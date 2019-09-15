DECORAH, Iowa — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team was missing their top runner in Kora Malecek due to patellar tendonitis, but the Hilltoppers were still able to win the All-American Invitational at Luther College.
Onalaska — which is ranked third in Division 1 — won the 27-team field with 73 points and all runners placed in the top-30. Amalia Malecek turned in a time of 18 minutes, 54.6 seconds to come in fourth overall followed by Lydia Malacek (19:07.3) in fifth. Jillian Lonning (19:58.6) finished in 20th as Ellie Smith (20:12.2) and Carolyn Keanrs (20:27.1) came in 20th and 30th, respectively.
Other local teams at the meet include Central (473) in 18th, Westby (553) in 22nd and Aquinas (636) in 25th.
On the boys side, Onalaska (140) took fifth, Aquinas (210) finished 10th, Central (491) came in 17th and Westby (691) came in 25th. Bloomington Jefferson (107) won the 28-team field.
Aidan Robinson (16:32.5) led the Hilltoppers with a fifth-place finish, and Tyler Lee (16:38.2) took ninth and was the only underclassman to finish in the top 17.
Mitch Ellis (20th, 17:02.7) was the first Blugold to cross the finish line, and Wesley Barnhart (24th, 17:12.5) finished first for Central.
River Valley Invitational
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien girls finished fifth out in the 17-team Large School competition thanks to two top-10 finishes.
Megan Katzung (21:02.1) came in seventh, followed closely by teammate Karly Jaynes (21:04.8) in eighth. Holmen (227) finished tenth, led by a 26th place finished from Elle Stussy (21:51.8). Viroqua (258) came in 16th.
Brookwood (113) took third in the Small School portion of the race thanks to a sixth place finish from Shelly Powell (21:03.3) and a 15th place finish from Katie Gruen (22:02.8). Necedah (444) came in 15th.
The Holmen boys placed 11th in the 20-team Large School field and Viroqua (408) finished in 15th. Cameron LaMere (17:26.5) finished first for the Vikings and 21st overall as Andrew Quackenbush (46th, 18:12.9) led Viroqua.
Brookwood (170) took fourth in the Small School competition and Necedah (405) came in 16th. Charly Guzman (18:20.9) led the Falcons with a 13th place finish as Isaiah Herried 918:06.6) turned in an eighth place finish for Necedah.
Menomonie Relays
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Logan senior Zach Slevin turned in a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds to help Logan stay on top of the 11-team field.
The Rangers turned in a time of 86 minutes, 24.3 seconds, beating second place Hudson (88:23.4) by over two minutes. Senior Dylan Mitchell (16:55.6) also finished under 17 minutes as Tracy Bye finished in 17 minutes, 6.9 seconds. Slevin turned in the fastest time of all runners.
On the girls side, Logan (117:53) finished ninth in the 10-team field. Ellie Haverland (21:55.4) turned in the fastest leg for the Rangers.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Deforest Invitational
DEFOREST, Wis. — West Salem won two games and lost one, and Central went 0-3.
The Panthers posted a 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 win over Burlington Catholic Central before defeating Waterford 26-24, 19-25, 25-12. Central almost pulled a win against Watertown Luther Prep but fell 25-21, 24-26, 15-7.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Baraboo Invitational | Onalaska 5, Reedsburg 0
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers brought a 3-0 lead into halftime and scored two more in the second half.
Zak Turner netted two first half goals, both of which had assists from Everett Jones. Jordan Groshek had the third goal before halftime as Simon Wayys and Erick Garcia each had a goal apiece in the second half.
GIRLS TENNIS
West Salem Quadrangular
WEST SALEM — The panthers won 10 matches and were followed by DeForest (7), Logan (3) and Sparta (1).
West Salem's Jenna Carns won two matches at No. 2 singles, and West Salem's No. 1 doubles team of Josie Lajuenesse and Julia Krien did the same. West Salem's No. 2 doubles team of Bailee Peterson and Maddie Quick and and No. 3 doubles team of Anabel Cruz and Emma Deal and also won twice.