High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls golf team opens with win

HOLMEN — Led by senior Amber Nguyen, the Onalaska High School girls golf team kicked off its season on the right note, combining for a team score of 332 to win the Viking Classic at Drugan’s Castle Mound on Tuesday.

Tomah finished second with a 336 and was followed by Holmen (374) and Arcadia (394).

Nguyen earned medalist honors with a 3-over par 74, holding off Tomah’s Brin Neumann (78). Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi and Tomah’s Amelia Zingler tied for third with an 84 with Tomah’s Sophie Pokela rounding out the top five with an 85. Four Hilltoppers finished in the top seven which was just good enough for the four-stroke advantage on the Timberwolves, who had three finish in the top five.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ken Trott Invitational

WESTBY — The Aquinas boys and girls swept team championships with the boys having the first three finishers of their race and the girls having the top two in theirs.