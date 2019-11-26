High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls hockey picks up a win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op girls hockey team recorded their first win of the season on Tuesday night at the OmniCenter.

The Hilltoppers (1-1) posted a 6-2 victory against the Viroqua co-op by scoring two goals in the first period, one in the second and three in the third. Jaden Hammes opened up the game with a goal within three minutes after the puck dropped after receiving an assist from Chole Strain and Mac Seiler. Hammes found the goal again just under 10 minutes later to make it a 2-0 game.

Hammes turned her game into a hat trick with the Hilltoppers’ lone goal in the second period.

Kiya Bronston recorded Onalaska’s first two goals in the third period within two minutes of each other before Anna Syzmanski rounded out the team’s scoring with the last goal of the game.

Erin Simonson recorded the Blackhawks’ goal in the third period with assists from Rachel Simonson and Kelsey Shaner.

Izzy Lassa had 14 saves for Onalaska, and Abigail Severson had 40 for Viroqua.

