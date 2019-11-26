High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls hockey picks up a win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op girls hockey team recorded their first win of the season on Tuesday night at the OmniCenter.
The Hilltoppers (1-1) posted a 6-2 victory against the Viroqua co-op by scoring two goals in the first period, one in the second and three in the third. Jaden Hammes opened up the game with a goal within three minutes after the puck dropped after receiving an assist from Chole Strain and Mac Seiler. Hammes found the goal again just under 10 minutes later to make it a 2-0 game.
Hammes turned her game into a hat trick with the Hilltoppers’ lone goal in the second period.
Kiya Bronston recorded Onalaska’s first two goals in the third period within two minutes of each other before Anna Syzmanski rounded out the team’s scoring with the last goal of the game.
Erin Simonson recorded the Blackhawks’ goal in the third period with assists from Rachel Simonson and Kelsey Shaner.
Izzy Lassa had 14 saves for Onalaska, and Abigail Severson had 40 for Viroqua.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Adams-Friendship 60, Sparta 53 (OT)
ADAMS, Wis. — Haydn Guns had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.
Cashton 67, De Soto 38
DE SOTO — The Eagles (1-0) put together a 41-point second half to win their season opener against De Soto (0-1) on the road.
Trevin Freit led Cashton with 14 points after recording a 10-point first half. Jarret Carpenter followed with 13 points as Isaac Hemmersbach (12) and Bowdy Dempsey (11) each landed in double figures. Dempsey went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and had nine points in the second half.
De Soto was led by 13 points from Kaden Padretti.
North Crawford 55, Brookwood 48
ONTARIO — Stephen Munson scored a game-high 25 points for the Trojans, who also received 18 from Quentin Lathrop.
The Falcons were led by Kaden Brandau’s 12 points and received 10 from Alek Martin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Central 54, Black River Falls 31
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Raiders (2-0) outscored the Tigers in each half to earn a victory. Central led the first half 22-13 before outscoring Black River Falls 32-18 in the second.
Sophomore Lily Wehrs turned in 10 points by going 2-for-2 from the 3-point line, and 2-for-2 from the field for the Red Raiders. Teammate Rachel Peterson (10) also turned in double-figure scoring.
Makayla Nortman had a game-high 15 points for the Tigers.
Onalaska Luther 46, Necedah 23
ONALASKA — The Knights utilized double-figure scoring from three players to post a 23-point win over Necedah.
Onalaska Luther was led by an 11-point performance from Cassie Warren and Grace Manke. Hannah Matzke turned in 10 points, and Annabella Koenig tallied 10 assists. Koenig also led the team in rebounds with nine.
Viroqua 44, Brookwood 40
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks scored over 20 points in each half to edge past the Falcons.
Hallie Sherry led the winning effort with 14 points, nine of which came in the second half. Jessice Tryggestad (11) also finished in double figures. Josie Dobbs had seven points, all of which came in the second half.
Samantha Atteln led Brookwood with 11 points.
Tomah 39, Mauston 26
MAUSTON, Wis. — Lexi Spiers scored 16 points, and Ella Plueger added 10 for the Timberwolves (1-1), who led 23-13 at halftime.
G-E-T 45, C-FC 42
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Junior Anna Puent hit a 3-pointer to give the Red Hawks a 43-30 lead with 33 seconds left, and junior Rachel Amoth hit two late free throws to seal the victory.
Senior Casy Schmitz scored a game-high 17 points for G-E-T (2-1), which trailed 26-15 at halftime. Puent finished with 12 points for the Red Hawks, while Jordyn Halverson’s 14 points led the Pirates (0-2).
Cashton 77, De Soto 26
DE SOTO — Junior Adelynn Hyatt had 13 points and senior Olivia Hemmersbach 12 for the Eagles (2-0).
BOYS HOCKEY
Red Wing 6, La Crescent-Hokah 1
RED WING, Minn. — Senior Ashur Rouleau scored for the Lancers (1-1) in the first period.