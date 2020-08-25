High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls golf team opens with win

HOLMEN — Led by senior Amber Nguyen, the Onalaska High School girls golf team kicked off its season on the right note, combining for a team score of 332 to win the Viking Classic at Drugan’s Castle Mound on Tuesday.
Tomah finished second with a 336 and was followed by Holmen (374) and Arcadia (394).
Nguyen earned medalist honors with a 3-over par 74, holding off Tomah’s Brin Neumann (78). Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi and Tomah’s Amelia Zingler tied for third with an 84 with Tomah’s Sophie Pokela rounding out the top five with an 85. Four Hilltoppers finished in the top seven which was just good enough for the four-stroke advantage on the Timberwolves, who had three finish in the top five.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ken Trott Invitational
WESTBY — The Aquinas boys and girls swept team championships with the boys having the first three finishers of their race and the girls having the top two in theirs.
Seniors Andrew Skemp (13 minutes, 1 second) and Mitch Ellis (13:40.8) were the top two runners and followe dby junior teammate Alec Taylor (13:54.3) as the Blugolds put together a boys score of 17 that was comfortably better than second-place Brookwood (74).
Westby's Bailey Olson (14:05) was fourth, and Edward Hale and Jonathan Skemp gave the Blugolds five runners among the top six with respective times of 14:07.3 and 14:22.2.
The Aquinas girls ran to a score of 29, which was good enough to beat second-place Westby (47). Senior Karlie Meyer (16:03.3) was the individual champion, and she was followed by second-place teammate Naomi Koch (17:59.3).
Westby sophomores Meghan Nelson (17:59.5) and Audra Johnson (18:01.6) were third and fourth, while Brookwood junior Kimberlee Downing (18:11) crossed the finish line fifth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 6, Black River Falls 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights improved to 2-0 overall and extended their conference winning streak to 59 straight wins by beating the Tigers.
Luther's Emma Larson won her second match of the season by taking care of Ellen Janke 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Danielle Johnson beat Emily Yehle 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for the Tigers.
Sarah Hoffe, who played at No. 1 singles for the Knights last week, teamed up with Cassie Warren for a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lauren Lund and Carmen Redbird at No. 1 doubles.
Nonconference
Altoona Invitational
ALTOONA, Wis. — Aquinas split a pair of duals and received two wins apiece from seniors Fiona O'Flaherty and Ella Reichenbacher and freshman Danica Silcox.
All three win their matches in straight sets during a 5-2 win over Altoona and a 4-3 loss to Eau Claire Regis.
O'Flaherty (3-0) beat Altoona's Morgan Dekan 6-4, 6-4 and Regis' Arianna Smith 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Reichenbacher took care of Altoona's Josie Rechek 6-0, 6-0 and Regis' Sofie Merrick 6-1, 7-6 (1) at No. 2 singles, while Silcox prevailed 6-0, 6-2 against Altoona's Abigail Proudlock and 6-1, 6-1 over Regis' Brittany Martinez at No. 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!