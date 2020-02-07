High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls knock off Sparta

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Viroqua 52, Westby 33

VIROQUA — Behind a 21-point effort from Jacob Lotz, the Blackhawks (8-8, 5-4) picked up their second straight victory.

Clayton Slack chipped in 12, as the Blackhawks swept the regular season series over the Norsemen having defeated them 53-51 on Jan. 3.

Devante Spears finished with 15 points to lead Westby (8-9, 3-6).

West Salem 64, G-E-T 55

GALESVILLE — Using a balanced scoring effort, the Panthers (11-7, 6-3) were able to avenge a previous defeat at the hands of the Redhawks.

G-E-T had defeated West Salem 64-37 on Jan. 3, but the story was much different this time around. Jack Hehli finished with 16 while Josh Hauser added 13 for the Panthers, who have now won three of their past four games and are now tied with Onalaska Luther and Black River Falls for first place in the conference.