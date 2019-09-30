Led by wins from senior Alli Laux at No. 1 doubles and seniors Chloe and Faith Leithold at No. 1 doubles, the Onalaska High School girls tennis team took first with at the MVC tournament Monday.
The Hilltoppers, who also took first at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, totaled 63 points as a team. Logan finished second with 52 points, and Aquinas (44 points) edged out Central (41 points) for third.
Laux defeated Holmen’s Natalie Stitt and Aquinas’ Fiona O’Flaherty in straight sets — and both 6-2, 6-0 — to take first at No. 1 singles. The Leitholds beat Aquinas’ Taylor Fox and Morgan Thill 6-0, 6-0 and Tomah’s Jordan Kuehl and Sabin Steinhoff 6-1, 6-1 to take first at No. 2 doubles.
The Blugolds’ Ella Richenbacher finished first at No. 2 singles, Onalaska’s Michelle Yoo finished first at No. 3 singles, and Logan’s Tatyana Roberts finished first at No. 4 singles.
The Hilltoppers’ Sarah Hitchler and Grace Hoskin took first at No. 2 doubles, and Central’s Ella Lysne and Sienna Torgerud took first at No. 3 doubles.
Tomah finished fifth as a team (39 points), Holmen finished sixth (29 points), and Sparta finished seventh (five points).
Nonconference
West Salem 4, Altoona 3
Wins in all three doubles matches lifted the Panthers over the Railroaders.
West Salem pairs of Madigan Freng and Julia Krien, Bailee Peterson and Maddie Quick, and Anabel Cruzcruz and Tessa Deal defeated their Altoona counterparts. The former two pairs won their matches in straight sets.
The Panthers’ Jenna Carns beat Sydney Kramer 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 at No. 2 singles.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Tomah 3, Aquinas 0
The Timberwolves got three goals from three different players in their win over the Blugolds. Roland Hockstedler put Tomah on the board in the first half, and Charli Lisi and Gavin Richer scored in the second half.
Nonconference
La Crescent 4, Stewartville 0
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — It was a special night for Isaac Peterson who netted a hat trick to give him his 100th, 101st, and 102nd career goals for the Lancers (11-1-1). The hat trick brought Peterson's season total to 31 goals, which leads the whole state of Minnesota. The 102 career goals are fourth best in Minnesota history. He is now just one behind Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Chadd Cordova.
It was also the 11th shutout of the season for the Lancers and their fourth straight overall.