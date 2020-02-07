High school sports roundup: Onalaska girls knock off Sparta

ONALASKA — Behind Olivia Gamoke’s 14 points, seven assists and six steals, the Onalaska High School girls basketball team beat MVC foe Sparta 64-50 on Friday evening.
The Hilltoppers, who won their third straight game and improved to 14-4, (7-3) to move into a tie with Central for second place in the conference standings, also received double-digit points from Lexi Miller, Kenzie Miller and Emma Breidenbach, all of whom had 11 points.
The Spartans, who fell to 7-12 (2-9), were led by Taneea Henderson and Bradley commit Callie Ziebell. Henderson scored a game-high 16 points, and Ziebell added 14.
Onalaska led 62-41 with about 5 minutes to play.
Holmen 49, Tomah 26
TOMAH — The Vikings (12-6, 5-5) collected their second straight victory behind a game-high 12 points from Ellie Kline and eight points from Braidyn Ruetten.
Emily Powell and Lauren Noth each scored six points for Tomah (3-14, 0-9).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 41, Royall 37
BANGOR — The Cardinals, who are ranked No. 3 in Division 5, ran their winning streak to 17 games and improved to 18-1 (11-0), but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Cashton 70, Necedah 52
CASHTON — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 85, Logan 75
EAU CLAIRE — Despite 24 points from Jazzy Davis and 22 from Jenna Davis, the Rangers dropped their third game in a row and fell to 12-9.
Logan also got double-digit points from Jojo Davis, who had 11, but the Rangers were outscored by 10 in the second half after the game was tied at 34 at the break.
Sydney Brennan scored a game-high 31 points for the Old Abes (9-7), which had three other players in double figures.
Westby 65, Adams-Friendship 41
WESTBY — The Norsemen had three players in double figures, led by Macy Stellner’s 17 points, as they improved to 13-5.
McKenna Manske added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Alayna Winterfield finished with 10 points.
Kallysa Farrell had a team-high 14 points for the Green Devils (11-7).
Westby led 43-29 at the half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Viroqua 52, Westby 33
VIROQUA — Behind a 21-point effort from Jacob Lotz, the Blackhawks (8-8, 5-4) picked up their second straight victory.
Clayton Slack chipped in 12, as the Blackhawks swept the regular season series over the Norsemen having defeated them 53-51 on Jan. 3.
Devante Spears finished with 15 points to lead Westby (8-9, 3-6).
West Salem 64, G-E-T 55
GALESVILLE — Using a balanced scoring effort, the Panthers (11-7, 6-3) were able to avenge a previous defeat at the hands of the Redhawks.
G-E-T had defeated West Salem 64-37 on Jan. 3, but the story was much different this time around. Jack Hehli finished with 16 while Josh Hauser added 13 for the Panthers, who have now won three of their past four games and are now tied with Onalaska Luther and Black River Falls for first place in the conference.
Grant Beirne scored 30 and Sawyer Schmidt finished with 16 to lead G-E-T (9-7, 5-4). It was the fourth time Beirne has scored 30 points this season.
Black River Falls 58, Onalaska Luther 45
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Elliot Bird scored a game-high 28 points — 20 of which came in the second half — to lead the Tigers (10-7, 6-3) to an important Coulee Conference victory.
The win makes it a three-way tie for first place in the Coulee with Black River Falls, West Salem and Onalaska Luther all at 6-3 in conference play.
Trey Cowley added 13 for the Tigers, who outscored Luther 35-22 after halftime.
Joey McNamara finished with 10 to lead the Knights (8-9, 6-3).
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 71, Gilmanton 23
BLAIR — The Wildcats (14-2, 11-0) raced out to a 36-9 halftime lead en route to their fourth straight win.
Matt Waldera scored a game-high 19 points for Blair-Taylor, which is ranked No. 6 in Division 5 and earned a share of the Dairyland-Small title for the 15th time in the past 30 years. Kyle Steien added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Lance Larson scored 11 points for the Panthers (7-11, 2-9).
Augusta 63, Melrose-Mindoro 62
MELROSE — Blake Christianson scored 21, but the Mustangs (7-9, 7-4) were outscored 39-30 in the second half.
Christianson was one of four Mustangs to finish in double figures joining Tristan McRoberts (13), Jay Arzt (12) and Tucker Sbraggia (12).
SWC
Prairie du Chien 74, River Valley 57 (OT)
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Andy Banasik earned his 400th career win as the Blackhawks (11-7, 5-2) won their fourth game in a row. Prairie du Chien is tied with Lancaster for second place in the conference.
First-place River Valley fell to 9-6 (6-1).
Southeast
Lyle/Pacelli 58, Houston 38
AUSTIN, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Windom 13, La Crescent-Hokah 3
WINDOM, Minn. — The Eagles (7-13-1) scored nine goals in the second period.
The Lancers (4-14-1) scored in all three periods. Reid Haffner netted two goals for La Crescent-Hokah, and Ashur Rouleau had one. Owen Davison had two assists.
GYMNASTICS
GMC 136.95, West Salem 133.775
WEST SALEM — GMC’s Abby Miller took first in the floor exercise (9.2), first on the bars (8.65), second on the beam (9.05) and third on the vault (8.6) to take the all-around crown with a score of 35.5. GMC’s Paris Lambert was second (34.5) followed by West Salem’s Natalie Jeranek (34.45).
Lambert took first on the vault (8.75) while her teammate Sophie White took first on the beam (9.3).
WRESTLING
Three Rivers
GMLOS 42, Caledonia/Houston 32
CALEDONIA — Brandon Ross (120 pounds) and Owen Blocker (195) picked up wins via pin for Caledonia/Houston, but GMLOS posted four wins via pin.