2, 7-1) as they pulled off a regular-season sweep of the Falcons (4-9, 2-6).
Junior Adelynn Hyatt added 11 points, freshman Braylee Hyatt matched her 11, and senior Brinna Wanek scored 10 for Cashton, which is in second place in the standings after losing to first-place Bangor earlier this week.
Noemi Nicolas scored eight to lead Brookwood.
Southeast
Houston 77, Randolph 48
RANDOLPH, Minn. — Junior Emma Geiwitz scored 33 points for the Hurricanes (13-4, 8-0), who have won six games in a row.
Geiwitz also scored the 1,000th point of her career.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Aquinas 52, Sparta 38
The Blugolds (5-7, 1-4) picked up their first conference win of the season after holding the Spartans (3-11, 1-4) to 14 first-half points at the RAC..
Quinn Miskowsky had 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Gavin Wetzel had eight of his 12 in the first half for Aquinas, which also received 10 points apiece from Chris Wilson and Joe Savoldelli.
Haydn Guns scored a game-high 18 points for Sparta, and he had 10 in the second half.
Tomah 77, Logan 71 (2 OT)
TOMAH — Senior Jacksun Hamilton had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Rangers (3-9, 2-4), who had a two-game winning streak come to an end.
Dustin Derousseau had 19 points for the Timberwolves (9-3, 3-2) , who ended a two-game losing streak after playing top-ranked Onalaska and second-ranked Central. Isaiah Nick added 17 points and Charlie Ella 16 for Tomah.
Devin Moran scored 11 points, and Jack McHugh-Sake had eight points and eight rebounds for the Rangers.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 100, Alma/Pepin 63
MELROSE — The Mustangs (7-6, 7-1) scored 53 points after halftime, and Blake Christianson scored 14 of his 23 after the first half.
Jay Arzt added 22 points, and Tucker Sbraggia made four 3-pointers on his way to 19 points for Melrose-Mindoro, which has won two games in a row.
Blair-Taylor 50, Alma Center Lincoln 41
BLAIR — The fourth-ranked Wildcats (10-1, 8-0) took care of the 10th-ranked Hornets (13-3, 8-1) behind double-digit points from Matt Waldera (16), Alec Resimann (15) and Issac Nerby (11).
Blair-Taylor held Alma Center Lincoln to 19 second-half points as it built on a 25-22 lead at the break.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, De Soto 20
WAUZEKA, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Southeast
Randolph 86, Houston 73
HOUSTON, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 47, Platteville 34
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (7-6, 3-2) won for the second time in a row and for the third in the past four games, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 60, Stewartville 53
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Zach Todd scored 20 points to lead the Lancers (13-3, 9-0) to their 11th straight victory heading into Tuesday’s showdown at top-ranked Caledonia.
Luke Schwartzhoff added 13 points, and Cody Kowalski made three 3-pointers and scored 10 for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 33-29 at halftime in a game that was tight throughout.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Tomah/Sparta 5 (OT)
BALDWIN, Wis. — Baldwin-Woodville scored three goals in the third period, then won it on Zac Holme’s second goal of the game in overtime.
Baldwin-Woodville actually scored the first three goals of the third period and took a 5-4 lead when Trenton Veenendaal found the net at the 8:50 mark. Tomah/Sparta forced overtime when Adam Thompson scored unassisted at 15:33. Veenendahl assisted on Holme’s winner in overtime.
Evan Long had two goals for Tomah/Sparta (8-8-1) as a two-game winning streak came to an end.
WRESTLING
Wabasha-Kellogg triangular
WABASHA, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34-33. Simon Seymour (16-10, 113) and Brandon Ross (24-3, 120) recorded pins for the Warriors, who nearly lost all of a 19-0 lead after the first four matches.